North Carolina football will indeed get immediate benefit from a high school commitment. Provided there is a season, of course.

In late May, Virginia high schooler Tony Grimes used a video posted on Twitter to reveal his Final Four potential destinations. And those four potential landing spots? Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio State and Texas A&M. At the time, Grimes stated he wouldn’t make a decision until Dec. 1. Earlier in June, however, the touted 2021 football recruit announced an expedited timeline for a revelation. Late last month, Grimes committed to North Carolina football.

Earlier this month, Grimes’ father revealed that his son would reclassify from the Class of 2021 to the Class of 2020. Provided he passes one more high school class — specifically, a government class — Grimes will enroll in classes at UNC in early August.

Thursday, North Carolina confirmed that Grimes will indeed join the football team for the fall.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Tony Grimes to our program,” said North Carolina head football coach Mack Brown said in a statement. “While we would have loved for Tony to have been able to play his senior season, he made the decision to reclassify because he thought it was best for him and his family. As a player, Tony is one of the best defensive backs we’ve ever recruited and one of the nation’s top players regardless of class. He’ll have to come in and compete with a group of talented players, but we feel like he’ll have a positive impact on our program. Tony is also a great young man. He’s had the spotlight on him for a long time and he carries himself with class. He’s also an outstanding student, which shows when you consider he was able to graduate from high school a year early. We’re excited to officially welcome Tony and his family to Chapel Hill.”

Grimes was a five-star recruit in the 2021 class according to the 247Sports.com composite. He was the top-rated cornerback in the country. And in his home state of Virginia, regardless of position. On that same composite, he was the No. 7 prospect in the country overall. However, that was on the next cycle.

As part of the Class of 2020, Grimes is a four-star signee who is the No. 5 cornerback and the No. 40 recruit overall. He is, though, still the top player in Virginia.