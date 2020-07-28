Mark Emmert
Mark Emmert apparently doesn’t know how the FCS playoffs work

By John TaylorJul 28, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT
This is not a good look, Mark Emmert.  This is not a good look at all.

The NCAA president has come under fire for his stance on the name-image-likeness issue.  In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, he was lampooned for his organization’s handling of the situation.  In general, Emmert’s stewardship, such as it is, has led to renewed calls for a commissioner to oversee college football.

And now this.

In an interview with ESPN.com, Emmert expressed a great deal of concern about the ability of fall sports to go off as scheduled.  Rightly so, the NCAA head thinks that a delayed start to fall sports, including football, as well as a shortened schedule would be optimal.

At one point, though, the conversation with the Worldwide Leader turned to the FCS playoff.  And Mark Emmert stepped in it.  And tripped over it.  Basically, impressively Three Stooging his response as a solo act.

An individual contest — a football game, a basketball game — that’s quite different. In the case of a bowl game or the CFP, you’re talking about a championship game. Can you create a bubble with enough lead time to have two teams play each other safely? The answer to that may be yes. The FCS is a round-robin championship with 20 teams participating and a full-on championship event. That’s a very different and much more challenging environment than adding one or two more games to a season with a lot of space in between.

Two things.  One, the Football Championship Series utilizes a single-elimination playoff.  Not a round-robin championship.  Two, there are 24 teams participating (10 automatic bids, 14 at-large).  Not 20.  And it’s been two dozen since 2013.

Actually, a third as well: I’m assuming that Heather Dinich transcribed Emmert’s own words very, very accurately.

Fortunately for all involved, the NCAA in general and Emmert specifically has no control over the FBS postseason.  None at all.  You know, that 10-team Bowl Championship Series that decides the national champion of major college football…

Northwestern adds 2023 game versus New Mexico State

By John TaylorJul 28, 2020, 11:11 PM EDT
Northwestern still isn’t certain the 2020 football season will be played.  That doesn’t mean, though, that work on future schedules won’t continue.

Monday, New Mexico State announced that it has reached an agreement on a future one-off game versus the Northwestern football team. The game will be played Oct. 28, 2023, at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill.

That 2023 contest will mark the first-ever between the two schools.

New Mexico State will be embarking on its third season as a football independent in 2020.  After a combined five wins in those first two seasons without a conference affiliation, NMSU opted to retain head coach Doug Martin.  Martin also survived a parent-triggered investigation earlier this offseason.

In seven seasons with the Aggies, Martin has posted a 22-63 record.  Overall, including seven seasons at Kent State, Martin is 51-116 as a head coach.

Northwestern, meanwhile, is coming off a 3-9 2019 campaign.  That was the program’s worst since posting the same record way back in 2002.  Prior to that tailspin, the Wildcats had won at least nine games three times in four years.  In two of those seasons,  NU won 10 games.

All told under Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern has won 10 games on three different occasions.  In the other 125 seasons, the Wildcats hit that number a total of two times.

Fitzgerald’s 96 career wins are easily the most for a Northwestern head football coach.  No. 2 on that list?  Pappy Waldorf and his 49 wins.

Oklahoma approves two-year contract extension, future raises for Lincoln Riley

By John TaylorJul 28, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT
Earlier this month, Oklahoma announced that head football coach Lincoln Riley would be taking a 10-percent cut in pay.  A couple of weeks later, Riley has himself a reworked contract.  One that will include future raises.  And no doubt raise questions about the timing.

Tuesday, the Oklahoma Board of Regents formally approved a contract extension for Riley.  The new deal adds two years onto his old one, a move that would keep with the Oklahoma football program through the 2025 season.

It should be noted that the contract was agreed to in principle in February, prior to the coronavirus pandemic enveloping the sport.  Athletic director Joe Castiglione stated he thought it was important the agreement was honored.

That agreement came on the heels of intense speculation of Riley potentially leaving the Sooners for the NFL.

