Thanks to people like Sam Ehlinger, there’s some good in the world during these trying times. Still.
As we noted in late March, the Texas quarterback established a GoFundMe page to serve as a COVID-19 relief fund. A couple of days later, Ehlinger had already raised $40,000. By early April, that number had shot past $70,000. Two weeks later, Ehlinger had cracked yet another milestone as he went beyond $100,000.
On Twitter last weekend, Ehlinger revealed that his fundraising efforts are now up to “approximately” $200,000. While the GoFundMe page is at just under $108,000, Ehlinger stated that private donations have nearly doubled that number.
Thank you to everyone who generously donated to my COVID-19 fundraising effort.
You all raised approximately $200,000 through @gofundme and private donations.
Your generosity provided over 150,000 meals and helped many other people/organizations.
God Bless
— Sam Ehlinger (@sehlinger3) July 26, 2020
And where specifically will the money be directed to that’s donated? From the GoFundMe page organized by Sam Ehlinger:
I am dedicated to helping families who have been impacted by the current global crisis, and have created a GoFundMe to raise money to assist organizations that are doing incredible work in my community and nationally including the Boys & Girls Club of America, the Central Texas Food Bank, Austin Pets Alive and more. Please join me in supporting these organizations. This collective effort to raise funds for those affected is permissible within NCAA rules and has been approved by the Texas Athletics Compliance staff. All funds raised will be donated directly to 501(c)(3) organizations.