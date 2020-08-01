Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Yet another FBS program could potentially benefit from the scheduling tumult at the FCS level.

The Ivy League announced earlier this month that it was postponing its 2020 college football season due to the coronavirus pandemic. They became the first Div. I conference, FCS or otherwise, to cancel football for this coming fall.

Nearly three weeks later, at least eight players from the Ivy League have entered the NCAA transfer database. One of those is Harvard’s Devin Darrington. And, in an interview with ESPN.com, the running back confirmed that the conference’s decision to postpone the fall campaign was a “big part” of the decision-making process.

“With the season canceling due to COVID, I wanted to enter the portal because I don’t know if we’re going to have a spring season or not,” Darrington said. “To possibly have two years of eligibility at a Power 5 school while working on my master’s degree is a great opportunity.”

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers. As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program. NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Darrington cautioned that all options are on the table, however, including returning to Harvard or even taking the semester off in order to preserve the year of eligibility.

If Darrington were to leave the FCS program, he’d be eligible to play immediately. He also has two years of eligibility, which would make him even more attractive to FBS programs. At this point, unspecified ACC and SEC schools have already reached out to the back.

This past season, Darrington earned second-team All-Ivy League honors after rushing for 734 yards and seven touchdowns.