Utah State is officially the beneficiary of one football player’s wild trek through the Beehive State.

In late January, Utah’s Devonta’e Henry-Cole officially entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. In early February, the running back took to his personal Twitter account — “RUN DHC,” which. Is. Awesome. — to announce that he had committed to continuing his collegiate playing career with the BYU Cougars football team. He even signed with the football independent to cement his move to the other side of the Holy War.

However, earlier this month, it was reported that Henry-Cole was seeking a release from BYU. So he can again transfer. This time, to Utah State. To where his one-time Utes teammate, quarterback Jason Shelley, transferred earlier this month.

Wednesday, Utah State confirmed Henry-Cole’s addition to its football roster. Henry-Cole, a graduate transfer, (probably) has one year of eligibility and is cleared to play for USU this fall.

A three-star 2016 signee, Henry-Cole played in one game as a true freshman. He took a redshirt for the 2018 season because of injury. It’s entirely possible Henry-Cole could petition the NCAA for a sixth season. That, though, hasn’t been determined.

When healthy, Henry-Cole ran for 469 yards and four touchdowns on 90 carries during his time with the Utes. He also caught a touchdown pass among his three receptions.

At this time, Utah State and BYU are scheduled to play Oct. 2 of this season. In Provo. So there’s that.

The Aggies are coming off a 7-6 record in their second first season under Gary Andersen. Anderson also served as the USU head coach from 2009-12. In his final season in Logan, Andersen led Utah State to a school-record 11 wins. That mark was matched six years later by Matt Wells. That season helped Wells land the Texas Tech job. And led Andersen back to USU.