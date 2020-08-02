The reshaping of the quarterback room at Nevada football continued at a brisk pace this past week.
Last month, Kaiden Bennett, who previously transferred in from Boise State, opted to leave the Nevada football team. A short time later, it was confirmed that the quarterback had decided to continue his collegiate playing career at FCS Sacramento State.
The same day Bennett’s father confirmed the move to the FCS, Nevada announced that it has added another quarterback to its football roster. Below is the school’s release on the signal-calling addition:
The Nevada football team announced the signing today of junior college quarterback Jacob Barlage to a scholarship agreement to join the Wolf Pack for the upcoming season.
Barlage, 6-foot-1 and 205-pounds, comes to Nevada after one standout season at Riverside (Calif.) College where he completed more than 69 percent of his passes for 2,786 yards with 30 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He will be a true sophomore at Nevada with three seasons of eligibility and a redshirt year available.
Barlage will be eligible to play this fall for the Wolf Pack, which is scheduled to open up fall camp beginning on Friday.
In 2019, Barlage led Riverside to a perfect 13-0 record and a California state championship. He threw for 286 yards and a touchdown in the championship game, a 31-14 win over San Mateo, and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.
Barlage starred at Valley View High School in Moreno Valley, Calif., where he played for his father, Daniel. Valley View won a CIF championship with Barlage under center for the Eagles. His mother, Jen, played volleyball collegiately at Northern Michigan and is the head coach at Valley View HS.
This is not a good look for Washington State or first-year head football coach Nick Rolovich. At all.
Sunday afternoon, players from across the Pac-12 confirmed that they will sit out the 2020 season en masse unless a laundry list of concerns are addressed. Among those are fighting racial injustice, ensuring safety amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, obtain long-term health insurance and secure economic rights and fair compensation. Most of those are highly reasonable and probably should’ve been done years before. Seeking 50 percent of a conference’s revenue be directed to student-athletes? That’s highly, highly, highly unlikely, if for nothing more than the impact it would have on non-revenue sports, which are already on the chopping block because of the pandemic.
Still, the players have fired the first shoot in what’s expected to be a series of volleys between the two sides. And, according to some of the parents of Washington State football players, the Wazzu program has fired back as well. By, essentially, firing those who have come out in support of the movement.
Among those is wide receiver Kassidy Woods (pictured), who was told he is technically still on scholarship.
Thus far, the Washington State football program has not addressed the reported development. Or even attempted to clarify the flurry of allegations that are painting the Cougars in a very negative light. A light that future recruits are certain to notice.
The silence, as they say, is deafening. And, with every minute that goes by, it makes it worse and worse for the university.
And, if the program is indeed not allowing players who opt out of the season to participate in practice or any other team activities — a very reasonable stance if they are opting out over safety concerns — they need to state that. Especially if they are going to remain on scholarship after opting out.
The odd journey one erstwhile Texas Tech football player has taken this offseason has seen another twist.
On Twitter in January, Houston Miller announced on that he would be foregoing his remaining eligibility with the Texas Tech football team and making himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft. It was already shown this offseason that a player can declare for the draft, sign with an agent and go undrafted and still return to college football with his eligibility intact.
I don’t know that’s necessarily the case with Miller. What I do know is that 247Sports.com is reporting that Miller has transferred from Tech to Southeastern Louisiana. The defensive lineman, as you have probably guessed, was not selected in the draft this past April.
Just how he went from declaring for the draft to another year of college ball is unclear. At this point, Miller has not commented on the development on his personal Twitter account.
At Southeastern Louisiana, Miller will be eligible to play immediately in 2020. The upcoming season would serve as his final year of eligibility, unless he were to pursue a sixth season from the NCAA.
Miller was a three-star member of the Texas Tech football Class of 2016. The lineman played his high school football in Keller, Texas.
As a true freshman, Keller took a redshirt. An injury sidelined Keller after four games of the 2017 season. The past two years, the lineman appeared in all 24 games. Most of that action, though, came on special teams.
Once again, Tulsa has pulled in a Power Five football transfer. Officially added, we should state.
In a tweet, Anthony Watkins announced late last month that he has committed to Tulsa and will continue his football career with the AAC school. The erstwhile Missouri running back had entered the NCAA transfer database in mid-April.
Late this past week, the Golden Hurricane confirmed the running back’s addition to the roster in a release. It’s expected that Watkins will have to sit out the 2020 season. That would leave him with three years of eligibility starting with the 2021 season.
Watkins was a three-star member of the Missouri football Class of 2019. Baylor and Texas Tech were the Texas native’s only other Power Five offers.
In his lone appearance as a true freshman, Watkins ran for 19 yards on six carries.
Watkins is the fourth Power Five transfer added by the Golden Hurricane this offseason.
Way back in January, Tulsa reeled in a trio of Power Five football transfers. Two were former Texas A&M football players — linebacker Brian Johnson and running back Deneric Prince — while one was from Oklahoma State — tight end Grayson Boomer.
Tulsa is coming off a 4-8 football campaign. That marked the third straight losing season for the Golden Hurricane since they won 10 games in 2016. In bringing back Montgomery for a sixth season, though, the program made it clear that it’s a bowl game or bust in 2020. Whether the pandemic alters that mindset remains to be seen.
For the third time in a little over a month, the transfer portal has taken a bite out of the LSU football roster.
In late June, safety Eric Monroe entered the NCAA transfer database. A week later, linebacker Marcel Brooks did the same. Additionally, quarterback Peter Parrish is no longer a part of the LSU football team.
Saturday, the mini-wave of attrition continued as tight end Jamal Pettigrew is now listed in Ye Olde Transfer Portal. Matt Zenitz of al.com first reported the move, which was subsequently confirmed by 247Sports.com.
Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.
As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.
NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.
As a graduate transfer, Pettigrew would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school. The 2020 season would serve as his final year of eligibility.
Pettigrew was a four-star member of the LSU football Class of 2016. The New Orleans native was rated as the No. 16 prospect regardless of position in the state of Louisiana. He was also the No. 9 tight end in the country on the 247Sports.com composite.
Pettigrew took a redshirt as a true freshman, then missed the entire 2018 season because of a torn ACL.
In 2017 and 2019, Pettigrew combined to appear in 15 games. The tight end started two of those contests, with both coming in 2017. He will finish his time in Baton Rouge with a pair of receptions for 17 yards.