Hopefully, Hunter Rison owns stock in U-haul. Or some other moving company.

Rison, the son of former Michigan State star Andre Rison, began his collegiate playing career at MSU before transferring from his dad’s alma mater to Kansas State. In April of 2019, the younger Rison was arrested for alleged domestic battery and suspended by the K-State football program. A month later, the wide receiver transferred out of the Big 12 program and ultimately landed at Fullerton College

After one season at the California junior college (36 receptions, 604 yards, seven touchdowns in seven games), Rison is on the move yet again. On Twitter this past weekend, Hunter Rison announced that he “will be attending Grand Valley State University.” That program plays at the Div. II level of the sport.

“Ready to work. Committed,” the receiver wrote. At GVSU, Rison will have two years of eligibility with which to use.

Hunter Rison was a four-star 2017 signee, rated as the No. 46 receiver in the country and the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Michigan. As a true freshman, he caught 19 passes for 224 yards. In a September loss to Notre Dame, he set career highs in receptions (four) and receiving yards (73).

At K-State, Rison was forced to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. As for the off-field incident? Hunter Rison pleaded guilty in June of last year.