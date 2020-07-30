Houston football
Jordan Cooper enters portal a few months after transferring to Houston

By John TaylorJul 30, 2020, 10:30 PM EDT
Jordan Cooper‘s winding journey, as it turns out, won’t include playing for the Houston football team.

Cooper began his collegiate career at Navy in 2018,  After one year at the service academy, Cooper spent the 2019 season at Langston University, an NAIA school in Oklahoma.  In January, the wide receiver announced that he would be transferring into the Houston football program.

Six months later, however, 247Sports.com reported that Cooper is now listed in the NCAA transfer database.  A Houston football official confirmed that the receiver is indeed in the portal.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Cooper joined the Midshipmen as a three-star 2018 signee.  The 5-10, 185-pound athlete played his high school football in New Caney, Texas.  It had been expected Cooper would’ve competed as a quarterback for the Cougars.  At least, that was his expectation.

“Right now my film that they’ve watched is quarterback and that’s how I got here,” Cooper said. “So, right now my role is just to go in and play quarterback and see where it goes from there. I know it’s going to be a battle. I know D'Eriq King is still there as of now. I know he’s the guy, a flat-out player and all I can do is go in there and battle it out with some other great QBs that I know are there.”

King, of course, transferred to Miami.  This week, he was formally named as the Hurricanes’ starting quarterback.

Harvey Updyke, Alabama fan and convicted Toomer’s Corner tree poisoner, dead at 71

Harvey Updyke
By John TaylorJul 30, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT
Harvey Updyke, one of the most notorious figures in the long history of the Alabama-Auburn rivalry, has left this mortal coil.

Updyke’s son confirmed to al.com that his father, a huge Alabama football fan, passed away Thursday afternoon at the age of 71.  Bear Updyke – yes, he’s named after legendary Crimson Tide head coach Paul “Bear” Bryant — said his father passed of natural causes.

For those unfamiliar with Harvey Updyke?  Here’s a portion of our post from October of 2014.  About Updyke dressing as a dead tree for Halloween.

Updyke, as “Al from Dadeville,” infamously called into the Paul Finebaum radio show in February of 2011 and claimed to have poisoned the Toomer’s oaks after Auburn beat Alabama in the 2010 Iron Bowl. He was subsequently arrestedcharged and ultimately pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage of an agricultural facility, a Class-C felony. He was sentenced to three years in jail — he served 180 days of the sentence — and was placed on supervised probation for a period of five years. During that probationary period, he has a 7 p.m. curfew.

Additionally, Updyke, who now lives in Louisiana less than an hour from the LSU campus, was ordered to pay $800,000 in restitution and has been barred from the following: any Auburn University property, any collegiate sporting event and speaking to the media.  Thus far, he’s only reportedly paid $99 in restitution.

While there was initial hope that the oaks could be saved, they were ultimately taken down after one final roll. New trees are expected to be planted next year.

At the time of his death, Updyke had paid in the neighborhood of $7,000 in restitution.

Two FIU players, DB Maurquel Dillard and WR DeAndre Williams, no longer on the roster

FIU football
By John TaylorJul 30, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT
The shifting of the FIU football roster has continued.

As we noted earlier in the week, Texas defensive tackle D’Andre Christmas-Giles was formally added to the FIU football team.  It’s also been confirmed by Eric Henry of SBNation.com that a pair of Panthers players, defensive back Maurquel Dillard (pictured, center) and wide receiver DeAndre Williams, are no longer on the roster.

Exactly why the players have departed hasn’t been divulged.  It’s also unclear if either will enter the NCAA transfer database.  But, if they do…

Both prospective transfers were three-star signees, Williams in 2017 and Dillard in 2018.  Dillard and Williams played their high school football in the state of Florida, the former in Fort Lauderdale and the latter in Miami.

Dillard took a redshirt as a true freshman.  Following that season, he made the switch from wide receiver to defensive back.  This past season, Dillard appeared in seven games.  In that action, he was credited with three tackles.

Like Dillard, Williams used his redshirt season as a true freshman.  The past two seasons, he played in three games.  Just one of those appearances came this past season.

