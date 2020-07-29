Virginia Tech football
Getty Images

Standout Virginia Tech corner Caleb Farley becomes second FBS player to opt out of 2020 season

By John TaylorJul 29, 2020, 4:49 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Illinois can most certainly sympathize with the Virginia Tech football team.

It was reported earlier this week that Illinois’ Ra’Von Bonner was not going to play in 2020 due to what were described as personal reasons.  The running back, an asthmatic, subsequently confirmed that he is sidelining himself over COVID-19 concerns.

Now, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com is reporting that Virginia Tech football player Caleb Farley is doing the same.  The difference between Farley and Bonner?  Bonner plans on returning to the college game.  Farley, meanwhile, will spend the 2020 season training for the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Hokies defensive back is widely viewed as a likely first-round selection in the upcoming draft.

The loss for Virginia Tech football and its defense is a significant one.

As a redshirt sophomore last season, Farley led the ACC in passes defensed with 16 and was tied for second in the league with four interceptions.  Following the regular season, he earned first-team all-conference honors.

A three-star 2017 signee, Farley missed his entire true freshman season due to injury.

Farley and Bonner are the first two known FBS players to opt out of the 2020 season.  They will most certainly not be the last, especially for those, like Farley, have NFL draft aspirations.

ACC confirms Notre Dame will play 10-game conference schedule, be eligible for league title game

ACC Notre Dame
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 29, 2020, 5:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

So much for there being no news coming on the ACC and Notre Dame front this week.

July 9, the Big Ten announced that it would be going to a conference-only schedule for football.  The Pac-12 announced a similar format the next day.  In between, ACC commissioner John Swofford indicated in a statement that he anticipated a decision on football by the conference’s Board of Directors in late July.  Tuesday, however, it was reported that a decision isn’t expected when the board meets Wednesday.  Instead, it may wait until after next Tuesday’s rather sizable NCAA meeting.

In the end, that report turned out to be inaccurate.  Very inaccurate, actually.  Late Wednesday afternoon, the ACC announced that its football schedule will consist of 11 games — 10 conference matchups and one non-conference tilt.  The season will commence over a span of several days, from Sept. 7-12.

Each conference school will have two bye weekends in a season that, if played, would be stretched out over 13 weeks.  Additionally, the non-conference game must be played in the ACC school’s home state.  That stipulation means that all three Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games will not be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as previously scheduled.  That trio of games includes Florida State-West Virginia, Georgia-Virginia and North Carolina-Auburn.  Notre Dame at Navy, Boston College at Kansas and Florida State at Boise State are affected as well, along with a handful of other games.

The kicker?  The ACC confirms that, for this season, Notre Dame will play a 10-game conference schedule.  And would be eligible to play in the league championship game.  That title game, incidentally, will be played in Charlotte either the weekend of Dec. 12 or 19.  It had been scheduled for Dec. 5.  The ACC also confirmed that the title game participants will be determined by the teams with the highest winning percentage in conference play.

The Fighting Irish would also be eligible to claim the ACC’s Orange Bowl berth, if it’s not in the College Football Playoff.

For both the ACC and Notre Dame, this is certainly a monumental development.

Notre Dame has never played in a conference championship game since it began playing the sport way back in 1887.  Why?  Because the Fighting Irish have been a football independent for every one of those 133 seasons.

The ACC becomes the first Power Five conference to formally release a 2020 schedule.  Below is said slate.  And, if that’s too hard to read, click HERE.

Dismissed Florida State RB Khalan Laborn officially enters transfer portal

Florida State football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 29, 2020, 4:10 PM EDT
1 Comment

For one former Florida State football player, this was the logical next step.

Tuesday, Florida State confirmed that Khalan Laborn had been dismissed from the Florida State football team.  The only reason given was the standard unspecified violation of team rules.

One day later, 247Sports.com confirmed that the running back is officially listed in the NCAA transfer database.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Laborn was a five-star member of the Florida State football Class of 2017.  The Virginia Beach, VA, product was rated as the No. 1 player regardless of position in the state.  He was also the No. 1 all-purpose back in the country.  Only three signees in the class that year for the Seminoles were rated higher.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Laborn appeared in just two games in 2018 before suffering a season-ending injury.  This past season, Laborn set career highs with 63 carries for 297 yards and four touchdowns.  He also caught 10 passes for 66 yards.

His most headline-worthy accomplishment, though, came prior to his time at FSU.  In July of 2016, Laborn committed to Florida State football.  Using a Lamborghini.

FIU formally adds Texas DT transfer D’Andre Christmas-Giles to roster

FIU football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 29, 2020, 2:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

FIU has officially added some Power Five talent to its 2020 football squad.

Back in January, D’Andre Christmas-Giles was one of two Texas defensive tackles to enter the transfer database.  Six months later, and as noted by Eric Henry of SBNation (see, I remembered this time), the Christmas-Giles has been added to the FIU football roster.  The 6-3, 315-pound lineman will wear No. 55 for the Panthers.

As a graduate transfer, Christmas-Giles will be eligible to play for FIU football this coming season.  This year will serve as the final season of eligibility for the player.

Christmas-Giles was a four-star 2016 signee, rated as the No. 35 tackle in the country and the No. 21 player regardless of position in the state of Louisiana.  Wilbon was a three-star signee who was the No. 36 player from the same state.

Christmas-Giles wound up playing in 19 games for the Longhorns.  Just one of those appearances came this past season.  He was credited with six tackles and a fumble recovery.

Because he played in four or fewer games, Christmas-Giles was able to take a redshirt for the Longhorns last season.

FIU is coming off a 6-7 2019 football campaign.  Included in that was an upset of Miami in late November 30-24, the Panthers’ first-ever win over the Hurricanes.

And the Panthers’ current head coach? Former Hurricanes’ coach Butch Davis.

Big 12 announces it will hold its Virtual Football Media Day Aug. 3

Big 12
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 29, 2020, 12:12 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Big 12 was the first Power Five conference to cancel its in-person Football Media Days.  Now, the same league will become the first to hold a virtual one.

Wednesday, the Big 12 confirmed it will hold its virtual event Monday, Aug. 3, this year.  Below is the conference’s press release on the development:

Big 12 Virtual Football Media Day presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors will be carried by Big 12 Now on ESPN+ on Monday, August 3. Live coverage is scheduled from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT.

The presentation will include head coaches’ media sessions, videos from league spirit groups and a fan question for each coach. There will be two concurrent streams available on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. One stream will be of each head coaches’ media Q&A session, and the other will feature each coach on the Big 12 Now set with ESPN reporters Anish Shroff, Rod Gilmore and Dusty Dvoracek in exclusive 1-on-1 interviews, as well as player interviews conducted by Big 12 Digital Correspondent Morgan Uber. Content will also be posted on the conference’s official social media platforms throughout the event.

Followers of the Conference can also listen to live coaches interviews from Virtual Media Day on the Big 12’s exclusive 24/7 SiriusXM channel, 375, and on its ESPNU channel, 84.

Commissioner Bob Bowlsby will kick-off the event at 9 a.m. CT. Head coaches’ interview sessions commence at 10 a.m. CT with the morning session featuring West Virginia, Baylor, Iowa State, Texas Tech and Oklahoma.

Greg Burks, liaison to officials, begins the afternoon session at 12:30 p.m. CT and will be followed by the Oklahoma State, Kansas, TCU, Kansas State and Texas head coaches.