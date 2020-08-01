Old Dominion football
Old Dominion to make $1.5 million for 2024 game vs. South Carolina, the Monarchs’ biggest-ever single-game payday

By John TaylorAug 1, 2020, 10:20 PM EDT
Old Dominion has added another game to its future football slates.  And a hefty payday in the process.

Late this past week, Old Dominion announced it has reached an agreement with South Carolina on a 2024 football game.  The game will, of course, be played at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.  While no time has been set, it will take place on Aug. 31 in the Palmetto State.

That game will mark the first-ever meeting between the Monarchs and Gamecocks.

According to ODU, the SEC USC will pay them $1.5 million for the game.  That marks the biggest-ever payday for the Conference USA school.  The previous high-water mark?  The $1.32 they received for a 2018 game against Liberty, of all schools.

The game against the Gamecocks is the second scheduled against a Power Five opponent that season.  On Sept. 14, 2024, ODU will play host to Virginia Tech.  They also have a home game against East Carolina on that year’s slate as well.

South Carolina, meanwhile, completes its non-conference schedule for that season as it has a home date against Akron (Sept. 21) and its annual rivalry game with Clemson (Nov. 30).  That game against the Tigers is in Death Valley.

Old Dominion is coming off a 1-11 football campaign.  In early December, Bobby Wilder stepped down as the head coach at ODU.  Wilder was the only coach the program had ever known.

South Carolina went 4-8 this past season.  It was just the third time the past 15 years that the Gamecocks failed to qualify for a bowl game.

Oklahoma legend, College Football Hall of Famer Rickey Dixon, 53, loses battle with ALS

Oklahoma football
By John TaylorAug 1, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
One of the greatest players in the storied history of Oklahoma football is finally at peace.

In 2013, Rickey Dixon was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.  Nearly seven years later, the standout former Oklahoma football player lost his battle with the insidious disease.  Dixon, 53, is survived by his wife, Lorraine, and four children.

Dixon played his college football for the Sooners from 1984-87.  As a junior and senior, Dixon earned first-team All-Big Eight honors.  As a senior, Dixon was a consensus All-American and winner of the Jim Thorpe Award, given annually to the nation’s top defensive back.

In January of last year, it was announced that Dixon would be inducted as a member of the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019.  Because of his disease, Dixon, confined to a wheelchair, wasn’t able to make it into his former stadium for a ceremony honoring him at a Sooners game last fall.  He was, though, able to make it to Norman to watch it.

OU, in conjunction with the NFF and College Hall of Fame, honored Dixon at halftime of the Sooners’ 2019 season-opening game vs. Houston. Dixon, who was able to travel to Norman from his home in DeSoto, Texas, that weekend, watched the game at the house of his collegiate head coach, Barry Switzer.

Switzer was the first to confirm the passing of one of his former players.

“Ever since he left OU, Rickey has been regarded as one of the finest football players in school history,” said OU Vice President and Athletics Director Joe Castiglione in a statement, “and his enshrinement last year into the College Football Hall of Fame is certainly validation of that. As much as any of his accomplishments on the field, however, he should be remembered for his extreme courage and spirit of perseverance. Overcoming the daily physical struggles he faced the last several years is a testament to his determination, to his resolve and to his fighter’s mentality, as well as to those closest to him who provided so much loving support. When we think of Rickey we will reminisce about everything he achieved during and after his playing career, and we extend our sincerest condolences to his wife Lorraine, their children and the entire Dixon family.”

Domestic assault, public intoxication charges dropped against Tennessee DL Darel Middleton

Tennessee football
By John TaylorAug 1, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT
One of the three Tennessee football players arrested this offseason has seen a resolution to his off-field issue.

In late February, Darel Middleton was arrested on one count each of domestic assault and public intoxication.  According to the arresting officers, Middleton was involved in a physical confrontation with another male.  At some point, Middelton’s girlfriend attempted to break up the fight.  That female was subsequently shoved to the ground, twice, by Middelton, resulting in minor injuries.

Four months later, the Knoxville News Sentinel is reporting that all charges against the Tennessee football player have been dropped.  According to the News Sentinel, Middleton was scheduled to appear in court later this month.

