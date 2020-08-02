college football
Getty Images

College Football amidst Coronavirus Pandemic: On this day in CFT history, including Notre Dame coaching legend Ara Parseghian dead at 94

By John TaylorAug 2, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The sports world, including college football, had essentially screeched to a halt in the spring as countries around the world battled the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there was a dearth of college football news as the sport went into a COVID-induced hibernation.  Slowly, though, the game is coming back to life.  Hopefully.

That being said, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on August 2, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football down-time, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Iowa strength coach Chris Doyle remains highest-paid in the country with pay bump to $800K
THE SYNOPSIS: Less than a year later, amidst controversy, Doyle and the Hawkeyes “parted ways.”

2018

THE HEADLINE: Four-star Nebraska signee Maurice Washington cleared academically
THE SYNOPSIS: If only this was the end of his off-field journey.  Yeah, not even close.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Notre Dame mourns the passing of Ara Parseghian
THE SYNOPSIS: In 11 seasons with Parseghian as head coach, the Fighting Irish went 95-17-4 and won two national championships, 1966 and 1973.  The College Football Hall of Famer was 94 at the time of his passing.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Ohio State sits atop AP’s Top 100 poll of all-time college football programs
THE SYNOPSIS: The Associated Press put together a list that was based on total poll appearances, number of times ranked No. 1 and bonuses for AP national championships.  The Top Five, outside of OSU? Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Alabama and USC at Nos. 2-5.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Big House sets U.S. soccer attendance mark
THE SYNOPSIS: For some reason, this post eclipsed the century mark in the comments section.  And, if I remember correctly, it would’ve been twice the century mark if not for the myriad comments I had to delete.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Nebraska still has 1,000 student tickets for a lousy home schedule
THE SYNOPSIS: Of course, all of those tickets were ultimately gobbled up.  The Cornhuskers currently hold the record for the longest sellout streak in college football history at 375.  That streak dates all the way back to 1962.  NU, though, might have to play loose with numbers if that streak is to continue amidst the pandemic.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Applebee’s serves as neighborhood bar and battle ground for UT-OU knife fight
THE SYNOPSIS: The Red River Shootout’s slogan?  “Fightin’ Good in the Neighborhood.”

2010

THE HEADLINE: Vandy drops ‘interim’ from HC Robbie Caldwell’s title
THE SYNOPSIS: Cladwell earned just for introducing “turkey inseminating crew” into the college football lexicon.

Oklahoma legend, College Football Hall of Famer Rickey Dixon, 53, loses battle with ALS

Oklahoma football
Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 1, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

One of the greatest players in the storied history of Oklahoma football is finally at peace.

In 2013, Rickey Dixon was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.  Nearly seven years later, the standout former Oklahoma football player lost his battle with the insidious disease.  Dixon, 53, is survived by his wife, Lorraine, and four children.

Dixon played his college football for the Sooners from 1984-87.  As a junior and senior, Dixon earned first-team All-Big Eight honors.  As a senior, Dixon was a consensus All-American and winner of the Jim Thorpe Award, given annually to the nation’s top defensive back.

In January of last year, it was announced that Dixon would be inducted as a member of the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019.  Because of his disease, Dixon, confined to a wheelchair, wasn’t able to make it into his former stadium for a ceremony honoring him at a Sooners game last fall.  He was, though, able to make it to Norman to watch it.

OU, in conjunction with the NFF and College Hall of Fame, honored Dixon at halftime of the Sooners’ 2019 season-opening game vs. Houston. Dixon, who was able to travel to Norman from his home in DeSoto, Texas, that weekend, watched the game at the house of his collegiate head coach, Barry Switzer.

Switzer was the first to confirm the passing of one of his former players.

“Ever since he left OU, Rickey has been regarded as one of the finest football players in school history,” said OU Vice President and Athletics Director Joe Castiglione in a statement, “and his enshrinement last year into the College Football Hall of Fame is certainly validation of that. As much as any of his accomplishments on the field, however, he should be remembered for his extreme courage and spirit of perseverance. Overcoming the daily physical struggles he faced the last several years is a testament to his determination, to his resolve and to his fighter’s mentality, as well as to those closest to him who provided so much loving support. When we think of Rickey we will reminisce about everything he achieved during and after his playing career, and we extend our sincerest condolences to his wife Lorraine, their children and the entire Dixon family.”

Old Dominion to make $1.5 million for 2024 game vs. South Carolina, the Monarchs’ biggest-ever single-game payday

Old Dominion football
Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 1, 2020, 10:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Old Dominion has added another game to its future football slates.  And a hefty payday in the process.

