The ACC’s announcement Wednesday isn’t the only adjustment to the Georgia Tech schedule for the 2020 college football season.

In February of last year, Georgia Tech announced that it would play five future games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in nearby Atlanta. The first of those “home” football games for Tech was scheduled to be against Notre Dame at the home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.

Thursday, Georgia Tech announced that its 2020 football game against Notre Dame will now be played at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The date of that game is to be determined.

Additionally, Tech announced that its agreement with AMB Sports + Entertainment (AMBSE) has been extended out six seasons instead of the original five. That means the Yellow Jackets will play one game per season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium from 2021-26.

“I’m saddened for this year’s team that they won’t have the opportunity to open our annual series at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but I’m appreciative of our administration and the leaders at AMB Sports + Entertainment for being so flexible given the unique circumstances of this season,” Georgia Tech head football coach Geoff Collins said in a statement. “The great news is that instead of a five-year series, we now have a six-year series to host one game each season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium from 2021 through 2026. It’s a great honor for our program to be the only team in college football that is guaranteed to play at least one game every season in the premier football facility in the world, which just happens to be located less than one mile from our campus. It’s an opportunity that our current and future student-athletes are excited about.”

Two of the six future opponents for Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium have been determined. Tech will face Clemson on Sept. 5 of 2022 in one of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games. Then, Oct. 19, 2024, they will square off with Notre Dame.

It’s projected that Tech will take home an additional $10 million by moving the games away from Bobby Dodd Stadium.