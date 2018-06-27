Getty Images

Ohio State’s Marcus Hooker arrested on DUI, other charges

Jun 27, 2018
For the first time in nearly three years, it’s an Ohio State football player who has triggered a resetting of the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker.

According to the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Marcus Hooker was arrested in Neshannock Township, PA, earlier this month following a traffic stop. The true freshman OSU defensive back is facing one count each of driving under the influence, purchase of alcohol by a minor, disregarding traffic lanes, careless driving and having no rear lights as a result of the arrest.

No further details have been made available in the arrest of the 18-year-old Hooker, who is the younger brother of former Ohio State All-American Malik Hooker.

Additionally, the football program has yet to respond to the off-field development, at least publicly.

A three-star member of the Buckeyes’ 2018 recruiting class, Hooker was rated as the No. 60 cornerback in the country and the No. 20 player at any position in the state of Pennsylvania. Hooker has been on the OSU campus since earlier this month.

Big 12 names Greg Burks as Cooridinator of Football Officials

Jun 27, 2018
The Big 12 has a new head of football officials. The conference announced today the hiring of Greg Burks as the Big 12 Coordinator of Football Officials. Burks previously held the same position in the Mountain West Conference.

“Greg brings both on-field and administrative experience to the post,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a released statement.  “I am confident he will continue the trajectory of our officiating program as a national model.”

Burks previously worked in the Big 12 as a game official. He worked in the conference on the field from 1996 through 2014 before accepting a position with the Mountain West Conference. Burks officiated four Big 12 Championship Games, 17 bowl games, and he holds the distinction of being the referee for the inaugural College Football Playoff national championship game.

Burks replaces Walt Anderson. Anderson resigned from the position after 12 years and is moving on to the NFL.

Oklahoma State AD regrets public comments about Mike Gundy’s recruiting

AP Photo/Brody Schmidt
Jun 27, 2018
Oklahoma State athletic director Mike Holder says he has some regrets over comments he previously made regarding Mike Gundy and the way the football coach manages the recruiting.

Holder previously drew some negative attention to himself when he said during a podcast interview he would try recruiting differently to have Oklahoma State finish higher in the recruiting rankings. This drew an immediate response from Gundy as well as others in the Oklahoma State community. Of course, now that it is clear Holder and Gundy will have no choice but to put aside any differences for the best of the university and program, Holder has gone on record to suggest his message was not delivered as well as he probably hoped to relay it.

“What I should have been doing is encouraging me, as the athletic director, to do a better job of getting the message out that this is a great place to get an education and further your dreams as an athlete, not just in football but across the spectrum of every sport that we offer here,” Holder said in a report published by The Tulsa World. “And challenge myself to do a better job of that. That’s what I regret.”

An AD making any comments coming across like a knock on the football coach is going to draw some reaction, and this seems to be especially true during what is otherwise a fairly slow time in the college football news cycle. Holder recognized that playing a bit of a factor.

“I guess that’s the nature of the world we live in today, and I need to be aware of that,” Holder added.

Both Holder and Gundy are under contract at Oklahoma State until 2021. Here’s hoping this is the end of this little bit of offseason drama in Stillwater.

Utah the landing spot for FCS transfer Edward Vander

Jun 27, 2018
With summer camp set to open in a little over a month, one Pac-12 school has apparently bolstered its offensive backfield.

On his personal Twitter account late Tuesday night, Edward Vander announced that he “will be finishing my football and academic career at The University of Utah.” “It was always my dream to play football in the [Pac-12],” the running back wrote, “and I am more [than] excited for this next chapter.”

Vander comes to Salt Lake City from FCS Montana State, which means the California product will be eligible to play for the Utes immediately in 2018.

This past season, Vander’s 270 yards rushing in eight games were fourth on the Bobcats. Included in that was a career-high 73 yards on the ground in a 25-17 loss to Weber State in late September.  In the last four games of the 2017 season, however, Vander had just one carry for one yard.

Vander began his collegiate playing career at a California junior college in 2016, and will have two years of eligibility — plus a redshirt — at his disposal with the Utes.

More bombshell allegations, these made by ex-AD, dropped on Baylor

Jun 27, 2018
Even as Baylor sees light at the end of the NCAA investigative tunnel, the university is bracing itself for yet another wave of negative headlines.

