Terrell Owens to give Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech at Chattanooga

Terrell Owens, no stranger to controversy, drew ire last month when he announced he will skip the festivities in Canton despite entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 4.

On Tuesday, Owens (pictured above on the sidelines at the Chattanooga-Alabama football game in 2016) announced he would mark the occasion with a speech at his alma mater.

“After giving it much thought I have realized just how much I want to celebrate what will inevitably be the best weekend of my life at a place that means so much to me,” he said. “I’m proud to be a Moc, and I’m honored to share this experience with my family, friends, teammates and fans at the place that provided me an opportunity beyond high school and where I truly began to find myself as an athlete. Thank you to everyone who has supported my celebration decision. I look forward to seeing you all in Chattanooga. Getcha popocorn ready!”

In addition to catching 115 passes in three years for the Mocs, Owens also lettered on a Chattanooga basketball team that reached the 1995 NCAA Tournament and anchored the school’s 4×100 relay at the NCAA championships.