FIU is coming off a 6-7 2019 football campaign.  Included in that was an upset of Miami in late November 30-24, the Panthers’ first-ever win over the Hurricanes.

And the Panthers’ current head coach? Former Hurricanes’ coach Butch Davis.

Former player alleges in lawsuit Bo Schembechler knew of sexual abuse allegations at Michigan

Bo Schembechler
By John TaylorJul 30, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT
Dozens of more victims who claim they were molested by a University of Michigan doctor filed a lawsuit against the school Thursday, including a former football player who said he told legendary coach Bo Schembechler about the abuse in the early 1980s.

It’s the first time that a victim has publicly said Bo Schembechler was aware of allegations against the late Dr. Robert Anderson, who worked at Michigan, especially with athletes, from the mid-1960s through 2003.

The university believes Anderson assaulted male athletes during routine physicals and injury exams. It has hired a law firm to investigate nearly 400 complaints so far while expressing a willingness to ultimately compensate victims.

“The shame doesn’t belong with survivors,” attorney Steve Estey said. “It belongs with the University of Michigan. And we intend to put the shame back where it belongs, with U-M for failing to protect its students and athletes.”

The latest lawsuit lists 53 victims.

A football player said he told Schembechler in 1982 and 1983 that he was sexually abused by Anderson during appointments for migraine headaches. He said the coach told him to immediately report it to athletic director Don Canham.

Schembechler was “visibly angry,” the man told reporters Thursday, adding that he went to Canham, who “did nothing.”

The man said he holds no grudge against Schembechler, who died in 2006, or his staff. The Associated Press doesn’t typically identify victims of sexual assault.

“I feel horrible for coach Schembechler. I will defend that man until my dying day,” the man said. “If they could have been able to come forward and stop this and throw Canham literally or figuratively against the wall and say, `This has to end,’ they would have.

“Times were totally different where one man was in charge. … Protecting the institution was what Don was all about. Protecting his good name was what Don was all about. Protecting his ego was what Don Canham was all about,” he said.

Other athletes have accused Canham of knowing about Anderson’s abuse. Canham died in 2005. Schembechler was coach from 1969-89.

“At the University of Michigan, we condemn all sexual misconduct,” spokeswoman Kim Broekhuizen said in response to the latest lawsuit. “This type of conduct is reprehensible – and whether it takes place now or took place in the past, it is unacceptable.”

Manning Award releases its 30-player preseason watch list, including North Dakota State’s Trey Lance

Manning Award
By John TaylorJul 30, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT
Count the Manning Award among the latest to release its preseason grouping of players to watch this season.  Provided there is a season, of course.

Thursday, the Manning Award, named in honor of the quarterbacking Mannings — ArchiePeyton and Eli — and sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, announced its 30-player preseason watch list.  The Manning, incidentally, goes to the nation’s top quarterback and is the only major trophy to take into account postseason performance.

Five of last year’s Manning Award finalists are included on this year’s watch list: Justin Fields (Ohio State), Trevor Lawrence (Clemson), Tanner Morgan (Minnesota), Kyle Trask (Florida) and Brady White (Memphis).

From the award’s release:

This year’s Watch List includes players from all 10 Football Bowl Subdivision conferences. The AAC, Big 12 and Big Ten lead the way with four selections, while the ACC, C-USA, the Pac-12 and the SEC each have three selections. There are 13 seniors on the list while the junior class is represented by 11 quarterbacks and the sophomore class has six.

Also included in the list is Trey Lance of FCS North Dakota State.

“It sure has been a unique offseason, but we’re still looking forward to the prospect of seeing a great group of quarterbacks compete this year,” Archie Manning said in a statement. “Our Watch List is once again an exceptional group of candidates, but every year is a new year and we’ll be watching closely to add the best newcomers to the list after we get things rolling. I’d also like to thank the Allstate Sugar Bowl for sponsoring this award; it means a lot to the entire Manning family that they include our name in recognizing the best quarterbacks in the country.”

Last year’s winner of the award was LSU’s Joe Burrow.

