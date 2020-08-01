Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Old Dominion has added another game to its future football slates. And a hefty payday in the process.

Late this past week, Old Dominion announced it has reached an agreement with South Carolina on a 2024 football game. The game will, of course, be played at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. While no time has been set, it will take place on Aug. 31 in the Palmetto State.

That game will mark the first-ever meeting between the Monarchs and Gamecocks.

According to ODU, the SEC USC will pay them $1.5 million for the game. That marks the biggest-ever payday for the Conference USA school. The previous high-water mark? The $1.32 they received for a 2018 game against Liberty, of all schools.

The game against the Gamecocks is the second scheduled against a Power Five opponent that season. On Sept. 14, 2024, ODU will play host to Virginia Tech. They also have a home game against East Carolina on that year’s slate as well.

South Carolina, meanwhile, completes its non-conference schedule for that season as it has a home date against Akron (Sept. 21) and its annual rivalry game with Clemson (Nov. 30). That game against the Tigers is in Death Valley.

Old Dominion is coming off a 1-11 football campaign. In early December, Bobby Wilder stepped down as the head coach at ODU. Wilder was the only coach the program had ever known.

South Carolina went 4-8 this past season. It was just the third time the past 15 years that the Gamecocks failed to qualify for a bowl game.