Last year, Riley was paid nearly $6.4 million, a figure that was second in the Big 12 and ninth nationally.  Because of the pay cut, Riley will make “just” $6.15 million in 2020.  Over the next five years, though, his salary would, with today’s figures, make him the highest-paid coach in the Big 12.  His 2023 salary (see below) would’ve been the third-highest in college football this past season.

  • 2020: $6.15 million
  • 2021: $8.05 million
  • 2022: $7.565 million
  • 2023: $8.275 million
  • 2024: $7.585 million
  • 2025: $7.585 million

In addition to the guaranteed compensation, Riley would be in line for a pair of retention bonuses as well.  If he is still the Oklahoma head football coach on April 1, 2021, he would receiver another $500,000.  On Jan. 31, 2024, he would receive another $750,000 as a stay benefit.

In three seasons with the Sooners, the 36-year-old Riley — he’ll turn 37 Sept. 5 — has gone 36-6 overall and 24-3 in Big 12 play.  In fact, they’ve gone an identical 12-2 in back-to-back-to-back seasons.  OU has won the conference each of those seasons and has played in the College Football Playoff/New Year’s Six Bowl all three years as well.

Clemson LB Bryton Constantin announces retirement after three ACL surgeries

By John TaylorJul 28, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT
One Clemson football player feels he has no other choice but to leave the sport.

In the span of one year, Bryton Constantin suffered a torn ACL on three different occasions.  The first in February of 2019 while he was still in high school.  The second in September of last year after he had already signed with Clemson football.  And the third in February of this year.

Five months after his latest major knee injury, the linebacker announced on Twitter that he has decided to step away from the sport.  Presumably, that would be a permanent decision.

“Thank you God for allowing football to take me this far in life, but everything must come to an end eventually,” Constantin wrote. “As many of you know I’ve been battling 3 ACL surgeries over the past 1½ years and it has slowly taken away my passion to step on the field again.  It also made me think of my future health a lot more and look out for myself in 10+ years.

“With that being said, I will be stepping away from playing this game.  I will still be enrolled at Clemson and on the team but just helping out in other ways.”

Constantin will remain on scholarship.  He won’t, though, count against the Clemson football program’s 85-man limit.

A four-star member of the Tigers’ 2019 recruiting class, Constantin was rated as the No. 8 outside linebacker in the country.  The Baton Rouge native was also rated as the No. 11 recruit in the state of Louisiana regardless of position.

Obviously, Constantine didn’t play a down for the Tigers.  In his lone season on the roster, though, he earned an ACC Honor Roll selection for his classroom work.

Ex-Michigan State, K-State WR Hunter Rison, son of Andre Rison, moving on to fourth college football program

By John TaylorJul 28, 2020, 6:09 PM EDT
Hopefully, Hunter Rison owns stock in U-haul. Or some other moving company.

Rison, the son of former Michigan State star Andre Rison, began his collegiate playing career at MSU before transferring from his dad’s alma mater to Kansas State.  In April of 2019, the younger Rison was arrested for alleged domestic battery and suspended by the K-State football program.  A month later, the wide receiver transferred out of the Big 12 program and ultimately landed at Fullerton College

After one season at the California junior college (36 receptions, 604 yards, seven touchdowns in seven games), Rison is on the move yet again.  On Twitter this past weekend, Hunter Rison announced that he “will be attending Grand Valley State University.” That program plays at the Div. II level of the sport.

“Ready to work. Committed,” the receiver wrote.  At GVSU, Rison will have two years of eligibility with which to use.

Hunter Rison was a four-star 2017 signee, rated as the No. 46 receiver in the country and the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Michigan. As a true freshman, he caught 19 passes for 224 yards. In a September loss to Notre Dame, he set career highs in receptions (four) and receiving yards (73).

At K-State, Rison was forced to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.  As for the off-field incident?  Hunter Rison pleaded guilty in June of last year.