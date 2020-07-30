Nevada football
Ex-Nevada, Boise State QB Kaiden Bennett transfers to FCS school

By John TaylorJul 30, 2020, 2:48 PM EDT
It didn’t take one Nevada transfer long to find his new college football home.  Which will actually be his third college football home.

In August of last year, Kaiden Bennett opted to leave Boise State.  Not long after, Bennett joined the Nevada football team.  Less than a year later, the quarterback opted to leave the Wolf Pack as well.

This week, it was reported that Bennett had decided to transfer to Sacramento State.  Bennett’s father subsequently confirmed his son was moving on to the FCS school.

“I am so grateful for Kaiden’s support during my tough times fighting cancer,” Derek Bennett told NevadaSportsNet. “He put family first when leaving Boise, even gave up a scholarship to be here for his family. Our family is extremely grateful for the time he spent at Nevada. Excited for him and his new start.”

The elder Bennett’s battle with cancer is what triggered the player’s initial transfer.  After leaving Boise State, Kaiden Bennett considered both Nevada and Sacramento State football before opting for the Wolf Pack.

Bennett was a three-star 2019 signee coming out of high school in California.  He didn’t see the field at all this past season, using his redshirt year in the process.

At Sacramento State, Bennett will be eligible to play immediately.  All told, Bennett has four years of eligibility to use.

NCAA announces it will allow players to wear social justice messages on their uniforms

By John TaylorJul 30, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
The ever-evolving NCAA is set to allow football players and others to do a social justice version of “He Hate Me” on their uniforms.

Thursday, the NCAA announced that its Playing Rules Oversight Panel has approved a measure that will expand opportunities for players to place social justice statements on their uniforms this season.  Additionally, to help mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19, the team areas on sidelines will be expanded from between the 25-yard lines to between the 15-yard lines.  On top of that, the pregame coin toss will be limited to two officials and one captain from each team.

Below is the full NCAA release on the developments:

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved rules to allow student-athletes in all sports to wear patches on their uniforms for commemorative and memorial purposes, as well as to support social justice issues.

Current rules in some sports do not allow patches, while the rules books for several other sports do not address the topic.

Panel members, who met by videoconference last week, reaffirmed and expanded existing rules, which will now allow student-athletes two places on the uniform, one on the front and one on the back, to express support and voice their opinions.

The patch on the front, which most sports already allowed, as authorized by the school or conference, may be a commemorative/memorial patch (names, mascots, nicknames, logos and marks) intended to celebrate or memorialize people, events or other causes.

The patch must not exceed 2¼ square inches and must be placed on the front or sleeve of the uniform. While not all team members are required to wear the patch, they must be identical for those who choose to wear them.

The second location is on the back of the uniform where the player name is traditionally located and, as authorized by the school or conference, will allow names/words intended to celebrate or memorialize people, events or other causes. The names or words may vary by team member.

Fall playing rule waivers

Due to challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the panel approved changing or waiving playing rules for the 2020-21 year that may help to mitigate risk of contamination and enhance a safer return to play for all participants without affecting competitive equity.

In football, team areas will be expanded to the 15-yard lines. Under the current rule, the team area was between the 25-yard lines.

Also, the coin toss participants will be limited to two officials and one captain from each team. The current rule allowed up to four game captains and additional people such as media members or ceremonial captains to be in proximity of the coin toss.

In men’s and women’s soccer, players ejected for spitting at an opponent will have to serve a two-game penalty. The current rule called for an ejection and a one-game suspension.

In women’s volleyball, the teams will remain on the same bench during the entire match rather than switch benches after each set.

Additional details will be sent to the membership this week.

Georgia Tech’s game this season vs. Notre Dame will be played at Bobby Dodd Stadium, not Mercedes-Benz Stadium

By John TaylorJul 30, 2020, 1:47 PM EDT
The ACC’s announcement Wednesday isn’t the only adjustment to the Georgia Tech schedule for the 2020 college football season.

In February of last year, Georgia Tech announced that it would play five future games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in nearby Atlanta.  The first of those “home” football games for Tech was scheduled to be against Notre Dame at the home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.