At this point, it’s unclear if Middleton will still face punishment from head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Shortly after his arrest, Middelton took to Twitter to issue a statement in which he apologized for the “negative attention [his actions brought] to my family, team, school Vol Nation and myself.” The starting defensive lineman also stated that he’s “seeking Alcohol Counseling now” through the university’s “Center for Health Education and Wellness.”

“I have come to realize that alcohol was an influence on my actions,” Middleton wrote. “Alcohol is not a problem for me in regards of how much, how often, etc. I realize it is a problem if it can cause me to act in a way [that is] not in my best interest.”

Added the lineman, “Again, I am sorry that I brought negative attention on this program and University. … Although my actions may not have shown it, I do value this opportunity to improve my family situation.”

Middleton came to the Volunteers from the junior-college ranks last year.

During his first season in Knoxville, Middleton started six of the 13 games in which he played.  The 6-7, 311-pound tackle was credited with 28 tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one blocked kick.

Middleton will be entering his final season of eligibility.

Louisiana OL coach D.J. Looney, 31, dies after suffering heart attack during Ragin’ Cajuns workout

Louisiana football
Louisiana athletics
By John TaylorAug 1, 2020, 5:32 PM EDT
An utter tragedy has left the Louisiana football program reeling.

Saturday, Louisiana confirmed that football assistant coach D.J. Looney died suddenly at the age of 31.  Looney suffered a heart attack during a Ragin’ Cajuns workout this morning.

Below is a statement from the athletic department:

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Department of Athletics mourns the sudden loss of Louisiana Football assistant coach D.J. Looney, who passed away Saturday morning following a heart attack during a team workout at Cajun Field.

At this time, the Department of Athletics asks that fans, friends and acquaintances of Coach Looney keep his family and the football program in their thoughts and prayers.

Looney was entering his third season as the offensive line coach for head coach Billy Napier.

In 2017, Looney served as the tight ends coach at Mississippi State.  He also began his coaching career at MSU as a graduate assistant in 2011.  Looney played his college football for the Bulldogs from 2007-10 as an offensive lineman.  In 2010, he earned a bachelor’s degree in arts & sciences from the university.

“The entire Mississippi State Family is deeply saddened and heartbroken by the loss of one of our very own in D.J. Looney,” MSU athletic director John Cohen said in a statement. “D.J. was an outstanding student-athlete and coach and an even better person. He had such a positive personality, attitude and always a smile on his face. D.J. will be remembered and missed by all who knew and loved him. Our thoughts and prayers are with D.J., his family, his friends, his former teammates, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and Mississippi State.”

In addition to MSU and Louisiana, Looney also spent time on football coaching staffs at Georgia (2016, graduate assistant), Central Arkansas (2014-15, tackles/tight ends coach) and East Mississippi Community College (2012-13, recruiting coordinator).

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to all those impacted by Looney’s passing.

Harvard RB Devin Darrington cites Ivy League canceling season in entering transfer portal

FCS
By John TaylorAug 1, 2020, 2:48 PM EDT
Yet another FBS program could potentially benefit from the scheduling tumult at the FCS level.

The Ivy League announced earlier this month that it was postponing its 2020 college football season due to the coronavirus pandemic.  They became the first Div. I conference, FCS or otherwise, to cancel football for this coming fall.

Nearly three weeks later, at least eight players from the Ivy League have entered the NCAA transfer database.  One of those is Harvard’s Devin Darrington.  And, in an interview with ESPN.com, the running back confirmed that the conference’s decision to postpone the fall campaign was a “big part” of the decision-making process.

“With the season canceling due to COVID, I wanted to enter the portal because I don’t know if we’re going to have a spring season or not,” Darrington said. “To possibly have two years of eligibility at a Power 5 school while working on my master’s degree is a great opportunity.”

Darrington cautioned that all options are on the table, however, including returning to Harvard or even taking the semester off in order to preserve the year of eligibility.

If Darrington were to leave the FCS program, he’d be eligible to play immediately.  He also has two years of eligibility, which would make him even more attractive to FBS programs.  At this point, unspecified ACC and SEC schools have already reached out to the back.

This past season, Darrington earned second-team All-Ivy League honors after rushing for 734 yards and seven touchdowns.