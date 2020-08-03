The sports world, including college football, had essentially screeched to a halt in the spring as countries around the world battled the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there was a dearth of college football news as the sport went into a COVID-induced hibernation. Slowly, though, the game is coming back to life. Hopefully.

2019

THE HEADLINE: Les Miles adds second transferring son to Kansas football roster

THE SYNOPSIS: It was a veritable All in the Mad Hatter Family reunion in Lawrence. In November of 2018, Miles was officially introduced as Kansas’ next head football coach. Early on in the 2019 offseason, quarterback Manny Miles transferred in from North Carolina. Then former Nebraska and Texas A&M fullback Ben Miles followed his dad and brother to KU. Ben Miles ran for one yard on three carries and caught a pass for two yards in his first season with the Jayhawks. In three games, Manny Miles completed 9-of-17 passes (52.9%) for 114 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

2019

THE HEADLINE: Ex-Wisconsin WR Quintez Cephus acquitted of sex assault charges

THE SYNOPSIS: This was the end of a very trying year and a half off the field for the standout wide receiver. Cephus, incidentally, returned to the Badgers for the 2019 season. He then left UW early for the 2020 NFL Draft.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Urban Meyer tweets statement, says he has always followed proper procedures

THE SYNOPSIS: This came shortly after the Ohio State coach was placed on on paid administrative leave amidst the Zach Smith imbroglio. Eventually, Meyer would be suspended for three games. And then retired.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Nick Saban not suspending Alabama DL Da’Shawn Hand after DUI

THE SYNOPSIS: It just means more. More leniency, apparently.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Report: Maurice Smith ostracized, found ‘personal belongings in the trash’ after decision to transfer from ‘Bama

THE SYNOPSIS: After initial blocking him, Alabama ultimately relented and allowed the defensive backs to transfer to Georgia.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Paterno family files appeal against NCAA for PSU sanctions

THE SYNOPSIS: The family of three late Joe Paterno subsequently filed a counter to the Freeh report that led to historic sanctions a on the Penn State football program. And then sued the NCAA in May of 2013. Before dropping the suit four years later. Three years after that, the Penn State Board of Trustees announced the university and the Paterno family have reached a resolution on their ongoing issues.

2010

THE HEADLINE: After shaky media days appearance, Paterno Watch resumes in earnest

THE SYNOPSIS: With a tainted legacy in tow, Joe Paterno retired 16 months later. Two months later, the disgraced Penn State legend died at the age of 85.