Thursday, Georgia Tech announced that its 2020 football game against Notre Dame will now be played at Bobby Dodd Stadium.  The date of that game is to be determined.

Additionally, Tech announced that its agreement with AMB Sports + Entertainment (AMBSE) has been extended out six seasons instead of the original five.  That means the Yellow Jackets will play one game per season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium from 2021-26.

“I’m saddened for this year’s team that they won’t have the opportunity to open our annual series at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but I’m appreciative of our administration and the leaders at AMB Sports + Entertainment for being so flexible given the unique circumstances of this season,” Georgia Tech head football coach Geoff Collins said in a statement. “The great news is that instead of a five-year series, we now have a six-year series to host one game each season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium from 2021 through 2026. It’s a great honor for our program to be the only team in college football that is guaranteed to play at least one game every season in the premier football facility in the world, which just happens to be located less than one mile from our campus. It’s an opportunity that our current and future student-athletes are excited about.”

Two of the six future opponents for Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium have been determined.  Tech will face Clemson on Sept. 5 of 2022 in one of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games.  Then, Oct. 19, 2024, they will square off with Notre Dame.

It’s projected that Tech will take home an additional $10 million by moving the games away from Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Utah State confirms addition of former Utah and BYU RB Devonta’e Henry-Cole

By John TaylorJul 30, 2020, 1:11 PM EDT
Utah State is officially the beneficiary of one football player’s wild trek through the Beehive State.

In late January, Utah’s Devonta’e Henry-Cole officially entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. In early February, the running back took to his personal Twitter account — “RUN DHC,” which. Is. Awesome. — to announce that he had committed to continuing his collegiate playing career with the BYU Cougars football team.  He even signed with the football independent to cement his move to the other side of the Holy War.

However, earlier this month, it was reported that Henry-Cole was seeking a release from BYU.  So he can again transfer. This time, to Utah State.  To where his one-time Utes teammate, quarterback Jason Shelleytransferred earlier this month.

Wednesday, Utah State confirmed Henry-Cole’s addition to its football roster. Henry-Cole, a graduate transfer, (probably) has one year of eligibility and is cleared to play for USU this fall.

A three-star 2016 signee, Henry-Cole played in one game as a true freshman. He took a redshirt for the 2018 season because of injury. It’s entirely possible Henry-Cole could petition the NCAA for a sixth season. That, though, hasn’t been determined.

When healthy, Henry-Cole ran for 469 yards and four touchdowns on 90 carries during his time with the Utes. He also caught a touchdown pass among his three receptions.

At this time, Utah State and BYU are scheduled to play Oct. 2 of this season.  In Provo.  So there’s that.

The Aggies are coming off a 7-6 record in their second first season under Gary Andersen.  Anderson also served as the USU head coach from 2009-12.  In his final season in Logan, Andersen led Utah State to a school-record 11 wins. That mark was matched six years later by Matt Wells.  That season helped Wells land the Texas Tech job.  And led Andersen back to USU.

Suspended Missouri DT Antar Thompson takes up residence in transfer portal

By John TaylorJul 30, 2020, 12:24 PM EDT
Missouri is the latest Power Five football program to feel the wrath of the portal.  Or, at least, a bit of a sting to its depth.

According to 247Sports.com, Antar Thompson has set up shop in the NCAA transfer database.  That would serve as the defensive tackle’s first step in leaving the Missouri football team.  But, certainly, not the last.  Maybe.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

The move to the portal comes three months after Thompson was arrested on a pair of charges, including resisting arrest.  That charge is a felony.  At some point after that, Thompson was removed from the Missouri football roster.

Coming out of the junior-college ranks, Thompson was a three-star Missouri football Class of 2018 signee.  The 247Sports.com composite had him rated as the No. 11 JUCO defensive tackle.  The 25-year-old Thompson actually signed the first time with Mizzou in 2013.  Thompson, who has a young son, left the sport of football for a while before resurfacing at Highland Community College.

Since returning to the Missouri football program, Thompson has appeared in eight games.

Thompson graduated from Mizzou in May, which would allow him to play immediately at another FBS school in 2020.  Provided he can get past his off-field issue, of course.