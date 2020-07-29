On Texas football player’s wild ride through the 2020 offseason has taken yet another turn. Or twist, if you will.

In June, Texas football suffered an unexpected loss (potentially) in the defensive backfield as Anthony Cook indicated that he would be leaving the Longhorns. The cornerback gave no reason for the abrupt decision. Cook made the revelation on his personal Twitter account.

“Due to unfortunate situations, I will not be playing another snap for the University of Texas,” Cook tweeted. “Has nothing to do with anyone or anything. Please respect my decision.”

At some point thereafter, however, Cook deleted the tweet. And then entered the NCAA transfer database late last month. A little over a month later, though, it’s now being reported that Cook has withdrawn from the portal. That means that, at least at this time, Cook is expected to remain with the Longhorns.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. As has been the case throughout this personnel soap opera, there is no comment from the Texas football program. On Cook’s status or anything else related to the player.

Cook was a four-star member of the Texas football Class of 2018. The Houston native was the No. 10 cornerback in the country. And the No. 7 player regardless of position in the Lone Star State.

In two seasons with the Longhorns, Cook started seven of the 25 games in which he played. Six of those starts came this past season.

Cook had been in line for a full-time starting job prior to these developments. And could now be in line again for a starting job.