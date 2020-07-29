Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Illinois can most certainly sympathize with the Virginia Tech football team.

It was reported earlier this week that Illinois’ Ra’Von Bonner was not going to play in 2020 due to what were described as personal reasons. The running back, an asthmatic, subsequently confirmed that he is sidelining himself over COVID-19 concerns.

Now, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com is reporting that Virginia Tech football player Caleb Farley is doing the same. The difference between Farley and Bonner? Bonner plans on returning to the college game. Farley, meanwhile, will spend the 2020 season training for the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Hokies defensive back is widely viewed as a likely first-round selection in the upcoming draft.

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley, a projected first-round pick, is the first college player to opt out of the coming season, a source tells ESPN. Farley will spend the year training for the NFL draft. He has seen NFL players opt out and is uncomfortable with playing this year. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 29, 2020

Here is former Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley’a announcement that he is opting out of the college football season to train and turn pro, sent to ESPN: pic.twitter.com/5j4FmQvGKy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 29, 2020

The loss for Virginia Tech football and its defense is a significant one.

As a redshirt sophomore last season, Farley led the ACC in passes defensed with 16 and was tied for second in the league with four interceptions. Following the regular season, he earned first-team all-conference honors.

A three-star 2017 signee, Farley missed his entire true freshman season due to injury.

Farley and Bonner are the first two known FBS players to opt out of the 2020 season. They will most certainly not be the last, especially for those, like Farley, have NFL draft aspirations.