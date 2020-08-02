For the third time in a little over a month, the transfer portal has taken a bite out of the LSU football roster.
In late June, safety Eric Monroe entered the NCAA transfer database. A week later, linebacker Marcel Brooks did the same. Additionally, quarterback Peter Parrish is no longer a part of the LSU football team.
Saturday, the mini-wave of attrition continued as tight end Jamal Pettigrew is now listed in Ye Olde Transfer Portal. Matt Zenitz of al.com first reported the move, which was subsequently confirmed by 247Sports.com.
Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.
As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.
NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.
As a graduate transfer, Pettigrew would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school. The 2020 season would serve as his final year of eligibility.
Pettigrew was a four-star member of the LSU football Class of 2016. The New Orleans native was rated as the No. 16 prospect regardless of position in the state of Louisiana. He was also the No. 9 tight end in the country on the 247Sports.com composite.
Pettigrew took a redshirt as a true freshman, then missed the entire 2018 season because of a torn ACL.
In 2017 and 2019, Pettigrew combined to appear in 15 games. The tight end started two of those contests, with both coming in 2017. He will finish his time in Baton Rouge with a pair of receptions for 17 yards.