College Football amidst Coronavirus Pandemic: On this day in CFT history, including Joey Bosa, three other Buckeyes suspended for Ohio State’s 2015 opener AND Carlos Hyde suspended for at least the first three games of the 2013 season

Jul 30, 2020
The sports world, including college football, had essentially screeched to a halt in the spring as countries around the world battled the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there was a dearth of college football news as the sport went into a COVID-induced hibernation.  Slowly, though, the game is coming back to life.  Hopefully.

That being said, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 30, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football down-time, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Nation’s top 2017 recruit officially admitted to Miami
THE SYNOPSIS: Jaelan Phillips transferred to The U from UCLA the previous February.  The defensive end didn’t see the field at all in 2019 due to NCAA transfer bylaws.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Nation’s No. 1 recruit visits Florida A&M
THE SYNOPSIS: “Every student-athlete needs to visit [an] HBCU,” Kayvon Thibodeaux tweeted.  Visiting is one thing.  Committing is another matter entirely.  In December of 2018, Thibodeaux committed to Oregon.  That same month, the defensive end signed with the Ducks.  Following the 2019 regular season, Thibodeaux was named the Pac-12’s Defensive Freshman of the Year.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Allegations of inappropriate behavior emerge against Hugh Freeze
THE SYNOPSIS: The allegations, dating back to his time at a Memphis high school, were levied against him by females.  Freeze had “resigned” 10 days earlier as the Ole Miss head coach.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Four key Buckeyes, including Joey Bosa, suspended for opener
THE SYNOPSIS: Also suspended were H-back Jalin Marshall, wide receiver Corey Smith and H-back Dontre Wilson.  It was subsequently reported that the suspensions centered on “marijuana and academics.”  OSU, of course, went on to exact revenge on Virginia Tech in the opener.

2015

THE HEADLINE: CFP won’t force Notre Dame, other independents to join a conference
THE SYNOPSIS: Interestingly, just last week it was reported that the Fighting Irish could join the ACC… for one season only.  Because of the pandemic and its effect on the college football schedule, of course.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Auburn, Clemson schedule 2016-17 home-and-home
THE SYNOPSIS: The ACC Tigers beat the SEC Tigers in both games.  By just 14 points, combined, though.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Carlos Hyde suspended for at least first three games of the season
THE SYNOPSIS: The suspension stemmed from an alleged assault for which the star Ohio State running back wasn’t charged.

2012

THE HEADLINE: First player officially bolts from Penn State
THE SYNOPSIS: Safety Tim Buckley had the honor of being the first Nittany Lion to transfer in the wake of historic NCAA sanctions.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Nebraska QB Bubba Starling facing $7.5 million decision — at least
THE SYNOPSIS: Starling was drafted by the Kansas City Royals as the fifth overall pick back in June.  Two weeks later, Starling opted for baseball over college football.  Seven seasons later, the outfielder made his Major League debut.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Matt Barkley guarantees USC win over crosstown rival
THE SYNOPSIS: The quarterback proved correct as the Trojans dropped the Bruins 28-14.  Despite Barkley’s two interceptions.

WR Cam Bent tweets he’s transferring from Charlotte

Charlotte football
Jul 29, 2020
Charlotte has escaped the wrath of the football portal for most of the offseason.  Until now.

On his personal Twitter account, Cam Bent took the first step in transferring from the Charlotte football team.  Specifically, the wide receiver announced that he has entered the NCAA transfer database.

“I have made a decision to enter the transfer portal,” Bent wrote in his tweet. “I want to thank all of the coaches at UNCC for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the team. They have taught me so much about the sport and how to be a great student-athlete.  I would also like to thank all of the players at UNCC.  We have built a brotherhood that I’ll never forget and I am excited to see where each of our journey[s] take us.

“While I am grateful for my time at The University of North Carolina Charlotte, I know that I have to make decisions that best serve myself and my family.  Thus my recruitment is now open.  I am excited to see where my next 2 years will take me.”

Bent was a three-star member of the Charlotte football Class of 2017.  The Bluffton, SC, product was rated as the No. 33 recruit regardless of position in the Palmetto State.  Only three signees in the 49ers’ class that year were rated higher than the receiver.

As a true freshman, Bent took a redshirt.  He appeared in 11 games the next two seasons, including five in 2019.  In that limited action, he caught one pass for six yards.

Bent will be leaving the Charlotte football team as a graduate transfer.  That, though, would allow him to play immediately at another FBS school in 2020.  He would then have another year of eligibility to use the following season as well.

