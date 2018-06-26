Suspended Oregon State LB Bright Ugwoegbu to enter NFL’s supplemental draft

You can add yet another college football player’s name to the big boy league’s other draft.

On his personal Twitter account (that’s protected), Bright Ugwoegbu confirmed that he will be leaving the Oregon State football program. While no specific reason was given for the departure, the social media announcement comes nearly three months after the linebacker was indefinitely suspended by the team for unspecified violations of team rules.

“I came to OSU with the goal of ensuring the future of my family,” Ugwoegbu wrote on Twitter. “That goal has yet to change and I must do what I have to do to take care of them.

“I want to thank Beaver Nation for the love and support they provided me for my years in Corvallis.”

It was subsequently confirmed by those close to both the player and the program that Ugwoegbu will make himself available for the NFL’s supplemental draft, which has officially been scheduled for July 11.

Ugwoegbu started 20 of the 30 games he played in the past three seasons, with 11 of those starts coming in 2017. This past season, he was credited with 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, three quarterback hurries and two pass breakups.

Ugwoegbu is at least the fourth FBS player who will be available to be selected in the 2018 supplemental draft, joining Virginia Tech cornerback Adonis Alexander (HERE), Western Michigan cornerback Sam Beal (HERE) and Mississippi State safety Brandon Bryant (HERE).