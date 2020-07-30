Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The sports world, including college football, had essentially screeched to a halt in the spring as countries around the world battled the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there was a dearth of college football news as the sport went into a COVID-induced hibernation. Slowly, though, the game is coming back to life. Hopefully.

That being said, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 30, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football down-time, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Nation’s top 2017 recruit officially admitted to Miami

THE SYNOPSIS: Jaelan Phillips transferred to The U from UCLA the previous February. The defensive end didn’t see the field at all in 2019 due to NCAA transfer bylaws.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Nation’s No. 1 recruit visits Florida A&M

THE SYNOPSIS: “Every student-athlete needs to visit [an] HBCU,” Kayvon Thibodeaux tweeted. Visiting is one thing. Committing is another matter entirely. In December of 2018, Thibodeaux committed to Oregon. That same month, the defensive end signed with the Ducks. Following the 2019 regular season, Thibodeaux was named the Pac-12’s Defensive Freshman of the Year.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Allegations of inappropriate behavior emerge against Hugh Freeze

THE SYNOPSIS: The allegations, dating back to his time at a Memphis high school, were levied against him by females. Freeze had “resigned” 10 days earlier as the Ole Miss head coach.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Four key Buckeyes, including Joey Bosa, suspended for opener

THE SYNOPSIS: Also suspended were H-back Jalin Marshall, wide receiver Corey Smith and H-back Dontre Wilson. It was subsequently reported that the suspensions centered on “marijuana and academics.” OSU, of course, went on to exact revenge on Virginia Tech in the opener.

2015

THE HEADLINE: CFP won’t force Notre Dame, other independents to join a conference

THE SYNOPSIS: Interestingly, just last week it was reported that the Fighting Irish could join the ACC… for one season only. Because of the pandemic and its effect on the college football schedule, of course.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Auburn, Clemson schedule 2016-17 home-and-home

THE SYNOPSIS: The ACC Tigers beat the SEC Tigers in both games. By just 14 points, combined, though.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Carlos Hyde suspended for at least first three games of the season

THE SYNOPSIS: The suspension stemmed from an alleged assault for which the star Ohio State running back wasn’t charged.

2012

THE HEADLINE: First player officially bolts from Penn State

THE SYNOPSIS: Safety Tim Buckley had the honor of being the first Nittany Lion to transfer in the wake of historic NCAA sanctions.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Nebraska QB Bubba Starling facing $7.5 million decision — at least

THE SYNOPSIS: Starling was drafted by the Kansas City Royals as the fifth overall pick back in June. Two weeks later, Starling opted for baseball over college football. Seven seasons later, the outfielder made his Major League debut.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Matt Barkley guarantees USC win over crosstown rival

THE SYNOPSIS: The quarterback proved correct as the Trojans dropped the Bruins 28-14. Despite Barkley’s two interceptions.