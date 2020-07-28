Ohio State to limit capacity inside the Horseshoe to 20% if the season is played

Ohio State will limit home crowds to about 20,000 and prohibit tailgating if the football season is played this fall.
Fans inside Ohio Stadium will be required to wear masks and observe social distancing to help stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Concessions will be limited.
The traditional “Skull Session” pregame pep rallies at St. John’s Arena will not be held.
Athletic director Gene Smith informed season-ticket holders of the new rules in a letter Tuesday, first reported by Cleveland.com. From that report:
While no final decision has been made regarding the 2020 football season, the Department of Athletics has been working diligently with university leaders, public health experts and government officials to create game day plans that protect the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, staff, faculty and fans,” the letter read.
According to the letter, face coverings will be mandatory for all fans in attendance, and physical distancing will be implemented. Tailgating will not be allowed.
The guidelines limit capacity of the 105,000-seat stadium to 20%.