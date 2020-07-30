Utah State football
Utah State confirms addition of former Utah and BYU RB Devonta’e Henry-Cole

By John TaylorJul 30, 2020, 1:11 PM EDT
Utah State is officially the beneficiary of one football player’s wild trek through the Beehive State.

In late January, Utah’s Devonta’e Henry-Cole officially entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. In early February, the running back took to his personal Twitter account — “RUN DHC,” which. Is. Awesome. — to announce that he had committed to continuing his collegiate playing career with the BYU Cougars football team.  He even signed with the football independent to cement his move to the other side of the Holy War.

However, earlier this month, it was reported that Henry-Cole was seeking a release from BYU.  So he can again transfer. This time, to Utah State.  To where his one-time Utes teammate, quarterback Jason Shelleytransferred earlier this month.

Wednesday, Utah State confirmed Henry-Cole’s addition to its football roster. Henry-Cole, a graduate transfer, (probably) has one year of eligibility and is cleared to play for USU this fall.

A three-star 2016 signee, Henry-Cole played in one game as a true freshman. He took a redshirt for the 2018 season because of injury. It’s entirely possible Henry-Cole could petition the NCAA for a sixth season. That, though, hasn’t been determined.

When healthy, Henry-Cole ran for 469 yards and four touchdowns on 90 carries during his time with the Utes. He also caught a touchdown pass among his three receptions.

At this time, Utah State and BYU are scheduled to play Oct. 2 of this season.  In Provo.  So there’s that.

The Aggies are coming off a 7-6 record in their second first season under Gary Andersen.  Anderson also served as the USU head coach from 2009-12.  In his final season in Logan, Andersen led Utah State to a school-record 11 wins. That mark was matched six years later by Matt Wells.  That season helped Wells land the Texas Tech job.  And led Andersen back to USU.

Suspended Missouri DT Antar Thompson takes up residence in transfer portal

By John TaylorJul 30, 2020, 12:24 PM EDT
Missouri is the latest Power Five football program to feel the wrath of the portal.  Or, at least, a bit of a sting to its depth.

According to 247Sports.com, Antar Thompson has set up shop in the NCAA transfer database.  That would serve as the defensive tackle’s first step in leaving the Missouri football team.  But, certainly, not the last.  Maybe.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

The move to the portal comes three months after Thompson was arrested on a pair of charges, including resisting arrest.  That charge is a felony.  At some point after that, Thompson was removed from the Missouri football roster.

Coming out of the junior-college ranks, Thompson was a three-star Missouri football Class of 2018 signee.  The 247Sports.com composite had him rated as the No. 11 JUCO defensive tackle.  The 25-year-old Thompson actually signed the first time with Mizzou in 2013.  Thompson, who has a young son, left the sport of football for a while before resurfacing at Highland Community College.

Since returning to the Missouri football program, Thompson has appeared in eight games.

Thompson graduated from Mizzou in May, which would allow him to play immediately at another FBS school in 2020.  Provided he can get past his off-field issue, of course.

Investigation into Iowa football found ‘the program’s rules perpetuated racial or cultural biases and diminished the value of cultural diversity’

Associated PressJul 30, 2020, 11:44 AM EDT
1 Comment

The Iowa football program’s culture has suffered from racial bias against Black players and bullying by a small number of current and former coaches, according to an investigation report released Thursday.  University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld said the report by an outside law firm shows that the “climate and culture must and will change within our football program.”

“Our student-athletes must have the ability to be true to themselves, and we cannot and will not tolerate a systemic process that inhibits authenticity,” Harreld said in a statement.

Coach Kirk Ferentz, the longest-tenured head coach in college football, appears likely to keep his job, however. The report found that many players believe he has already made several positive changes in recent weeks.

Ferentz and athletic director Gary Barta were scheduled to hold a news conference later Thursday.

The university hired the Husch Blackwell law firm in June to review the program after dozens of former players, most of them Black, spoke out on social media to allege racial disparities and mistreatment.

In addition to a public report summarizing the findings, the firm provided the university with four confidential personnel reports on current and former staff who were accused of mistreating players. Harreld said the university will address the allegations against those coaches, who were not publicly identified.

Last month, the university cut ties with longtime strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, awarding him a $1.1 million severance agreement. Several players had cited Doyle as the major source of their mistreatment, an allegation he has denied.

But the review found the cultural problems went well beyond Doyle.

Investigators found that many current and former Black players felt unhappy and unwelcome in the program, where the ideal player “was built around the stereotype of a clean-cut, white athlete from a midwestern background.” They described an environment in “which a small number of coaches felt empowered to bully and demean athletes, especially Black athletes,” the report found.

