Iowa State is getting about the business of revamping its 2020 football schedule.

Earlier this month, the Big Ten announced that it would be going to a conference-only slate this fall. That meant that, among others, the Iowa-Iowa State football game would not be played as scheduled. That Cy-Hawk rivalry game would’ve been played at Kinnick Stadium.

Tuesday, the Cyclones announced it has plugged that particular hole in its schedule. In twin press releases, both Iowa State and Ball State confirmed that the programs have agreed to a Sept. 12 football game this season. It will be played at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, with a time to be determined.

The addition of the MAC school means ISU would open the 2020 season with four straight home games.

“I am excited for our players and fans to have eight opportunities to play in Jack Trice Stadium this fall,” ISU athletic director Jamie Pollard said in a statement. “Playing our first four games and six of the opening eight at home should give our team a significant competitive advantage.”

The only previous meeting between the two schools came in 1998, a 17-13 win for ISU.

Ball State was available, incidentally, because of the Big Ten’s scheduling decision as well. The game against Iowa State replaced one scheduled at Michigan. They also must find replacements for games against Indiana and Maine.

“Our position in this rapidly-evolving environment has been, and will be, to proactively work to provide student-athletes the best opportunities to compete as we monitor the landscape,” athletic director Beth Goetz said in her statement. “This game fits the bill as a great opportunity. The safety and well-being of our student-athletes remain the priority, however, we want to be strategic in the event that all variables align and football is played.”