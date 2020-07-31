Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tulane football has been killing it on the portal front. Especially when it comes to the Power Five end of the pool. This time, though, the Green Wave is on the other side.

According to 247Sports.com, Juan Monjarres has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. A Tulane football official subsequently confirmed the defensive end’s addition to the portal.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Monjarres was a three-star member of the Tulane football Class of 2018. The New Orleans product was rated as the No. 39 player regardless of position in the state of Louisiana. Monjarres was one of the Green Wave’s highest-rated signees in that cycle.

In two seasons, Monjarres appeared in 15 games. He was credited with 10 tackles, 5½ tackles for loss, 2½ sacks, one forced fumble and one pass broken up.

As alluded to earlier, though, Monjarres departure is the exception rather than the rule for Tulane football this offseason. Since the start of the new year, the Green Wave has added five Power Five transfers.

Jan. 24, Tulane officially welcomed Oklahoma State transfer linebacker Kevin Henry. Four days later, former Oklahoma wide receiver Mykel Jones was formally added to the roster as well. In late January, Florida State cornerback Kyle Meyers tweeted his move to the Green Wave. Last month, Tulane confirmed the signing of Duke transfer offensive lineman Jaylen Miller. Earlier this month, it was Georgia Tech defensive back Ajani Kerr joining the AAC program.

Additionally, running back Corey Dauphine was granted a sixth season of eligibility in March. Dauphine has been the Green Wave’s second-leading rusher each of the past two seasons.