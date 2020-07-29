Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FIU has officially added some Power Five talent to its 2020 football squad.

Back in January, D’Andre Christmas-Giles was one of two Texas defensive tackles to enter the transfer database. Six months later, and as noted by Eric Henry of SBNation (see, I remembered this time), the Christmas-Giles has been added to the FIU football roster. The 6-3, 315-pound lineman will wear No. 55 for the Panthers.

As a graduate transfer, Christmas-Giles will be eligible to play for FIU football this coming season. This year will serve as the final season of eligibility for the player.

Christmas-Giles was a four-star 2016 signee, rated as the No. 35 tackle in the country and the No. 21 player regardless of position in the state of Louisiana. Wilbon was a three-star signee who was the No. 36 player from the same state.

Christmas-Giles wound up playing in 19 games for the Longhorns. Just one of those appearances came this past season. He was credited with six tackles and a fumble recovery.

Because he played in four or fewer games, Christmas-Giles was able to take a redshirt for the Longhorns last season.

FIU is coming off a 6-7 2019 football campaign. Included in that was an upset of Miami in late November 30-24, the Panthers’ first-ever win over the Hurricanes.

And the Panthers’ current head coach? Former Hurricanes’ coach Butch Davis.