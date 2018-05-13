Getty Images

Jerrell Powe takes shots at NCAA as he graduates from Ole Miss

By Zach BarnettMay 13, 2018, 2:02 PM EDT
8 Comments

For every recruitnik of a certain age, the name Jerrell Powe will always conjure up a certain type of feeling. A 5-star recruit from Waynesboro, Miss., Powe was the big fish reeled in by new Ole Miss head coach Ed Orgeron upon his 2005 hiring, a harbinger of good things to come from the recruiting dynamo the Rebels hired away from USC.

As we know now more than a decade later, it didn’t quite work out that way.

Powe was denied eligibility by the NCAA in 2005, enrolled at Hargrave Military Academy, but was denied eligibility again in 2006. He enrolled at Ole Miss and participated in training camp ahead of the 2007 season, but was again ruled out by the NCAA.

Powe, who suffers from a learning disability, hired a lawyer who accused the NCAA of violating the American With Disabilities Act and threatened a lawsuit.

He finally joined the team for the 2008 campaign, who were then coached by Houston Nutt, meaning the academic and legal wrangling over Orgeron’s prized recruit outlasted Oregon’s entire tenure. Powe recorded eight tackles in 12 games in 2008, then earned Second Team All-SEC honors in 2009 and ’10. He was chosen 199th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2011 NFL draft and played in a combined 28 games over four seasons with the Chiefs and Houston Texans.

Now 31 years old, Powe graduated from Ole Miss Saturday and took some parting shots at the NCAA on his way out.

Well NCAA – I heard from you every single day for 3 years as you tried to stop me from being the 1st in my family to go to college,” Powe wrote. “I graduated today and didn’t hear word 1 from you or anyone in your organization. That says it all doesn’t it?”

Powe earned his Bachelor’s degree in general studies.

“I’m ecstatic. Every day I wake up, it’s crazy, ‘cause this is really about to happen. I’m really about to graduate. There were a lot of people who said I wouldn’t or I couldn’t. I’m just excited to be able to get it done and be able to move on to the next chapter in my life and find out what it is I want to do for the next 15 or 20 years of my life,” he told Ole Miss Spirit last month. “It’s bigger than football. It’s on a whole ‘nother playing field of its own. I’ll be the first one to graduate college in my family. Especially with all the hoops I had to jump through, it means a lot. It means a lot to me, it means a lot to my mom and my family and it means a lot to me for my child that I can be able to instill education in him and to be able to put football second and also be able to show him that I was able to get a degree as well.”

DE Romeo McKnight announces transfer from Iowa

By John TaylorMay 14, 2018, 10:10 PM EDT
Wherefore art thou, Romeo McKnight? No longer in Iowa City, as it turns out.

The defensive end used his personal Twitter account over the weekend to announce that he has decided to transfer from Iowa and continue his collegiate football career at an undetermined elsewhere. McKnight added that his decision came “[a]fter a long journey of injuries and recovery.”

McKnight missed the entire 2017 season because of a knee injury. That procedure and subsequent rehab, along with the returning talent along the Hawkeyes’ line, led McKnight to pull the trigger on a transfer.

McKnight was a three-star member of the Hawkeyes’ 2016 recruiting class. In large part because of the injury issues, the defensive lineman never played a down for the Hawkeyes.

If he ends up at another FBS school, McKnight will be forced to sit out the 2018 season. He would then have two seasons of eligibility that he can begin using in 2019.

Wesley College head football coach passes away at 57

By Zach BarnettMay 14, 2018, 6:06 PM EDT
One of the most successful Division III head football coaches passed away suddenly on Monday. Wesley College head coach Mike Drass died at the age of 57, the school has confirmed. The Delaware State News reported Drass died of a sudden heart attack at his Dover, Del., home.

“The Wesley College family’s heart is broken, and we are devastated by the loss of our long-time Athletic Director, Head Football Coach, educator and friend,” Wesley College President Robert E. Clark II said in a statement. “No words can adequately describe how our Wesley College family feels, but our thoughts, prayers and our love are with Laurie, Molly and the entire Drass family.”

Drass had been with the Division III schools of roughly 2,000 students since 1989. He spent 26 years as the school’s head coach, leading the Wolverines to a 229-61-1 mark. He guided the program to six Division III semifinals trips and to 13 consecutive playoff appearances over the past 13 campaigns.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with your Wolverine family on this difficult day,” Mount Union head coach Vince Kehres said in a  Twitter post. “Coach Drass was a great coach, great man, and class act and will be missed.”

Funeral arrangements were still to be determined as of press time.

Baylor signee sets national high school 100-meter dash record

By Zach BarnettMay 14, 2018, 3:29 PM EDT
And this is why you shouldn’t freak out when a player runs a 40-yard dash in “only” 4.67 seconds, as Kalon Barnes did at a Houston combine last year.

First of all, a 4.67-second 40 is fast for a high school recruit. And second, that recruit is not done developing.

Barnes set the national high school record in the 100-meter dash as the Texas state championships on Saturday, clocking in at a blazing 10.05 seconds. The previous mark, set by a number of runners, most recently in 2011, was 10.15.

That time would have placed Barnes seventh at the 2016 Rio Olympics, 0.14 seconds off the medal stand and 0.23 seconds behind gold medal winner Usain Bolt.

Repeat: A high school senior was less than a quarter of a second behind the fastest sprinter in the history of sprinting.

A wide receiver from Silsbee, Texas, Barnes was a 3-star recruit who signed with Baylor in December.

“Kalon brings additional speed to an already fast class,” Bears head coach Matt Rhule said in December. “He’s a really special athlete, a special football player. He was one of the first guys that committed to us and really kind of helped whole #BFast thing get up and running.”

NCAA hires Dean Blandino as College Football Officiating Director of Instant Replay

By Kevin McGuireMay 14, 2018, 1:46 PM EDT
4 Comments

Former NFL officiating director Dean Blandino will now hold a similar role in the NCAA. On Monday, the NCAA announced Blandino has been named the College Football Officiating, LLC’s director of instant replay. Blandino takes on the role effective immediately, according to the NCAA’s released statement.

“Dean emerged as the best candidate from a talented group of people interested in helping shape the future of instant replay in college football,” said MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher. “His expertise and skills will help guide this important aspect of officiating.”

“I’m extremely excited to join the CFO and NCAA in this role,” Blandino said. “I’ve spent much of my career in the replay space and look forward to continuing to improve our processes and programming with the ultimate goal of efficient – and correct – outcomes.”

Blandino left the NFL to pursue an opportunity on TV, which he now holds with FOX as a rules analyst. The NCAA announcement says Blandino will be able to continue working in TV while holding this job. According to the NCAA announcement, Blandino’s role will focus on off-season development and educational duties in an effort to improve the consistency and accuracy of officials throughout the sport.

The term of Blandino’s role with the NCAA will run through the end of August and will start again beginning in January 2019 and run through the offseason until the start of the new season.