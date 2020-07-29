Charlotte has escaped the wrath of the football portal for most of the offseason. Until now.

On his personal Twitter account, Cam Bent took the first step in transferring from the Charlotte football team. Specifically, the wide receiver announced that he has entered the NCAA transfer database.

“I have made a decision to enter the transfer portal,” Bent wrote in his tweet. “I want to thank all of the coaches at UNCC for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the team. They have taught me so much about the sport and how to be a great student-athlete. I would also like to thank all of the players at UNCC. We have built a brotherhood that I’ll never forget and I am excited to see where each of our journey[s] take us.

“While I am grateful for my time at The University of North Carolina Charlotte, I know that I have to make decisions that best serve myself and my family. Thus my recruitment is now open. I am excited to see where my next 2 years will take me.”

Respect my decision 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/sQJFTqgPEU — Cam Bent (@cam_bent1) July 28, 2020

Bent was a three-star member of the Charlotte football Class of 2017. The Bluffton, SC, product was rated as the No. 33 recruit regardless of position in the Palmetto State. Only three signees in the 49ers’ class that year were rated higher than the receiver.

As a true freshman, Bent took a redshirt. He appeared in 11 games the next two seasons, including five in 2019. In that limited action, he caught one pass for six yards.

Bent will be leaving the Charlotte football team as a graduate transfer. That, though, would allow him to play immediately at another FBS school in 2020. He would then have another year of eligibility to use the following season as well.