FIU football
Two FIU players, DB Maurquel Dillard and WR DeAndre Williams, no longer on the roster

By John TaylorJul 30, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT
The shifting of the FIU football roster has continued.

As we noted earlier in the week, Texas defensive tackle D’Andre Christmas-Giles was formally added to the FIU football team.  It’s also been confirmed by Eric Henry of SBNation.com that a pair of Panthers players, defensive back Maurquel Dillard (pictured, center) and wide receiver DeAndre Williams, are no longer on the roster.

Exactly why the players have departed hasn’t been divulged.  It’s also unclear if either will enter the NCAA transfer database.  But, if they do…

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Both prospective transfers were three-star signees, Williams in 2017 and Dillard in 2018.  Dillard and Williams played their high school football in the state of Florida, the former in Fort Lauderdale and the latter in Miami.

Dillard took a redshirt as a true freshman.  Following that season, he made the switch from wide receiver to defensive back.  This past season, Dillard appeared in seven games.  In that action, he was credited with three tackles.

Like Dillard, Williams used his redshirt season as a true freshman.  The past two seasons, he played in three games.  Just one of those appearances came this past season.

FIU is coming off a 6-7 2019 football campaign.  Included in that was an upset of Miami in late November 30-24, the Panthers’ first-ever win over the Hurricanes.

And the Panthers’ current head coach? Former Hurricanes’ coach Butch Davis.

Former player alleges in lawsuit Bo Schembechler knew of sexual abuse allegations at Michigan

Bo Schembechler
By John TaylorJul 30, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT
Dozens of more victims who claim they were molested by a University of Michigan doctor filed a lawsuit against the school Thursday, including a former football player who said he told legendary coach Bo Schembechler about the abuse in the early 1980s.

It’s the first time that a victim has publicly said Bo Schembechler was aware of allegations against the late Dr. Robert Anderson, who worked at Michigan, especially with athletes, from the mid-1960s through 2003.

The university believes Anderson assaulted male athletes during routine physicals and injury exams. It has hired a law firm to investigate nearly 400 complaints so far while expressing a willingness to ultimately compensate victims.

“The shame doesn’t belong with survivors,” attorney Steve Estey said. “It belongs with the University of Michigan. And we intend to put the shame back where it belongs, with U-M for failing to protect its students and athletes.”

The latest lawsuit lists 53 victims.

A football player said he told Schembechler in 1982 and 1983 that he was sexually abused by Anderson during appointments for migraine headaches. He said the coach told him to immediately report it to athletic director Don Canham.

Schembechler was “visibly angry,” the man told reporters Thursday, adding that he went to Canham, who “did nothing.”

The man said he holds no grudge against Schembechler, who died in 2006, or his staff. The Associated Press doesn’t typically identify victims of sexual assault.

“I feel horrible for coach Schembechler. I will defend that man until my dying day,” the man said. “If they could have been able to come forward and stop this and throw Canham literally or figuratively against the wall and say, `This has to end,’ they would have.

“Times were totally different where one man was in charge. … Protecting the institution was what Don was all about. Protecting his good name was what Don was all about. Protecting his ego was what Don Canham was all about,” he said.

Other athletes have accused Canham of knowing about Anderson’s abuse. Canham died in 2005. Schembechler was coach from 1969-89.

“At the University of Michigan, we condemn all sexual misconduct,” spokeswoman Kim Broekhuizen said in response to the latest lawsuit. “This type of conduct is reprehensible – and whether it takes place now or took place in the past, it is unacceptable.”

Manning Award releases its 30-player preseason watch list, including North Dakota State’s Trey Lance

Manning Award
By John TaylorJul 30, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT
Count the Manning Award among the latest to release its preseason grouping of players to watch this season.  Provided there is a season, of course.

Thursday, the Manning Award, named in honor of the quarterbacking Mannings — ArchiePeyton and Eli — and sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, announced its 30-player preseason watch list.  The Manning, incidentally, goes to the nation’s top quarterback and is the only major trophy to take into account postseason performance.

Five of last year’s Manning Award finalists are included on this year’s watch list: Justin Fields (Ohio State), Trevor Lawrence (Clemson), Tanner Morgan (Minnesota), Kyle Trask (Florida) and Brady White (Memphis).

From the award’s release:

This year’s Watch List includes players from all 10 Football Bowl Subdivision conferences. The AAC, Big 12 and Big Ten lead the way with four selections, while the ACC, C-USA, the Pac-12 and the SEC each have three selections. There are 13 seniors on the list while the junior class is represented by 11 quarterbacks and the sophomore class has six.

