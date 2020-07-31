Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A storyline involving an Arizona football player has taken another twist.

According to Tucson.com, offensive lineman Edgar Burrola was suspended this week by the Arizona football team. Why? For violating the athletic department’s COVID-19 protocols. The website wrote that “Burrola’s resistance to following safety protocols, which include face coverings and physical distancing during on-campus workouts, led to concern within the program that Arizona could become another Michigan State or Rutgers.”

In a subsequent interview with ESPN.com, Burrola acknowledged that he had violated the school’s protocols. The offensive lineman also stated he didn’t trust those same protocols for which he was suspended.

From the report:

He confirmed to ESPN that he broke protocol — including showing up to the team facility without a mask and breaking a mandatory quarantine — but also said that he was considering sitting out the season because of his concerns. “I don’t feel comfortable with the school policies, and I let my [position] coach know that,” Burrola told ESPN.

The position coach would be offensive line coach Kyle DeVan. Thus far, there’s bee no comment from the Arizona football team on this latest development.

“There’s some people that are saying that we’re making guys do this, we’re making guys do that,” Arizona head football coach Kevin Sumlin said earlier this week. “What we are making them do is go through the protocol. And if you’re not gonna adhere to the protocol, then we can’t have you here.

“It’s my job to protect and uphold that protocol for everybody else that’s involved in this organization — players, coaches, administrators, medical (personnel). You’ve got coaches’ families.

“If you’re not gonna pay attention to the protocol, wear a mask, all that other stuff, we just can’t have you around.”

Appearing in 11 games last season for the Wildcats, Burrola started six of those contests at right tackle. Tucson.com wrote that the redshirt junior will remain “on the roster with a reduced scholarship.”