Report: Michigan QB Shea Patterson signs baseball contract

As he hadn’t played the sport for a couple of years, some heads were turned when Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson was drafted in the 39th round of the June Major League Baseball Draft by the Texas Rangers. Nearly a month later, there’s been yet another development that will likely turn some additional heads.

According to a tweet from the Dallas Morning News‘ Evan Grant, Patterson has signed a 2019 contract with the club that would allow him “to play [baseball] after he completes his football eligibility at Michigan.” Per 247Sports.com, the contract will not go into effect until Patterson’s collegiate eligibility expires. Patterson has two years of collegiate eligibility that he could use for the 2018 and 2019 seasons, while also having a redshirt at his disposal if it’s needed.

NCAA rules allow athletes to sign a contract in one professional sport while still maintaining collegiate eligibility in another.

Martin Perez will pitch Thursday for Round Rock…. Jax Biggers No. 9 pick has signed… 39th round pick Shea Patterson has signed a 2019 contract to play after he completes his football eligibility at Michigan — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) July 3, 2018

That said, Patterson is viewed as a football prospect who may possess first-round talent that could be attractive to teams in either the 2019 or 2020 NFL drafts.

Patterson transferred from Ole Miss to Michigan in December of last year. He was ultimately granted immediate eligibility to play for U-M this season.

A consensus five-star 2016 recruit, Patterson was rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the country and the No. 4 player overall on its composite board. After starting the last three games of his true freshman season, Patterson started the first seven games of 2017 before going down with a season-ending knee injury.

Patterson, who has not played baseball since his junior year of high school, is widely viewed as the front-runner to claim the starting quarterback job in his first season in Ann Arbor.