Nebraska transfer Andrew Ward lands at Central Michigan

Another of the eight players who have left the Nebraska football program since Scott Frost took over has found a new college football home.
This week, the Twitter account for Muskegon High School in Michigan revealed that one of its former football players, Andrew Ward, will be transferring to Central Michigan. The linebacker retweeted his alma mater’s tweet, which essentially serves as a confirmation of the move to Mount Pleasant.
The revelation came nearly six weeks after Ward used Twitter to announce his transfer away from the Cornhuskers.
Ward was a three-star member of Mike Riley‘s last recruiting class in Lincoln, rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 22 player at any position in the state of Michigan in the Class of 2017. He took a redshirt as a true freshman.
In addition to Ward, offensive lineman Bryan Brokop, wide receiver Zack Darlington, offensive lineman Michael Decker, linebacker Willie Hampton, fullback Ben Miles, quarterback Patrick O'Brien, inside linebacker Andrew Ward and wide receiver Keyan Williams have left the Cornhuskers since Frost was hired in December. Six of those eight transferred, while one of the remaining two, Decker, retired from football and the other, Darlington, joined the Army.
It’s the end of an era on Sunday as several schools switch apparel providers to start the new fiscal year on July 1st but perhaps nobody is making a bigger move than Georgia Tech, which is finally ditching Russell Athletic in favor of a much more modern brand in adidas.
The move will be a welcome one for head coach Paul Johnson when he goes out on the road to recruit but the changeover is having one unintended consequence for the school’s famous mascot, Buzz: new shoes. Per the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the Yellow Jacket with legs is going to have to ditch his iconic Chuck Taylors that have been a part of the outfit from the very beginning and will instead be sporting a new set of custom adidas sneakers as part of the new deal with the school.
The Chuck Taylors go back with Buzz since the school recognized him as its official mascot in 1980. The student who created the costume, Richard Bland, incorporated the Converse sneakers into the uniform, and they’ve remained ever since.
The costume has had slight modifications over the years, but the black Chuck Taylors became a recognized part of the outfit. A story in the institute’s alumni magazine in 2017 noted that “Buzz always wears black Converse high tops and white gloves.”
While it is going to be a little different seeing the mascot with new kicks for the team’s opener in September, the move isn’t exactly surprising. After all, Chuck Taylors are produced by Converse, which is in turn owned by adidas’ biggest rival Nike.
Not even some 40 years of history can survive corporate rivalry it seems.
It’s been over a month since Kansas fired athletic director Sheahon Zenger and it appears as though the school will not have a replacement from the top of their shortlist to replace him.
Per USA Today’s Dan Wolken, SMU athletic director Rick Hart had been somebody the Jayhawks were set on pursuing to fill the open position but he will instead remain on the Hilltop leading the Mustangs.
Hart is going into his sixth year leading SMU and has been lauded for in bringing in Chad Morris to resurrect the Mustangs football program and then hiring Sonny Dykes this offseason to replace him.
Former Arkansas AD Jeff Long and Arkansas State AD Terry Mohajir have also been mentioned in connection with the search, while UCF AD Danny White denied he had a meeting with the school after a report surfaced he had a meeting with Kansas officials. Whoever is hired will have to sort out a $300 million stadium renovation in Lawrence and the future of the football program with regards to head coach David Beaty.
The biggest development in the sports world of the past decade may very well be the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a key law in May to open up sports betting far beyond the sands of Las Vegas. While progress has been slow on advancing the cause and only a handful of states are pursuing (or enacting) legislation to making such betting legal, the implications of being able to wager at your local casino is being felt from coast-to-coast.
Not surprisingly, it’s a big topic of conversation in Indianapolis at NCAA headquarters.
While the organization previously noted they will adjust certain policies as a result of the new landscape, USA Today has a report that says it seems the NCAA itself will not be seeking a cut of the action like the NBA and MLB are supposedly pursuing. At the same time however, it seems the folks back at HQ are allowing individual schools to pursue such an avenue if it makes sense in their own states.
The NCAA’s leadership will not pursue so-called integrity fees for the association even though it recognizes that the anticipated spread of legalized sports betting will require it to spend money to monitor betting patterns for indicators of potential irregularities in college games, a top-ranking executive of the organization said Thursday.
Speaking to a group of college athletic business administrators at the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics’ annual convention, NCAA senior vice president and chief financial officer Kathleen McNeely said that if sports gambling continues to operate under regulation on a state-by-state basis, it will be up to individual schools to decide whether they want to pursue this type of money. (The NCAA and the NFL are advocating for federal regulation of sports betting.)
While the addition of a new revenue stream from sports betting is no doubt one of the driving forces for schools, costs going up is another more immediate and pressing need. West Virginia’s athletic director already confirmed that he is beefing up the school’s compliance office to deal with sports betting and he will be far from the only one to do so.
Something says we’re far from finished on this subject when it comes to the NCAA and legalized sports betting but at least they’re not shutting things down completely for schools to forge ahead in the same area.
UCF is moving on from national championships to something much more achievable in 2018: the Heisman Trophy.
On Thursday the school got the jump on several candidates in a crowded field by unveiling a multimedia blitz centered around their star quarterback, McKenzie Milton. In addition to a new website, www.MiltonForHIsman.KZ, the Knights also played up the fact that the signal-caller hails from Kapolei, Hawaii by using a clever hashtag on social media and released a video featuring highlights from last season with notable statistics.
“Of the top 10 Heisman Trophy vote-getters from last season, three are returning to college football in 2018. Milton is the only quarterback of those three,” a release on the campaign said. “UCF Athletics created a HIsman logo to promote Milton’s candidacy and will utilize the term as a hashtag on social media as well. The capitalized HI is a nod to Milton’s Hawaii roots, while playing off the Heisman name.”
As UCF notes, McKenzie is the only quarterback returning from last season that finished in the top 10 of the Heisman voting and is among the most recognizable names in the sport for 2018 thanks in part to that undefeated run a year ago.
While it’s no surprise to see the school start promoting their quarterback early and Milton is certainly quite the player, he’ll have an uphill battle to make it to New York — much less win the award. In recent odds from Vegas posted earlier this month, Stanford running back Bryce Love is considered the favorite to take home the Heisman after finishing runner-up to Baker Mayfield last December and Milton didn’t even make the short list of several players at 20-1.
Even making it to the Big Apple would be quite the accomplishment for Milton and it would probably take similar or even more gaudy numbers than what he put up last season. The last Group of Five player to finish in the top five for the award was Navy’s Keenan Reynolds back in 2015 and Northern Illinois QB Jordan Lynch was the only one from outside a major program to get an invite to the ceremony in recent years.
You can’t blame the school for trying to drum up support though but something says this will be one of many Heisman campaigns to be released over the coming weeks and months.