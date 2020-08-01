The sports world, including college football, had essentially screeched to a halt in the spring as countries around the world battled the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there was a dearth of college football news as the sport went into a COVID-induced hibernation. Slowly, though, the game is coming back to life. Hopefully.

That being said, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on August 1, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football down-time, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Tate Martell (barely) favored to win Miami job (and other QB competition odds)

THE SYNOPSIS: Yeah, that’s not how that turned out. At all. A refresher from last year:

2018

THE HEADLINE: Urban Meyer placed on paid administrative leave as Ohio State launches investigation

THE SYNOPSIS: The probe stemmed from allegations that Meyer had direct knowledge of domestic abuse allegations involving a now-former assistant coach, knowledge Meyer had vehemently denied at the Big Ten Media Days the month before. Meyer was ultimately suspended for the first three games of the 2018 season. In December of that same year, Meyer announced he was retiring at season’s end.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Body of Nevada’s Marc Ma found, a year after he was presumed drowned

THE SYNOPSIS: Another one of those headlines you never, ever want to write. Although, this did offer the family some semblance of closure.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Texas A&M prez ‘dismayed, disappointed, angry’ over sexist presentation

THE SYNOPSIS: It’s still unbelievable how this ever saw the light of day.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Penn State, Pitt ADs will discuss potential future of in-state series

THE SYNOPSIS: Much like the Texas-Texas A&M talk, all I hear is blah blah blah blah blah.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Report: Miami QB Kevin Olsen suspended for at least a game

THE SYNOPSIS: You talk about a Greek football tragedy. After multiple suspensions, Olsen was dismissed by The U in September of 2014. After transferring to Towson in December of that same year, Olsen was dismissed by that FCS school before he ever played a down. He then spent the 2015 season at a California junior college. Olsen then transferred to Charlotte for the 2016 season. In February of 2017, the brother of former Hurricanes standout Greg Olsen was arrested on felony rape charges. A year and a half later, he was found not guilty on all counts.

2012

THE HEADLINE: War vet, Purple Heart recipient officially a Clemson Tiger

THE SYNOPSIS: These are the stories I live for. Literally. And, if you’ve never heard Daniel Rodriguez‘s story, make it a point to rectify that. True. Hero.