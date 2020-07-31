North Carolina football
Getty Images

North Carolina confirms five-star 2021 recruit will reclassify to 2020, join Tar Heels for the fall

By John TaylorJul 31, 2020, 9:56 AM EDT
1 Comment

North Carolina football will indeed get immediate benefit from a high school commitment.  Provided there is a season, of course.

In late May, Virginia high schooler Tony Grimes used a video posted on Twitter to reveal his Final Four potential destinations.  And those four potential landing spots?  Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio State and Texas A&M.  At the time, Grimes stated he wouldn’t make a decision until Dec. 1.  Earlier in June, however, the touted 2021 football recruit announced an expedited timeline for a revelation.  Late last month, Grimes committed to North Carolina football.

Earlier this month, Grimes’ father revealed that his son would reclassify from the Class of 2021 to the Class of 2020.  Provided he passes one more high school class — specifically, a government class — Grimes will enroll in classes at UNC in early August.

Thursday, North Carolina confirmed that Grimes will indeed join the football team for the fall.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Tony Grimes to our program,” said North Carolina head football coach Mack Brown said in a statement. “While we would have loved for Tony to have been able to play his senior season, he made the decision to reclassify because he thought it was best for him and his family. As a player, Tony is one of the best defensive backs we’ve ever recruited and one of the nation’s top players regardless of class. He’ll have to come in and compete with a group of talented players, but we feel like he’ll have a positive impact on our program. Tony is also a great young man. He’s had the spotlight on him for a long time and he carries himself with class. He’s also an outstanding student, which shows when you consider he was able to graduate from high school a year early. We’re excited to officially welcome Tony and his family to Chapel Hill.”

Grimes was a five-star recruit in the 2021 class according to the 247Sports.com composite.  He was the top-rated cornerback in the country.  And in his home state of Virginia, regardless of position.  On that same composite, he was the No. 7 prospect in the country overall.  However, that was on the next cycle.

As part of the Class of 2020, Grimes is a four-star signee who is the No. 5 cornerback and the No. 40 recruit overall.  He is, though, still the top player in Virginia.

Report: 2020 Michigan-Ohio State game will ‘probably’ be moved to Sept. or Oct.

Michigan-Ohio State
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 31, 2020, 10:50 AM EDT
Leave a comment

If the Big Ten plays football this fall — whispers suggest the conference is bracing members for no season — the annual Michigan-Ohio State could very well have a decidedly different feel to it.  Temperature-wise in particular.

Every year for nearly eight decades, you could set your watch to the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry grudge match. When The Game was on, you knew it was November and the last game of the regular season.  However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, Bill Rabinowitz of Columbus Dispatch is reporting that this year’s matchup will probably be played earlier in the season “as a hedge against the COVID-19 pandemic causing a cancellation in late November.”

From the Dispatch:

If the game is scheduled in September or October and the coronavirus situation forces a postponement, it could then played at a later date.

The source stressed that no final decisions about scheduling have been made, and that the situation is fluid, but that moving the game is the most likely scenario at this point.

If that happens, it is unlikely that Ohio State would play Michigan in the season opener.

The last time Michigan and Ohio State didn’t end the regular season against one another?  Way back in 1942.

July 9, the Big Ten announced that it will be going to a conference-only schedule for the 2020 college football season.  It’s expected that the conference will announce its schedule at some point in early August.

In a letter sent to membership Thursday, elevenwarriors.com reported, the conference stressed that, if it feels fall sports, including football, can’t be safely contested, they could still be canceled.

“If we determine as a Conference that it is not prudent to compete in the fall of 2020, we will not do so, much like our decision in March 2020 to cancel the Men’s Basketball Tournament in Indianapolis,” the letter states. “Our final decision will be rooted in guidance from medical experts and in consultation with institutional leadership, student-athletes, coaches and appropriate federal, state, and local authorities.”

College Football amidst Coronavirus Pandemic: On this day in CFT history, including a reputed gambler (Tay Bang!) reportedly giving Florida Gator football players discounts on rental cars

college football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 31, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
1 Comment

The sports world, including college football, had essentially screeched to a halt in the spring as countries around the world battled the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there was a dearth of college football news as the sport went into a COVID-induced hibernation.  Slowly, though, the game is coming back to life.  Hopefully.

That being said, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 31, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football down-time, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2018

THE HEADLINE: Reputed gambler reportedly gave Florida Gator football players discounts on rental cars
THE SYNOPSIS: This bizarre situation involved the gambler, nicknamed “Tay Bang,” who was also an employee at Enterprise Rent-A-Car.  No NCAA issues arose from the allegations.