Late this past week, Old Dominion announced it has reached an agreement with South Carolina on a 2024 football game.  The game will, of course, be played at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.  While no time has been set, it will take place on Aug. 31 in the Palmetto State.

That game will mark the first-ever meeting between the Monarchs and Gamecocks.

According to ODU, the SEC USC will pay them $1.5 million for the game.  That marks the biggest-ever payday for the Conference USA school.  The previous high-water mark?  The $1.32 they received for a 2018 game against Liberty, of all schools.

The game against the Gamecocks is the second scheduled against a Power Five opponent that season.  On Sept. 14, 2024, ODU will play host to Virginia Tech.  They also have a home game against East Carolina on that year’s slate as well.

South Carolina, meanwhile, completes its non-conference schedule for that season as it has a home date against Akron (Sept. 21) and its annual rivalry game with Clemson (Nov. 30).  That game against the Tigers is in Death Valley.

Old Dominion is coming off a 1-11 football campaign.  In early December, Bobby Wilder stepped down as the head coach at ODU.  Wilder was the only coach the program had ever known.

South Carolina went 4-8 this past season.  It was just the third time the past 15 years that the Gamecocks failed to qualify for a bowl game.

Domestic assault, public intoxication charges dropped against Tennessee DL Darel Middleton

Tennessee football
Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 1, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

One of the three Tennessee football players arrested this offseason has seen a resolution to his off-field issue.

In late February, Darel Middleton was arrested on one count each of domestic assault and public intoxication.  According to the arresting officers, Middleton was involved in a physical confrontation with another male.  At some point, Middelton’s girlfriend attempted to break up the fight.  That female was subsequently shoved to the ground, twice, by Middelton, resulting in minor injuries.

Four months later, the Knoxville News Sentinel is reporting that all charges against the Tennessee football player have been dropped.  According to the News Sentinel, Middleton was scheduled to appear in court later this month.

At this point, it’s unclear if Middleton will still face punishment from head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Shortly after his arrest, Middelton took to Twitter to issue a statement in which he apologized for the “negative attention [his actions brought] to my family, team, school Vol Nation and myself.” The starting defensive lineman also stated that he’s “seeking Alcohol Counseling now” through the university’s “Center for Health Education and Wellness.”

“I have come to realize that alcohol was an influence on my actions,” Middleton wrote. “Alcohol is not a problem for me in regards of how much, how often, etc. I realize it is a problem if it can cause me to act in a way [that is] not in my best interest.”

Added the lineman, “Again, I am sorry that I brought negative attention on this program and University. … Although my actions may not have shown it, I do value this opportunity to improve my family situation.”

Middleton came to the Volunteers from the junior-college ranks last year.

During his first season in Knoxville, Middleton started six of the 13 games in which he played.  The 6-7, 311-pound tackle was credited with 28 tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one blocked kick.

Middleton will be entering his final season of eligibility.

Louisiana OL coach D.J. Looney, 31, dies after suffering heart attack during Ragin’ Cajuns workout

Louisiana football
Louisiana athletics
By John TaylorAug 1, 2020, 5:32 PM EDT
1 Comment

An utter tragedy has left the Louisiana football program reeling.

Saturday, Louisiana confirmed that football assistant coach D.J. Looney died suddenly at the age of 31.  Looney suffered a heart attack during a Ragin’ Cajuns workout this morning.

Below is a statement from the athletic department:

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Department of Athletics mourns the sudden loss of Louisiana Football assistant coach D.J. Looney, who passed away Saturday morning following a heart attack during a team workout at Cajun Field.

At this time, the Department of Athletics asks that fans, friends and acquaintances of Coach Looney keep his family and the football program in their thoughts and prayers.

Looney was entering his third season as the offensive line coach for head coach Billy Napier.

In 2017, Looney served as the tight ends coach at Mississippi State.  He also began his coaching career at MSU as a graduate assistant in 2011.  Looney played his college football for the Bulldogs from 2007-10 as an offensive lineman.  In 2010, he earned a bachelor’s degree in arts & sciences from the university.

“The entire Mississippi State Family is deeply saddened and heartbroken by the loss of one of our very own in D.J. Looney,” MSU athletic director John Cohen said in a statement. “D.J. was an outstanding student-athlete and coach and an even better person. He had such a positive personality, attitude and always a smile on his face. D.J. will be remembered and missed by all who knew and loved him. Our thoughts and prayers are with D.J., his family, his friends, his former teammates, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and Mississippi State.”

In addition to MSU and Louisiana, Looney also spent time on football coaching staffs at Georgia (2016, graduate assistant), Central Arkansas (2014-15, tackles/tight ends coach) and East Mississippi Community College (2012-13, recruiting coordinator).

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to all those impacted by Looney’s passing.