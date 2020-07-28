Illinois football
Illinois RB Ra’Von Bonner opts out of 2020 season over COVID-19 concerns

By John TaylorJul 28, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Now we know a little bit more of the rest of the story when it comes to one member of the Illinois football team.

Monday, we noted that a pair of Illinois football players, running back Ra’Von Bonner and offensive lineman Jake Cerny, will not play for the Fighting Illini this season because of what was described as personal reasons.  According to Shannon Ryan of the Chicago Tribune, Bonner’s personal reason involves the coronavirus on a pair of fronts.  One, Bonner is an asthmatic.  And, two, the fourth-year senior doesn’t want to end his collegiate career with a truncated season, which will be the case as the Big Ten has gone to a conference-only schedule.

From Ryan’s report:

Seeing teammates test positive for the coronavirus during team workouts this summer made Bonner, who has asthma, reassess playing. The idea of a shortened season — and the threat of an even shorter one should the season be canceled midway through — also didn’t appeal to Bonner.

“That was already on my mind prior to returning to campus,” he said. “Playing football, I feel we’re more at risk with the amount of guys we have. In football you have to touch someone else. You can spread that to family members. That’s not what I want. I don’t want to not see my family, my sister, my girlfriend.”

“I’ve seen some people get sick from it,” Bonner said. “I don’t want that to happen to me. It’s the confirmation that people our age can get sick. (Some) try to make it seem like we’re immune.

“It was more so that than the number (of cases at Illinois) itself. We’re doing a lot better than other schools in terms of numbers. But the fact that someone can get really sick — I don’t want that.

As far as we know, Bonner is the first FBS player to opt out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19.  At this time, it’s unclear if Cerny’s personal reasons are similar to Bonner’s.

Bonner still has his redshirt season to use for the 2020 campaign.  That would allow him to return to the Illinois football team as a fifth-year senior in 2021.  Provided the Illini renews his scholarship, of course.  According to Ryan, though, “[a]thletic director Josh Whitman, coach Lovie Smith… supported his decision,” so that would appear to be the case.

Bonner has rushed for 822 yards and 10 touchdowns during his three seasons with the Big Ten school.  He would’ve been the team’s leading returning rusher.  Added to the graduations of Reggie Corbin (team-leading 675 yards a season ago) and Dre Bown (584), Bonner’s departure means Jakari Norwood (94) will carry that moniker.

Punter Skyler Delong no longer listed on the Alabama roster

Alabama football
By John TaylorJul 28, 2020, 1:11 PM EDT
While Alabama continued its recruiting roll over the weekend, the Crimson Tide football roster has seemingly been hit with a bit of attrition.  A punter, but still.

On the official online Alabama football roster, the name of Skyler Delong is no longer listed.  Thus far, neither the player nor the football program has commented on the punter’s status with Nick Saban‘s squad.

You know where else Delong isn’t listed?  In the NCAA transfer database.  Should that change, though…

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Delong was a three-star member of the Alabama football Class of 2018.  The South Carolina product was rated as the No. 4 punter in the country.

As a true freshman, Delong averaged 34.4 yards on 16 punts.  Four of those attempts ended up inside the 20-yard line.  Delong began the 2019 campaign as the Crimson Tide’s primary punter.  That run ended after five games and a 33-yard average on 10 punts.

Delong had been the only scholarship punter on the Alabama football team.  After replacing Delong and averaging 44.7 yards per punt, walk-on Ty Perine is the favorite to win the starting job.  Provided there is a 2020 season, of course.

Iowa State replaces 2020 Iowa game with one vs. Ball State

Iowa State football
By John TaylorJul 28, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
Iowa State is getting about the business of revamping its 2020 football schedule.

Earlier this month, the Big Ten announced that it would be going to a conference-only slate this fall.  That meant that, among others, the Iowa-Iowa State football game would not be played as scheduled.  That Cy-Hawk rivalry game would’ve been played at Kinnick Stadium.

Tuesday, the Cyclones announced it has plugged that particular hole in its schedule.  In twin press releases, both Iowa State and Ball State confirmed that the programs have agreed to a Sept. 12 football game this season.  It will be played at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, with a time to be determined.

The addition of the MAC school means ISU would open the 2020 season with four straight home games.

“I am excited for our players and fans to have eight opportunities to play in Jack Trice Stadium this fall,” ISU athletic director Jamie Pollard said in a statement. “Playing our first four games and six of the opening eight at home should give our team a significant competitive advantage.”

The only previous meeting between the two schools came in 1998, a 17-13 win for ISU.

Ball State was available, incidentally, because of the Big Ten’s scheduling decision as well.  The game against Iowa State replaced one scheduled at Michigan.  They also must find replacements for games against Indiana and Maine.

“Our position in this rapidly-evolving environment has been, and will be, to proactively work to provide student-athletes the best opportunities to compete as we monitor the landscape,” athletic director Beth Goetz said in her statement. “This game fits the bill as a great opportunity. The safety and well-being of our student-athletes remain the priority, however, we want to be strategic in the event that all variables align and football is played.”

UCF loses DB James Tarver to Ye Olde Transfer Portal

UCF football
By John TaylorJul 28, 2020, 11:33 AM EDT
For at least the fifth time this offseason, but the first time in a couple of months, UCF football has taken a roster hit from the portal.

In early April, tight end Jonathon MacCollister entered the NCAA transfer database.  Very late that same month, defensive lineman Jalen Pinkney did the same. In May, a pair of defensive linemen, Davonchae Bryant (HERE) and Raymond Cutts (HERE).

Fast-forward to late July, and 247Sports.com reported that James Tarver has taken the first step in leaving UCF football by entering the NCAA transfer database.  It’s expected the defensive back will have to sit out the 2020 season if he transfers to another FBS school.  That would leave him with three years of eligibility moving forward.

Tarver was a three-star member of the UCF football Class of 2019.  His only other FBS offers came from Central Michigan and Southern Miss

As a true freshman, the Jacksonville product appeared in 11 games for the Knights.

UCF is coming off its third-straight double-digit win season. One of those wins was a record-setting Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl win over Marshall.

West Virginia lands commitment from Virginia transfer Ja’Quay Hubbard

West Virginia football
By John TaylorJul 28, 2020, 9:56 AM EDT
West Virginia has added some much-needed help to its football roster.  Whether that will be immediate help remains to be seen.

Late last week, Ja’Quay Hubbard was one of two Virginia football players to enter the NCAA transfer database.  Less than a week later, it was being reported that multiple Power Five schools had already reached out expressing interest in the offensive lineman.  Among those?  Florida, Iowa State, Michigan, Mississippi State, Pitt, Rutgers and West Virginia.

Monday, Hubbard took to Twitter to announce that he has committed to the West Virginia football team.

“Thank you to [head coach Neal Brown] and [offensive line coach Matt Moore] for the opportunity to further my education and be apart of the climb,” the lineman wrote.

Hubbard will not be coming to the Mountaineers as a graduate transfer.  He did indicate to 247Sports.com, though, that he will be seeking a waiver that would grant him immediate eligibility in 2020.

In mid-March, Bronco Mendenhall revealed that Hubbard had decided to leave the Virginia football team.  At the time, the head coach stated that the lineman would be on the move to an unspecified junior college.  Obviously, that will not be the case.

Hubbard was a three-star 2019 signee.  He played in two games as a true freshman, which allowed the lineman to take a redshirt.

Hubbard might not be the only Power Five transfer Brown adds heading into summer camp.  Arizona starting linebacker Tony Fields indicated on Twitter recently that either WVU, Minnesota or Texas will be his next stop.  Unlike Hubbard, Fields is a graduate transfer.