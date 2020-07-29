Texas football
Corner who tweeted he’ll never play another snap for Texas and entered transfer portal has reportedly pulled his name out

By John TaylorJul 29, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT
On Texas football player’s wild ride through the 2020 offseason has taken yet another turn.  Or twist, if you will.

In June, Texas football suffered an unexpected loss (potentially) in the defensive backfield as Anthony Cook indicated that he would be leaving the Longhorns.  The cornerback gave no reason for the abrupt decision.  Cook made the revelation on his personal Twitter account.

“Due to unfortunate situations, I will not be playing another snap for the University of Texas,” Cook tweeted. “Has nothing to do with anyone or anything. Please respect my decision.”

At some point thereafter, however, Cook deleted the tweet.  And then entered the NCAA transfer database late last month.  A little over a month later, though, it’s now being reported that Cook has withdrawn from the portal.  That means that, at least at this time, Cook is expected to remain with the Longhorns.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school.  As has been the case throughout this personnel soap opera, there is no comment from the Texas football program.  On Cook’s status or anything else related to the player.

Cook was a four-star member of the Texas football Class of 2018.  The Houston native was the No. 10 cornerback in the country.  And the No. 7 player regardless of position in the Lone Star State.

In two seasons with the Longhorns, Cook started seven of the 25 games in which he played.  Six of those starts came this past season.

Cook had been in line for a full-time starting job prior to these developments.  And could now be in line again for a starting job.

West Virginia’s Jason Edwards enters transfer portal

West Virginia football
By John TaylorJul 29, 2020, 7:34 PM EDT
The recent comings and goings when it comes to the West Virginia football roster has continued.

Earlier this week, Virginia transfer offensive lineman Ja'Quay Hubbard committed to the West Virginia football team.  WVU is also in the mix for Arizona transfer linebacker Tony Fields, whose teammate, safety Scottie Young Jr., announced his move to the Big 12 school last month. Conversely, the NC State defensive end who committed to West Virginia football, Joseph Boletepeli, flipped to Maryland.

All of that leads to another departure from Neal Brown‘s squad.  According to Mike Casazza of 247Sports.com, Jason “Truck” Edwards is now listed in the NCAA transfer database.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

Edwards actually began his collegiate career at Backyard Brawl rival Pitt.  The Bluefield, WV, product did not see the field as a true freshman.  In August of 2019, Edwards transferred into the West Virginia football program.

As was the case at Pitt, Edwards didn’t make an appearance for WVU.  According to Casazza, Edwards was moved to running back this offseason.

ACC confirms Notre Dame will play 10-game conference schedule, be eligible for league title game

ACC Notre Dame
By John TaylorJul 29, 2020, 5:03 PM EDT
So much for there being no news coming on the ACC and Notre Dame front this week.

July 9, the Big Ten announced that it would be going to a conference-only schedule for football.  The Pac-12 announced a similar format the next day.  In between, ACC commissioner John Swofford indicated in a statement that he anticipated a decision on football by the conference’s Board of Directors in late July.  Tuesday, however, it was reported that a decision isn’t expected when the board meets Wednesday.  Instead, it may wait until after next Tuesday’s rather sizable NCAA meeting.

In the end, that report turned out to be inaccurate.  Very inaccurate, actually.  Late Wednesday afternoon, the ACC announced that its football schedule will consist of 11 games — 10 conference matchups and one non-conference tilt.  The season will commence over a span of several days, from Sept. 7-12.

Each conference school will have two bye weekends in a season that, if played, would be stretched out over 13 weeks.  Additionally, the non-conference game must be played in the ACC school’s home state.  That stipulation means that all three Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games will not be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as previously scheduled.  That trio of games includes Florida State-West Virginia, Georgia-Virginia and North Carolina-Auburn.  Notre Dame at Navy, Boston College at Kansas and Florida State at Boise State are affected as well, along with a handful of other games.

The kicker?  The ACC confirms that, for this season, Notre Dame will play a 10-game conference schedule.  And would be eligible to play in the league championship game.  That title game, incidentally, will be played in Charlotte either the weekend of Dec. 12 or 19.  It had been scheduled for Dec. 5.  The ACC also confirmed that the title game participants will be determined by the teams with the highest winning percentage in conference play.

The Fighting Irish would also be eligible to claim the ACC’s Orange Bowl berth, if it’s not in the College Football Playoff.

For both the ACC and Notre Dame, this is certainly a monumental development.

Notre Dame has never played in a conference championship game since it began playing the sport way back in 1887.  Why?  Because the Fighting Irish have been a football independent for every one of those 133 seasons.

The ACC becomes the first Power Five conference to formally release a 2020 schedule.  Below is said slate.  And, if that’s too hard to read, click HERE.

Standout Virginia Tech corner Caleb Farley becomes second FBS player to opt out of 2020 season

Virginia Tech football
By John TaylorJul 29, 2020, 4:49 PM EDT
Illinois can most certainly sympathize with the Virginia Tech football team.

It was reported earlier this week that Illinois’ Ra’Von Bonner was not going to play in 2020 due to what were described as personal reasons.  The running back, an asthmatic, subsequently confirmed that he is sidelining himself over COVID-19 concerns.

Now, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com is reporting that Virginia Tech football player Caleb Farley is doing the same.  The difference between Farley and Bonner?  Bonner plans on returning to the college game.  Farley, meanwhile, will spend the 2020 season training for the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Hokies defensive back is widely viewed as a likely first-round selection in the upcoming draft.

The loss for Virginia Tech football and its defense is a significant one.

As a redshirt sophomore last season, Farley led the ACC in passes defensed with 16 and was tied for second in the league with four interceptions.  Following the regular season, he earned first-team all-conference honors.

A three-star 2017 signee, Farley missed his entire true freshman season due to injury.

Farley and Bonner are the first two known FBS players to opt out of the 2020 season.  They will most certainly not be the last, especially for those, like Farley, have NFL draft aspirations.

Dismissed Florida State RB Khalan Laborn officially enters transfer portal

Florida State football
By John TaylorJul 29, 2020, 4:10 PM EDT
For one former Florida State football player, this was the logical next step.

Tuesday, Florida State confirmed that Khalan Laborn had been dismissed from the Florida State football team.  The only reason given was the standard unspecified violation of team rules.

One day later, 247Sports.com confirmed that the running back is officially listed in the NCAA transfer database.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

Laborn was a five-star member of the Florida State football Class of 2017.  The Virginia Beach, VA, product was rated as the No. 1 player regardless of position in the state.  He was also the No. 1 all-purpose back in the country.  Only three signees in the class that year for the Seminoles were rated higher.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Laborn appeared in just two games in 2018 before suffering a season-ending injury.  This past season, Laborn set career highs with 63 carries for 297 yards and four touchdowns.  He also caught 10 passes for 66 yards.

His most headline-worthy accomplishment, though, came prior to his time at FSU.  In July of 2016, Laborn committed to Florida State football.  Using a Lamborghini.