“In sum, the program’s rules perpetuated racial or cultural biases and diminished the value of cultural diversity,” the report concludes. “The program over-monitored players to the point that they experienced heightened anxiety and maintained a culture that allowed a small group of coaches to demean players.”

For the complete report, click HERE.

USC TE Daniel Imatorbhebhe to join brother at Illinois, becomes seventh Power Five transfer Lovie Smith has landed since March

By John TaylorJul 30, 2020, 11:33 AM EDT
Illinois has added a very familiar — and unique — surname to its football roster.  Unofficially, of course.

In March of this year, Daniel Imatorbhebhe was granted a sixth season of eligibility.  Four months later, it was reported that the tight end would use that extra, extra year at somewhere other than USC as he entered the NCAA transfer database.

On Twitter Wednesday night, Imatorbhebhe announced that he has committed to the Illinois football program.

Thus far, the program has not confirmed Imatorbhebhe’s addition to the roster.

Obviously, as a sixth-year senior, Imatorbhebhe has already graduated.  And, as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately for the Fighting Illini in 2020.

Imatorbhebhe is the brother of Josh Imatorbhebhe, who was the Illini’s leading receiver a year ago (33-634-9).  Like his brother, Josh Imatorbhebhe played a portion of his collegiate career at USC.  In June of last year, that Imatorbhebhe transferred from USC into the Illinois football program as well.

The decision to give Daniel Imatorbhebhe a sixth season was a relatively easy one.  Imatorbhebhe was held out of spring practice two years ago for what was described as a nagging hip injury, then missed the entire 2018 season for what was called an upper leg muscle injury. The year before, a hip flexor injury caused him to miss five games.

After beginning his collegiate playing career at Florida, Imatorbhebhe, a three-star 2015 signee, decided to transfer in May of that year and ultimately landed at USC a month later. He took a redshirt as a true freshman.

During his time with the Trojans, the 6-3, 240-pound tight end started nine of the 22 games in which he played, catching 25 passes for 394 yards and four touchdowns.

With Imatorbhebhe’s commitment, Illinois has now added seven Power Five transfers since March.  All told, the Fighting Illini have added at least nine transfers overall.

In mid-March, ex-Alabama linebacker Christian Bell tweeted that he was moving on to the Illini. Shortly thereafter, we noted that an FCS All-American offensive lineman had opted to transfer into the Illinois football program. New Mexico State wide receiver Desmond Dan did the same.  As did Miami wide receiver Brian Hightower.  And Mississippi State offensive lineman Brevyn Jones as well in early May  And Louisville defensive back TreSean Smith in mid-May.  And Cal defensive tackle Chinedu Udeogu that same month.  And Missouri wide receiver Khmari Thompson earlier this month.

Rutgers COVID-19 outbreak reportedly tied to party attended by several football players

By John TaylorJul 30, 2020, 9:56 AM EDT
3 Comments

And now we know a little bit more of the rest of the story when it comes to Rutgers football.  And Exhibit A as to why it will be nearly impossible to have any semblance of even a truncated college football season.

Over the weekend, RU announced that it was quarantining the entire Scarlet Knights football team after six additional players tested positive for COVID-19. All told, the team acknowledged that 10 players had tested positive.

RU became the second Big Ten program to quarantine the entire squad, joining Michigan State.

Wednesday, nj.com, citing two people with knowledge of the situation, reported that “[a]thletes from various Rutgers sports programs, including the football team, gathered for a recent on-campus party.” That party has been connected to the outbreak on the Rutgers football team.

From the report:

But New Jersey’s top health official appeared to acknowledge the Rutgers football team’s outbreak stemmed from a gathering of some kind.

Judith Persichilli, the state health commissioner, said during Gov. Phil Murphy’s news briefing in Trenton there have been “several circumstances where indoor and outdoor gatherings in our state have led to community clusters of COVID-19′’ and listed Rutgers among a series of other known parties in the state, including graduation parties in Westfield and Cape May County, a Father’s Day celebration in Essex County and parties in Long Beach Island and Middletown.

“There’s been an outbreak of Rutgers football players, with 15 of them currently testing positive,’’ she said while grouping together the list of indoor and outdoor gatherings. “These examples that we shared today account for 125 new cases of COVID-19 in our state. Every single one of those cases has the potential to infect other people. Their grandparents, parents, siblings, friends, love ones, and if any of one of them have underlying conditions … the result could be fatal.

Thus far, the Rutgers football program has not commented on the report.