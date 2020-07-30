Jordan Cooper‘s winding journey, as it turns out, won’t include playing for the Houston football team.

Cooper began his collegiate career at Navy in 2018, After one year at the service academy, Cooper spent the 2019 season at Langston University, an NAIA school in Oklahoma. In January, the wide receiver announced that he would be transferring into the Houston football program.

Six months later, however, 247Sports.com reported that Cooper is now listed in the NCAA transfer database. A Houston football official confirmed that the receiver is indeed in the portal.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Cooper joined the Midshipmen as a three-star 2018 signee. The 5-10, 185-pound athlete played his high school football in New Caney, Texas. It had been expected Cooper would’ve competed as a quarterback for the Cougars. At least, that was his expectation.

“Right now my film that they’ve watched is quarterback and that’s how I got here,” Cooper said. “So, right now my role is just to go in and play quarterback and see where it goes from there. I know it’s going to be a battle. I know D'Eriq King is still there as of now. I know he’s the guy, a flat-out player and all I can do is go in there and battle it out with some other great QBs that I know are there.”

King, of course, transferred to Miami. This week, he was formally named as the Hurricanes’ starting quarterback.