The recent comings and goings when it comes to the West Virginia football roster has continued.

Earlier this week, Virginia transfer offensive lineman Ja'Quay Hubbard committed to the West Virginia football team. WVU is also in the mix for Arizona transfer linebacker Tony Fields, whose teammate, safety Scottie Young Jr., announced his move to the Big 12 school last month. Conversely, the NC State defensive end who committed to West Virginia football, Joseph Boletepeli, flipped to Maryland.

All of that leads to another departure from Neal Brown‘s squad. According to Mike Casazza of 247Sports.com, Jason “Truck” Edwards is now listed in the NCAA transfer database.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Edwards actually began his collegiate career at Backyard Brawl rival Pitt. The Bluefield, WV, product did not see the field as a true freshman. In August of 2019, Edwards transferred into the West Virginia football program.

As was the case at Pitt, Edwards didn’t make an appearance for WVU. According to Casazza, Edwards was moved to running back this offseason.