2017

THE HEADLINE: UCF K Donald De La Haye leaves team after refusing to demonetize YouTube channel
THE SYNOPSIS: Kudos, NCAA!  You continue to rock!!! In the coming months, what De La Haye should’ve been allowed to then will be permissible.

2016

THE HEADLINE: BAC for arrested Alabama OL Alphonse Taylor was a Blutarsky
THE SYNOPSIS: The reason this headline is included? It allows me to post this classic scene, of course.

Fat, drunk and stupid is no way to go through life, son.” “Mr. Blutarsky.  Zero.  Point.  Zero.

2015

THE HEADLINE: New Big Ten scheduling mandates Power 5 opponents, no FCS foes
THE SYNOPSIS: The move was made to strengthen the conference’s strength of schedule when it came to the College Football Playoff.  The Power Five requirement brought the B1G in-line with the ACC and SEC.

2015

THE HEADLINE: No name games for Jim Harbaugh. Ohio State is “Ohio State” for Michigan coach
THE SYNOPSIS: This came on the heels of Brady Hoke annoyingly referring to its rival as “Ohio.” He is, though, the last Wolverines head coach to beat the Buckeyes. So he’s got that going for him.  Which is nice.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Kirk Ferentz says 10-game conference schedules are coming
THE SYNOPSIS: Nine games?  Yep.  10 games? Nope.  Not yet.  And likely never.

2012

THE HEADLINE: As expected, Silas Redd transferring to USC
THE SYNOPSIS: The running back was the first big-name player to flee the Nittany Lions in the wake of historic NCAA sanctions.

2009

THE HEADLINE: 30-day suspension for slurring Hawaii coach
THE SYNOPSIS: Greg McMackin drew a suspension for directing a homosexual slur at a Notre Dame bowl dance.  Yes, you read that correctly.

Harvey Updyke, Alabama fan and convicted Toomer’s Corner tree poisoner, dies at 71

Harvey Updyke
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 30, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT
3 Comments

Harvey Updyke, one of the most notorious figures in the long history of the Alabama-Auburn rivalry, has left this mortal coil.

Updyke’s son confirmed to al.com that his father, a huge Alabama football fan, died Thursday afternoon at 71.  Bear Updyke – yes, he’s named after legendary Crimson Tide head coach Paul “Bear” Bryant — said his father died of natural causes.

For those unfamiliar with Harvey Updyke?  Here’s a portion of our post from October of 2014.  About Updyke dressing as a dead tree for Halloween.

Updyke, as “Al from Dadeville,” infamously called into the Paul Finebaum radio show in February of 2011 and claimed to have poisoned the Toomer’s oaks after Auburn beat Alabama in the 2010 Iron Bowl. He was subsequently arrestedcharged and ultimately pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage of an agricultural facility, a Class-C felony. He was sentenced to three years in jail — he served 180 days of the sentence — and was placed on supervised probation for a period of five years. During that probationary period, he has a 7 p.m. curfew.

Additionally, Updyke, who now lives in Louisiana less than an hour from the LSU campus, was ordered to pay $800,000 in restitution and has been barred from the following: any Auburn University property, any collegiate sporting event and speaking to the media.  Thus far, he’s only reportedly paid $99 in restitution.

While there was initial hope that the oaks could be saved, they were ultimately taken down after one final roll. New trees are expected to be planted next year.

At the time of his death, Updyke had paid in the neighborhood of $7,000 in restitution.

Jordan Cooper enters portal a few months after transferring to Houston

Houston football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 30, 2020, 10:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jordan Cooper‘s winding journey, as it turns out, won’t include playing for the Houston football team.

Cooper began his collegiate career at Navy in 2018,  After one year at the service academy, Cooper spent the 2019 season at Langston University, an NAIA school in Oklahoma.  In January, the wide receiver announced that he would be transferring into the Houston football program.

Six months later, however, 247Sports.com reported that Cooper is now listed in the NCAA transfer database.  A Houston football official confirmed that the receiver is indeed in the portal.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Cooper joined the Midshipmen as a three-star 2018 signee.  The 5-10, 185-pound athlete played his high school football in New Caney, Texas.  It had been expected Cooper would’ve competed as a quarterback for the Cougars.  At least, that was his expectation.

“Right now my film that they’ve watched is quarterback and that’s how I got here,” Cooper said. “So, right now my role is just to go in and play quarterback and see where it goes from there. I know it’s going to be a battle. I know D'Eriq King is still there as of now. I know he’s the guy, a flat-out player and all I can do is go in there and battle it out with some other great QBs that I know are there.”

King, of course, transferred to Miami.  This week, he was formally named as the Hurricanes’ starting quarterback.