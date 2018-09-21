Kansas looking for first Big 12 road win since Oct. 4, 2008

It’s been a season of “first times since…” standards thus far this year for the Kansas football program, and the Jayhawks have the opportunity to add yet another one in Week 4.
Saturday afternoon, Kansas will travel to Waco for a Week 4 matchup against Baylor in the Big 12 opener for both schools. Should the Jayhawks head back to Lawrence with a win stuffed into its back pocket, they would do something they haven’t done in nearly 10 full years.
On Oct. 4, 2008, Kansas beat Iowa State 35-33 in Ames. That marked the Jayhawks’ last road win in Big 12 play as they have lost 40 straight conference games away from home since.
All told, Kansas has lost 29 of its last 30 Big 12 games, with the last win coming vs. Texas in 2016.
Already in 2018, Kansas snapped a 46-game road losing streak, which was the second-longest such streak in the history of college football at any level. Additionally, they have won back-to-back games over FBS teams for the first time since 2009.
A win over Baylor would also give Kansas back-to-back wins over Power Five teams for the first time since 2008.
Backup UCLA quarterback Devon Modster is leaving the Bruins behind in hopes of finding a chance to continue his football career elsewhere. Modster took to Twitter to announce his intent to transfer from UCLA on Friday afternoon, during UCLA’s bye week.
“I would like to thank [former UCLA head coach Jim Mora] for giving me the opportunity to play and attend such a prestigious school,” Modster said in his Twitter statement. “I’d like to thank Coach Kelly and the strength coaches for allowing me to continue to play the game I love, BUT I’ve decided to leave UCLA and pursue other opportunities.”
Modster had not recorded any stats for UCLA this season. Graduate transfer Wilton Speight has played in just one game as UCLA’s starter, and freshman Dorian Thompson-Robinson has played in three games and led the offense. Perhaps the writing was on the wall with Thompson-Robinson becoming the go-to option for Kelly and the Bruins moving forward after the first few disappointing weeks.
Modster appeared in five games as a backup to Josh Rosen last season. In his five appearances, Monster completed 51 of 79 passes for 671 yards and four touchdowns without an interception.
Modster will have to sit out the 2019 season if he lands at another FBS program under NCAA transfer rules, but he will have a few years of eligibility to use, and he can burn a redshirt year as well.
As for Kelly, it has been a rocky start with the quarterback position. Between Speight’s injury and Thompson-Robinson’s dad ripping the head coach and now having one quarterback transfer before the end of September, what else could possibly go wrong for Kelly in his return to college football coaching?
With one of the rising names in the college football coaching landscape, Appalachian State is looking to prevent potential suitors from pursuing Scott Satterfield. On Friday, Appalachian State announced a contract extension for Satterfield that provides the head coach with some job security through 2023.
Satterfield has had his contract with Appalachian State extended multiple times, with the most recent extension before this coming in April of 2017. The extension announced today is a two-year extension from his previously extended contract. Terms of the contract have not been revealed or reported. According to the database of coaching salaries compiled by USA Today, Satterfield was being paid $675,000 by the school, making him the third-highest paid coach in the Sun Belt Conference (Troy’s Neal Brown and Arkansas State’s Blake Anderson have been paid more).
Satterfield took over the head coaching position at Appalachian State in 2012 and has gone 42-23 overall with a record of 38-15 at the FBS level, in that time with three straight bowl victories in the past three seasons. Satterfield’s first season with the Mountaineers also ended with a winning record but the Mountaineers were ineligible for postseason play as it was their first season playing at the FBS level.
Satterfield’s profile continues to be on the rise with on-field success at Appalachian State. Despite his latest contract extension, if the Mountaineers continue to win games this season, the interest in him as a potential coach for other programs will continue to escalate as well. Satterfield will very likely be a coach that is sought out by a handful of programs from power conference programs and potentially other Group of Five programs in need of a head coach even though Appalachian State has put together another contract extension.
No. 2 Clemson’s front seven will be at less than full strength as it squares off with a decidedly run-heavy offense this weekend.
Per TigerNet.com, Dabo Swinney Friday confirmed that linebacker Kendall Joseph will not play in Saturday afternoon’s game against Georgia Tech. The Tigers-centric website reported that Joseph suffered a groin injury during practice this week leading up to the Tech game.
It’s unclear when the starting weakside linebacker will return to the playing field for a Clemson team that will face Syracuse and Wake Forest the next two Saturdays after this one.
The fifth-year senior had started the first three games of this season after starting 26 games the past two years (15 in 2016, 11 in 2017). Following the 2017 season, Joseph, a three-star 2014 signee, was named third-team All-ACC.
On the depth chart released ahead of the Tech game, fifth-year senior J.D. Davis is listed as the No. 2 weakside linebacker, while redshirt sophomore Shaq Smith is listed as the No. 3.
So much for that idea, it appears.
Two weeks ago, a report surfaced that there is an agreement in place between Jalen Hurts and the Alabama football program that would allow the quarterback to take a redshirt for the 2018 season, provided starter Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t go down with an injury.
Hurts appeared in Alabama’s season-opening romp over Louisville at the beginning of the month, and then in the next two as well. Thanks to a new NCAA rule implemented this year, players can appear in up to four games in a season and still retain the ability to take a redshirt; it appeared that the rumored agreement between the player and the football program would’ve been that Hurts would not play in more than four games this season — again, unless Tagovailoa is injured.
With the fourth game of the season fast approaching, it doesn’t seem as if redshirting Hurts is in Nick Saban‘s plans. At all.
From ESPN.com‘s Chris Low‘s interview with the Crimson Tide head football coach:
It’s the same as it’s always been, to use them both,” Saban told ESPN on Thursday. “It evolves a little bit as you go. Our team has evolved. I can’t tell you exactly how it all will play out. It’s going to be whoever helps our team play the best, and they’ve both played a role in doing that. …
We needed both quarterbacks last year, and we’ll need them both again this year.
Hurts, who was 26-2 as the Tide’s starting quarterback entering 2018, is on schedule to graduate from UA in December. It’s widely expected that, at some point afterward graduation, he will transfer from the Tide as the true sophomore Tagovailoa is firmly entrenched as the starter.
Provided he doesn’t actually end u redshirting this year, Hurts would then have one more season of eligibility he can use at another FBS school.