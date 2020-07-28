Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For at least the fifth time this offseason, but the first time in a couple of months, UCF football has taken a roster hit from the portal.

In early April, tight end Jonathon MacCollister entered the NCAA transfer database. Very late that same month, defensive lineman Jalen Pinkney did the same. In May, a pair of defensive linemen, Davonchae Bryant (HERE) and Raymond Cutts (HERE).

Fast-forward to late July, and 247Sports.com reported that James Tarver has taken the first step in leaving UCF football by entering the NCAA transfer database. It’s expected the defensive back will have to sit out the 2020 season if he transfers to another FBS school. That would leave him with three years of eligibility moving forward.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Tarver was a three-star member of the UCF football Class of 2019. His only other FBS offers came from Central Michigan and Southern Miss

As a true freshman, the Jacksonville product appeared in 11 games for the Knights.

