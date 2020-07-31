The transfer roll for Illinois football has shown no signs of abating. In fact, it’s picking up a notch.

Earlier this week, Daniel Imatorbhebhe committed to the Illinois football program. The tight end had opted to transfer from USC earlier this offseason.

Earlier this month, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) confirmed that it had suspended football as well as other fall sports seasons. Because of that, South Carolina State’s Roderick Perry entered the NCAA transfer database. A few days later, the defensive tackle announced on Twitter that he will be transferring to Illinois football.

“Giving special thanks to my parents, Rod & Maria and my Uncle Tim for being instrumental in my dedication to a life of football,” Perry wrote. “I would also like to thank the coaches at SC State for taking a chance on an unranked kid from Raleigh, NC. Finally, I’d like to thank my teammates and everyone supporting me with my decision.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances and after discussing it with Coaches and family, we collectively decided that the best decision for me at this time is to enter the transfer portal on June 24, 2020. It was never my intention to leave my bulldog family at South Carolina State University. In the fall of 2020 I will be joining the fight with the University of Illinois.”

Perry will be eligible to play immediately in 2020.

At South Carolina State this past season, the North Carolina native accounted for 14½ tackles for loss and 4½ sacks. In a loss to USF, Perry was credited with three tackles, one of which went for a loss.

With Perry and Imatorbhebhe commitments, Illinois has now added at least 10 transfers since March. seven of which are Power Five transfers. And two of which were FCS All-Americans.

In mid-March, ex-Alabama linebacker Christian Bell tweeted that he was moving on to the Illini. Shortly thereafter, we noted that an FCS All-American offensive lineman had opted to transfer into the Illinois football program. New Mexico State wide receiver Desmond Dan did the same. As did Miami wide receiver Brian Hightower. And Mississippi State offensive lineman Brevyn Jones as well in early May And Louisville defensive back TreSean Smith in mid-May. And Cal defensive tackle Chinedu Udeogu that same month. And Missouri wide receiver Khmari Thompson earlier this month.