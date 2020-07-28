Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Northwestern still isn’t certain the 2020 football season will be played. That doesn’t mean, though, that work on future schedules won’t continue.

Monday, New Mexico State announced that it has reached an agreement on a future one-off game versus the Northwestern football team. The game will be played Oct. 28, 2023, at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill.

That 2023 contest will mark the first-ever between the two schools.

New Mexico State will be embarking on its third season as a football independent in 2020. After a combined five wins in those first two seasons without a conference affiliation, NMSU opted to retain head coach Doug Martin. Martin also survived a parent-triggered investigation earlier this offseason.

In seven seasons with the Aggies, Martin has posted a 22-63 record. Overall, including seven seasons at Kent State, Martin is 51-116 as a head coach.

Northwestern, meanwhile, is coming off a 3-9 2019 campaign. That was the program’s worst since posting the same record way back in 2002. Prior to that tailspin, the Wildcats had won at least nine games three times in four years. In two of those seasons, NU won 10 games.

All told under Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern has won 10 games on three different occasions. In the other 125 seasons, the Wildcats hit that number a total of two times.

Fitzgerald’s 96 career wins are easily the most for a Northwestern head football coach. No. 2 on that list? Pappy Waldorf and his 49 wins.