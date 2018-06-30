Nebraska transfer Andrew Ward lands at Central Michigan

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another of the eight players who have left the Nebraska football program since Scott Frost took over has found a new college football home.

This week, the Twitter account for Muskegon High School in Michigan revealed that one of its former football players, Andrew Ward, will be transferring to Central Michigan. The linebacker retweeted his alma mater’s tweet, which essentially serves as a confirmation of the move to Mount Pleasant.

The revelation came nearly six weeks after Ward used Twitter to announce his transfer away from the Cornhuskers.

Andrew Ward has transferred from Nebraska to Central Michigan. Ward joins Big Red teammates Kalil Pimpleton and JaCorey Sullivan. #FireUpChips — On Muskegon (@OnMuskegon) June 28, 2018

Ward was a three-star member of Mike Riley‘s last recruiting class in Lincoln, rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 22 player at any position in the state of Michigan in the Class of 2017. He took a redshirt as a true freshman.

In addition to Ward, offensive lineman Bryan Brokop, wide receiver Zack Darlington (HERE) offensive lineman Michael Decker (HERE), linebacker Willie Hampton (HERE), fullback Ben Miles (HERE), quarterback Patrick O’Brien (HERE), inside linebacker Andrew Ward (HERE) and wide receiver Keyan Williams (HERE) have left the Cornhuskers since Frost was hired in December. Six of those eight transferred, while one of the remaining two, Decker, retired from football and the other, Darlington, joined the Army.