Corner who tweeted he’ll never play another snap for Texas and entered transfer portal has reportedly pulled his name out

Texas football
Jul 29, 2020
3 Comments

On Texas football player’s wild ride through the 2020 offseason has taken yet another turn.  Or twist, if you will.

In June, Texas football suffered an unexpected loss (potentially) in the defensive backfield as Anthony Cook indicated that he would be leaving the Longhorns.  The cornerback gave no reason for the abrupt decision.  Cook made the revelation on his personal Twitter account.

“Due to unfortunate situations, I will not be playing another snap for the University of Texas,” Cook tweeted. “Has nothing to do with anyone or anything. Please respect my decision.”

At some point thereafter, however, Cook deleted the tweet.  And then entered the NCAA transfer database late last month.  A little over a month later, though, it’s now being reported that Cook has withdrawn from the portal.  That means that, at least at this time, Cook is expected to remain with the Longhorns.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school.  As has been the case throughout this personnel soap opera, there is no comment from the Texas football program.  On Cook’s status or anything else related to the player.

Cook was a four-star member of the Texas football Class of 2018.  The Houston native was the No. 10 cornerback in the country.  And the No. 7 player regardless of position in the Lone Star State.

In two seasons with the Longhorns, Cook started seven of the 25 games in which he played.  Six of those starts came this past season.

Cook had been in line for a full-time starting job prior to these developments.  And could now be in line again for a starting job.

West Virginia’s Jason Edwards enters transfer portal

West Virginia football
Jul 29, 2020
The recent comings and goings when it comes to the West Virginia football roster has continued.

Earlier this week, Virginia transfer offensive lineman Ja'Quay Hubbard committed to the West Virginia football team.  WVU is also in the mix for Arizona transfer linebacker Tony Fields, whose teammate, safety Scottie Young Jr., announced his move to the Big 12 school last month. Conversely, the NC State defensive end who committed to West Virginia football, Joseph Boletepeli, flipped to Maryland.

All of that leads to another departure from Neal Brown‘s squad.  According to Mike Casazza of 247Sports.com, Jason “Truck” Edwards is now listed in the NCAA transfer database.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Edwards actually began his collegiate career at Backyard Brawl rival Pitt.  The Bluefield, WV, product did not see the field as a true freshman.  In August of 2019, Edwards transferred into the West Virginia football program.

As was the case at Pitt, Edwards didn’t make an appearance for WVU.  According to Casazza, Edwards was moved to running back this offseason.

ACC confirms Notre Dame will play 10-game conference schedule, be eligible for league title game

ACC Notre Dame
Jul 29, 2020
1 Comment

So much for there being no news coming on the ACC and Notre Dame front this week.

July 9, the Big Ten announced that it would be going to a conference-only schedule for football.  The Pac-12 announced a similar format the next day.  In between, ACC commissioner John Swofford indicated in a statement that he anticipated a decision on football by the conference’s Board of Directors in late July.  Tuesday, however, it was reported that a decision isn’t expected when the board meets Wednesday.  Instead, it may wait until after next Tuesday’s rather sizable NCAA meeting.

In the end, that report turned out to be inaccurate.  Very inaccurate, actually.  Late Wednesday afternoon, the ACC announced that its football schedule will consist of 11 games — 10 conference matchups and one non-conference tilt.  The season will commence over a span of several days, from Sept. 7-12.

Each conference school will have two bye weekends in a season that, if played, would be stretched out over 13 weeks.  Additionally, the non-conference game must be played in the ACC school’s home state.  That stipulation means that all three Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games will not be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as previously scheduled.  That trio of games includes Florida State-West Virginia, Georgia-Virginia and North Carolina-Auburn.  Notre Dame at Navy, Boston College at Kansas and Florida State at Boise State are affected as well, along with a handful of other games.

The kicker?  The ACC confirms that, for this season, Notre Dame will play a 10-game conference schedule.  And would be eligible to play in the league championship game.  That title game, incidentally, will be played in Charlotte either the weekend of Dec. 12 or 19.  It had been scheduled for Dec. 5.  The ACC also confirmed that the title game participants will be determined by the teams with the highest winning percentage in conference play.

The Fighting Irish would also be eligible to claim the ACC’s Orange Bowl berth, if it’s not in the College Football Playoff.

For both the ACC and Notre Dame, this is certainly a monumental development.

Notre Dame has never played in a conference championship game since it began playing the sport way back in 1887.  Why?  Because the Fighting Irish have been a football independent for every one of those 133 seasons.

The ACC becomes the first Power Five conference to formally release a 2020 schedule.  Below is said slate.  And, if that’s too hard to read, click HERE.