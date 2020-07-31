Pac-12
Pac-12 to mirror SEC, go with 10-game, conference-only schedule that kicks off Sept. 26

By John TaylorJul 31, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT
The Pac-12 has become the third Power Five conference to clarify its plans for the 2020 college football season.

It was already known that the Pac-12 would play a conference-only season this year. Friday, the league confirmed that it will go with a 10-game conference late.  At the moment, the league is scheduled to kick off that campaign Sept. 26.  Week 1, which would be Week 4 of a normal season, will feature a pair of rivalry games in UCLA-USC and Arizona-Arizona State.

Each Pac-12 school will play five home games and five on the road.

The conference championship game had been scheduled for the first weekend of December in Las Vegas.  Now, it will be played on either the 18th or 19th of that month on the campus of the highest seed.

The conference also noted that the title game will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in both 2021 and 2022.

“From the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, we have been committed to prioritizing the health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to our athletic programs,” said Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott in a statement. “The schedule and plans approved today and path to return to competition are subject to public health orders and will be taken in accordance with the health and well-being guidelines developed by our Pac-12 Medical Advisory Committee. The schedule and return to play plans provide for maximum flexibility and the best opportunity to play all fall sports in an environment that prioritizes safety. At the same time, we will continue to evaluate the best available science, data and advice of public health officials as we make decisions and any required adjustments going forward.

The SEC had previously announced that it will be going to a conference-only, 10-game schedule that kicks off Sept. 26. The ACC will play 10 conference games as well as one non-conference matchup per school.  That conference, though, will kick off its season Sept. 7-12.

The Big Ten and Big 12 have yet to announce their specific plans, although the latter will be going with a conference-only schedule that consists of 10 games.

2018 All-American FCS RB Shane Simpson enters transfer portal

FCS
By John TaylorJul 31, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT
A member of one of the handful of FCS leagues who have either canceled or postponed their football seasons has now seen some attrition.

Two weeks ago, the Colonial Athletic Association announced that it was canceling its 2020 college football season because of the coronavirus pandemic.  One member of that FCS conference is Towson.  Coincidentally or not, one standout member of the Tigers, Shane Simpson, took to Twitter this week to announce that he has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.

“Thank You Towson University for allowing me to show my talents to the nation and getting my degree from this university!” the running back wrote. “I will forever be grateful for my time here! Tiger for life.”

As Simpson was a fifth-year senior in 2019, it appears he has been granted a sixth season of eligibility.  Or, is fairly confident he will receive one.

Simpson would likely be eligible for that sixth season as he missed all but four games of his true freshman season in 2015 because of injury, then missed all but the first three games last season because of a serious knee injury.

In 2018, Simpson earned first-team All-American honors.  He finished second in all of FCS with 171.5 all-purpose yards per game, totaling 2,058 yards on the season.  That same season, the Pennsylvania product was the CAA’s Special Teams Player of the Year and earned three different all-conference honors: first-team at running back, second-team as a kick returner and third-team as a punt returner.

Simpson would be eligible to play immediately in 2020 at the FBS level.

Illinois adds FCS standout as a transfer, at least the 10th such addition since March for the Fighting Illini

Illinois football
By John TaylorJul 31, 2020, 2:48 PM EDT
The transfer roll for Illinois football has shown no signs of abating.  In fact, it’s picking up a notch.

Earlier this week, Daniel Imatorbhebhe committed to the Illinois football program.  The tight end had opted to transfer from USC earlier this offseason.

Earlier this month, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) confirmed that it had suspended football as well as other fall sports seasons.  Because of that, South Carolina State’s Roderick Perry entered the NCAA transfer database.  A few days later, the defensive tackle announced on Twitter that he will be transferring to Illinois football.

“Giving special thanks to my parents, Rod & Maria and my Uncle Tim for being instrumental in my dedication to a life of football,” Perry wrote. “I would also like to thank the coaches at SC State for taking a chance on an unranked kid from Raleigh, NC. Finally, I’d like to thank my teammates and everyone supporting me with my decision.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances and after discussing it with Coaches and family, we collectively decided that the best decision for me at this time is to enter the transfer portal on June 24, 2020. It was never my intention to leave my bulldog family at South Carolina State University. In the fall of 2020 I will be joining the fight with the University of Illinois.”

Perry will be eligible to play immediately in 2020.

At South Carolina State this past season, the North Carolina native accounted for 14½ tackles for loss and 4½ sacks.  In a loss to USF, Perry was credited with three tackles, one of which went for a loss.