According to multiple media outlets in the area, former Baylor athletic director Ian McCaw was deposed earlier this month by lawyers representing nearly a dozen women who have filed a lawsuit against the university.  In the deposition, McCaw, now the athletic director at Liberty University, claims that university officials had engaged in “an elaborate plan that essentially scapegoated black football players and the football program for being responsible for what was a decades-long, university-wide sexual assault scandal,” the Waco Tribune wrote.

McCaw resigned as BU’s athletic director in May of 2016, in the midst of the sexual assault scandal that rocked both the Bears football program specifically and the university in general.  It was further claimed in the deposition by McCaw that his resignation was triggered by his “[disgust]… with the regents, the racism, the phony finding of fact” and “[not wanting] to be part of some Enron coverup scheme.” The resignation came despite the fact that he was urged by university officials to remain at his post, McCaw further claimed.

McCaw’s deposition was part of a motion filed Wednesday in connection to the women’s lawsuit, which alleges in part that BU “denied them education opportunities protected by Title IX after they were assaulted” both physically and sexually by, some of the plaintiffs allege, football players.  McCaw claimed that the university actively engaged in a conspiracy to scapegoat the athletic department, and the football program in particular, to cover up what he represented as a school-wide problem

From KWTX-TV:

McCaw expressed disgust at the coordinated effort to conceal the University-wide failures by instead focusing exclusively on African-Americans… with racially charged labels like ‘300-pound black football player’ being freely thrown around to the exclusion of other instances of University-wide misconduct,” the motion says.

In late January of 2017, damning details in one of the handful of the lawsuits facing the university emerged, with that suit alleging that 31 Bears football players had committed 52 acts of rape over a period of four years beginning in 2011.

Not long after, a legal filing connected to the libel lawsuit filed by a former BU football staffer produced emails and text messages that paint a picture of former head coach Art Briles and/or his assistants as unrestrained rogue elements concerned with nothing more than the image of the football program off the field and its performance on it. The details in a damning document dump included allegations that Briles attempted to circumvent BU’s “judicial affairs folks” when it came to one player’s arrest… and on Briles asking, in response to one of his players brandishing a gun on a female, “she reporting [it] to authorities?”… and asking “she a stripper?” when told one of his players expected a little something extra from a female masseuse… and stating in a text “we need to know who [the] supervisor is and get him to alert us first” in response to a player who was arrested on a drug charge because the apartment superintendent called the police.

In reference to a woman who alleged she was gang-raped by several Bears football players, Briles allegedly responded, “those are some bad dudes. Why was she around those guys?

In this latest deposition, McCaw alleged that the Baylor Police Department, its former chief in particular, ignored reports of rape.  Additionally, McCaw levied damning claims at attorneys for Pepper Hamilton, the law firm retained to conduct an “independent” investigation into the sexual assault allegations.

From the Tribune‘s report:

McCaw said Pepper Hamilton attorneys told him there would be three potential outcomes to their report: a “detailed document,” a “summary report,” or “to whitewash the whole thing.” He said it was ultimately decided that Baylor regent J. Cary Gray would write a “false” and “misleading finding of fact skewed to make the football program look bad and cover up the campus-wide failings.”

McCaw said former Baylor Police Chief Jim Doak had discouraged reporting of sexual assaults and ignored rape reports, according to the motion. He said former high-level administrator Reagan Ramsower, who also took heavy criticism during the scandal, once said that “if Chief Doak was still here, we wouldn’t fire him. We’d have to execute him.

McCaw said he learned of rape allegations involving Baylor athletes through media reports, and also testified that a Baylor police dispatcher once put a woman reporting that she had been raped on hold to order himself a meal.

In response to McCaw’s explosive allegations, Baylor released a statement in which the university attempted to downplay their former athletic director’s claims.

“The plaintiffs’ counsel have grossly mischaracterized facts to promote a misleading narrative in an effort to deflect attention away from the actual facts of the case pending before the court,” the statement began. “Baylor has complied and will continue to comply with all court rules in this case. We will maintain our diligent efforts to keep discovery focused on this specific case while steadfastly protecting the privacy of our students and their records that are uninvolved in this matter. As permitted by the court’s rules, Baylor will be filing a written response to the Plaintiffs’ motion.”

“Much of the testimony of Mr. McCaw that is selectively quoted in the motion is based on speculation, hearsay and even media reports.”