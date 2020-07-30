Harvey Updyke, one of the most notorious figures in the long history of the Alabama-Auburn rivalry, has left this mortal coil.
Updyke’s son confirmed to al.com that his father, a huge Alabama football fan, passed away Thursday afternoon at the age of 71. Bear Updyke – yes, he’s named after legendary Crimson Tide head coach Paul “Bear” Bryant — said his father passed of natural causes.
For those unfamiliar with Harvey Updyke? Here’s a portion of our post from October of 2014. About Updyke dressing as a dead tree for Halloween.
Updyke, as “Al from Dadeville,” infamously called into the Paul Finebaum radio show in February of 2011 and claimed to have poisoned the Toomer’s oaks after Auburn beat Alabama in the 2010 Iron Bowl. He was subsequently arrested, charged and ultimately pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage of an agricultural facility, a Class-C felony. He was sentenced to three years in jail — he served 180 days of the sentence — and was placed on supervised probation for a period of five years. During that probationary period, he has a 7 p.m. curfew.
Additionally, Updyke, who now lives in Louisiana less than an hour from the LSU campus, was ordered to pay $800,000 in restitution and has been barred from the following: any Auburn University property, any collegiate sporting event and speaking to the media.
While there was initial hope that the oaks could be saved, they were ultimately taken down after one final roll. New trees are expected to be planted next year.
At the time of his death, Updyke had paid in the neighborhood of $7,000 in restitution.