Also included in the list is Trey Lance of FCS North Dakota State.

“It sure has been a unique offseason, but we’re still looking forward to the prospect of seeing a great group of quarterbacks compete this year,” Archie Manning said in a statement. “Our Watch List is once again an exceptional group of candidates, but every year is a new year and we’ll be watching closely to add the best newcomers to the list after we get things rolling. I’d also like to thank the Allstate Sugar Bowl for sponsoring this award; it means a lot to the entire Manning family that they include our name in recognizing the best quarterbacks in the country.”

Last year’s winner of the award was LSU’s Joe Burrow.

Below is the complete preseason watch list for this year’s Manning Award.

SEC joins Big Ten, Pac-12 in going with a 10-game, conference-only football schedule for 2020

SEC football
By John TaylorJul 30, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT
7 Comments

The SEC has decided on the direction its football season will take.  If there is a college football season, that is.

Following a meeting of the league’s presidents and chancellors, the SEC announced Thursday that it will go with a 10-game, conference-only schedule for the 2020 college football season.  Originally scheduled to start the weekend of Sept. 5, the SEC has now pushed back the season’s kick-off back to Sept. 26.  Additionally, the conference championship game will be played Dec. 19.

John Talty of al.com was the first to report the development.  In confirming the report, the SEC added that each team will have two bye weekends during the regular season: one mid-season (different dates for different schools) as well as a league-wide bye the weekend of Dec. 12.  That, of course, is the weekend prior to the league title game.

“This new plan for a football schedule is consistent with the educational goals of our universities to allow for the safe and orderly return to campus of their student populations and to provide a healthy learning environment during these unique circumstances presented by the COVID-19 virus,” commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “This new schedule supports the safety measures that are being taken by each of our institutions to ensure the health of our campus communities.”

It had been expected that the SEC would follow the ACC’s lead and add a plus-one to the schedule, a non-conference matchup that was previously on the schedule.  Instead, the move means games such as LSU-Texas, South Carolina-Clemson, Florida-Florida State and Georgia-Georgia Tech are officially off the schedule for the 2020 season.

The 14-member SEC will play its six division rivals as well as the regularly-scheduled pair of crossover games.  The additional crossover games that will fill out the 10-game conference slate will be announced at a later date.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 as previously announced that those leagues would be going to a conference-only schedule.  That leaves the Big 12 as the only Power Five to have not signaled its scheduling intentions.

Below are all of the non-conference games for each SEC school that will be canceled:

  • Alabama — USC, Georgia State, Kent State, UT-Martin
  • Arkansas — Nevada, Notre Dame, Charleston Southern, Louisiana-Monroe
  • Auburn — Alcorn State, North Carolina, Southern Miss, UMass
  • Florida — Eastern Washington, South Alabama, New Mexico State, Florida State
  • Georgia — Virginia, East Tennessee State, Louisiana-Monroe, Georgia Tech
  • Kentucky — Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Eastern Illinois, Louisville
  • LSU — UTSA, Texas, Rice, Nicholls State
  • Mississippi State — New Mexico, NC State, Tulane, Alabama A&M
  • Missouri — Central Arkansas, Eastern Michigan, BYU, Louisiana
  • Ole Miss — Baylor, Southeast Missouri State, UConn, Georgia Southern
  • South Carolina — Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Wofford, Clemson
  • Tennessee — Charlotte, Oklahoma, Furman, Troy
  • Texas A&M — Abiline Christian, North Texas, Colorado, Fresno State
  • Vanderbilt — Mercer, Kansas State, Colorado State, Louisiana Tech

Big 12 announces its Virtual Football Media Day has been canceled

Big 12 football
By John TaylorJul 30, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT
This is certainly an interesting development coming out of the Big 12.

The Big 12 was the first Power Five conference to cancel its in-person Football Media Days.  Now, the same league will become the first to cancel its virtual one as well.  Which it just unveiled plans for a day ago, it should be noted.  That event had been scheduled for this coming Monday.

Below is the content of the release confirming the development.

The Big 12 Conference is cancelling its Virtual Football Media Day presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors. It is yet to be determined if the event will be rescheduled. The Conference’s annual media preview was slated for Monday, August 3, after being moved from its originally scheduled July 20-21 dates.

“There continues to be a lot more questions than answers about what the football season will look like,” said Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “A media day is intended to talk football and the prospects for the season. Part of that discussion is who you will be playing and when. With the on-going consideration of scheduling models by our Board of Directors, this is the best course of action at this time. “

A media briefing with Commissioner Bowlsby will be scheduled in the near-term to update on the State of the Conference.