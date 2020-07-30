Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Missouri is the latest Power Five football program to feel the wrath of the portal. Or, at least, a bit of a sting to its depth.

According to 247Sports.com, Antar Thompson has set up shop in the NCAA transfer database. That would serve as the defensive tackle’s first step in leaving the Missouri football team. But, certainly, not the last. Maybe.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

The move to the portal comes three months after Thompson was arrested on a pair of charges, including resisting arrest. That charge is a felony. At some point after that, Thompson was removed from the Missouri football roster.

Coming out of the junior-college ranks, Thompson was a three-star Missouri football Class of 2018 signee. The 247Sports.com composite had him rated as the No. 11 JUCO defensive tackle. The 25-year-old Thompson actually signed the first time with Mizzou in 2013. Thompson, who has a young son, left the sport of football for a while before resurfacing at Highland Community College.

Since returning to the Missouri football program, Thompson has appeared in eight games.

Thompson graduated from Mizzou in May, which would allow him to play immediately at another FBS school in 2020. Provided he can get past his off-field issue, of course.