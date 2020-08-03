By way of Arizona, a third college football player has opted out of the 2020 season. Certainly, though, he won’t be the last.

On Twitter over the weekend, Kevin Doyle Jr. announced that he will not play for the Arizona football team in 2020. The quarterback cited concerns over COVID-19 in making what he described as “a really tough decision.”

Doyle’s announcement came prior to players from the Pac-12 threatening to sit out the season en masse. It also came after one of his Arizona football teammates was suspended for repeatedly violating the school’s COVID-19 protocols.

”We are in challenging times,” Doyle began his missive. “I have been watching and reading about the Covid pandemic and I understand that it is new for everybody. The only thing I can do is listen to professionals and watch professionals and make decisions off that information. Dozens of high-profile NFL players are opting out of playing football and giving up tens millions of dollars. There must be more risk than I can even perceive.

”I love the University of Arizona and I support my teammates and coaches. With that being said, [Friday] I gave my official notice that’s I will be opting out of the upcoming football season.

”I am looking forward to getting past this pandemic and redoing my teammates as quickly as possible.”

This is a really tough decision. I appreciate the support, understanding and guidance my coaches have shown me over the last few days while we work through this decision. Looking forward to getting back with my teammates as quickly as possible. #BearDown pic.twitter.com/YS3CwRBDUF — Kevin Doyle Jr (@Kevin_Doyle_13) August 1, 2020

Doyle was a three-star member of the Arizona football Class of 2018. He took a redshirt as a true freshman, then didn’t see the field this past season. A shoulder injury, though, factored into his inaction in 2019.

Late last month, Illinois running back Ra’Von Bonner became the first FBS player to opt out over COVID concerns. A couple of days later, standout Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley became the second.