With Perry and Imatorbhebhe commitments, Illinois has now added at least 10 transfers since March.  seven of which are Power Five transfers.  And two of which were FCS All-Americans.

In mid-March, ex-Alabama linebacker Christian Bell tweeted that he was moving on to the Illini. Shortly thereafter, we noted that an FCS All-American offensive lineman had opted to transfer into the Illinois football program. New Mexico State wide receiver Desmond Dan did the same.  As did Miami wide receiver Brian Hightower.  And Mississippi State offensive lineman Brevyn Jones as well in early May  And Louisville defensive back TreSean Smith in mid-May.  And Cal defensive tackle Chinedu Udeogu that same month.  And Missouri wide receiver Khmari Thompson earlier this month.

Arizona player suspended over COVID-19 protocol violations says he’s not comfortable with said policies

Arizona football
By John TaylorJul 31, 2020, 11:33 AM EDT
A storyline involving an Arizona football player has taken another twist.

According to Tucson.com, offensive lineman Edgar Burrola was suspended this week by the Arizona football team.  Why?  For violating the athletic department’s COVID-19 protocols.  The website wrote that “Burrola’s resistance to following safety protocols, which include face coverings and physical distancing during on-campus workouts, led to concern within the program that Arizona could become another Michigan State or Rutgers.”

In a subsequent interview with ESPN.com, Burrola acknowledged that he had violated the school’s protocols.  The offensive lineman also stated he didn’t trust those same protocols for which he was suspended.

From the report:

He confirmed to ESPN that he broke protocol — including showing up to the team facility without a mask and breaking a mandatory quarantine — but also said that he was considering sitting out the season because of his concerns.

“I don’t feel comfortable with the school policies, and I let my [position] coach know that,” Burrola told ESPN.

The position coach would be offensive line coach Kyle DeVan.  Thus far, there’s bee no comment from the Arizona football team on this latest development.

“There’s some people that are saying that we’re making guys do this, we’re making guys do that,” Arizona head football coach Kevin Sumlin said earlier this week. “What we are making them do is go through the protocol. And if you’re not gonna adhere to the protocol, then we can’t have you here.

“It’s my job to protect and uphold that protocol for everybody else that’s involved in this organization — players, coaches, administrators, medical (personnel). You’ve got coaches’ families.

“If you’re not gonna pay attention to the protocol, wear a mask, all that other stuff, we just can’t have you around.”

Appearing in 11 games last season for the Wildcats, Burrola started six of those contests at right tackle.  Tucson.com wrote that the redshirt junior will remain “on the roster with a reduced scholarship.”

Report: 2020 Michigan-Ohio State game will ‘probably’ be moved to Sept. or Oct.

Michigan-Ohio State
By John TaylorJul 31, 2020, 10:50 AM EDT
If the Big Ten plays football this fall — whispers suggest the conference is bracing members for no season — the annual Michigan-Ohio State could very well have a decidedly different feel to it.  Temperature-wise in particular.

Every year for nearly eight decades, you could set your watch to the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry grudge match. When The Game was on, you knew it was November and the last game of the regular season.  However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, Bill Rabinowitz of Columbus Dispatch is reporting that this year’s matchup will probably be played earlier in the season “as a hedge against the COVID-19 pandemic causing a cancellation in late November.”

From the Dispatch:

If the game is scheduled in September or October and the coronavirus situation forces a postponement, it could then played at a later date.

The source stressed that no final decisions about scheduling have been made, and that the situation is fluid, but that moving the game is the most likely scenario at this point.

If that happens, it is unlikely that Ohio State would play Michigan in the season opener.

The last time Michigan and Ohio State didn’t end the regular season against one another?  Way back in 1942.

July 9, the Big Ten announced that it will be going to a conference-only schedule for the 2020 college football season.  It’s expected that the conference will announce its schedule at some point in early August.

In a letter sent to membership Thursday, elevenwarriors.com reported, the conference stressed that, if it feels fall sports, including football, can’t be safely contested, they could still be canceled.

“If we determine as a Conference that it is not prudent to compete in the fall of 2020, we will not do so, much like our decision in March 2020 to cancel the Men’s Basketball Tournament in Indianapolis,” the letter states. “Our final decision will be rooted in guidance from medical experts and in consultation with institutional leadership, student-athletes, coaches and appropriate federal, state, and local authorities.”