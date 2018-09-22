Getty Images

Texas A&M making Alabama work, but Tide still in control at the half

By Zach BarnettSep 22, 2018, 5:23 PM EDT
1 Comment

It started like any typical Alabama game. A Tide interception and a quick Tide touchdown, a one-play strike from Tua Tagovailoa to Devonta Smith from 30 yards out. But on Texas A&M’s third drive of the game, Alabama learned this wasn’t going to be like any opponent.

After taking over after a punt at its own 1-yard line, Texas A&M registered the first 99-yard drive by an Alabama opponent since Houston did so way back in 1997. The key play came on a 2nd-and-5 from their own own 31, when Kellen Mond took off on a draw and raced for a 54-yard gain. Two plays later, Mond hit tight end Jace Sternberger for a 15-yard touchdown. Tie game.

This is still Alabama, though. The Tide moved 75 yards in nine plays, and a 1-yard Tua keeper gave Alabama the lead again, and at the half the Crimson Tide leads, 31-13.

Tagovailoa has dazzled again, nailing 17-of-20 passes for 239 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

But Mond has held his own on the other end, rushing 12 times for a game-high 112 yards while throwing for 55 more. But two interceptions halted the Aggies’ momentum.

Trayveon Williams has rushed seven times for 30 yards, more than any Tide player. Alabama has collectively rushed just 12 times for 41 yards.

Alabama will receive to open the second half.

Tua remains flawless as No. 1 Alabama slays No. 22 Texas A&M

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettSep 22, 2018, 7:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

No. 1 Alabama and its Heisman candidate quarterback Tua Tagovailoa cruised through their first three games, but Saturday was supposed to be different. No. 22 Texas A&M was coming to Tuscaloosa, and for the first time this season, the defending national champions would face a team that would match them athlete for athlete, coach for coach, and dollar for dollar.

Or so we thought.

Texas A&M threw its best bunch at college football’s crimson bully, but in the end Alabama accepted that blow and landed a torrent of haymakers back, cruising to a 45-23 win that wasn’t as close as the final score.

The game opened with a quick interception by Alabama’s Mack Wilson and an even quicker touchdown pass, as Devonta Smith hauled in a 30-yard score one play later to give the Tide a lead just 50 seconds into the game.

The next sequence was the best for Texas A&M (2-2, 0-1 SEC): after Alabama downed a punt at the Texas A&M 1, the Aggies marched the length of the field to tie the game. The key play on a 54-yard quarterback draw by Kellen Mond, then a 15-yard strike to tight end Jace Sternberger. It was the first 99-yard drive surrendered by Alabama since Houston did it in 1997.

But, in typical Alabama (4-0, 2-0 SEC) fashion, the euphoria of legitimately challenging the Tide was short lived. Tagovailoa moved the Tide 75 yards in nine plays, scoring on a 1-yard keeper, to give Alabama a lead it would not relinquish.

Seth Small put the Aggies within 14-10 at the 8:50 mark of the second quarter, but Alabama put the game away with 17 points over the final half of the second frame: a 23-yard strike to Hale Henteges, a 6-yard toss to Henteges and a 47-yard Joseph Bulovas field goal to stake Alabama to a 31-13 lead.

Josh Jacobs scored on a 3-yard rush to push the lead to 38-13, and Henry Ruggs III took a ball 57 yards to the house to add the capper at the 2:01 mark of the third quarter.

Trayveon Williams added the final score of the day, a 1-yard rush, with 12:55 to play in the game.

Tagovailoa added to his Heisman resume with perhaps his best game yet: 22-of-30 for 387 yards and four touchdowns while adding another on the ground. Damien Harris and Najee Harris combined to run 15 times for 95 yards.

On the other end, Mond endured a number of sacks to still rush for a game-high 98 yards while throwing for 196 more, but the bulk of those were in garbage time, and two interceptions were backbreakers for the Aggies.

The win moved Nick Saban to 13-0 against his former assistants, though Jimbo Fisher‘s 22-point loss was ahead of Saban’s average margin of victory of 27 points.

Will Grier reminds Heisman voters he’s still here as WVU blasts K-State

Associated Press
By John TaylorSep 22, 2018, 7:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Thanks in large part to a game canceled because of Hurricane Florence, Will Grier had seemingly fallen behind the likes of Tua Tagovailoa, Dwayne Haskins and Kyler Murray in the Heisman Trophy discussion of late.  Saturday afternoon, the West Virginia quarterback very loudly reminded voters that he’s still here.

In a 35-6 romp over Kansas State in Morgantown, Grier passed for 356 yards and five touchdowns on 25-35 passing in less than four full quarters worth of work.  The only real blemishes on the day were a trio of interceptions, although those were just the second, third and fourth picks of the season in over 100 pass attempts.

Grier now has thrown 14 touchdown passes on the season in just three games, and he’s thrown at least four in every one of them — five in the opener vs. Tennessee and four in the Week 2 romp over FCS Youngstown State in addition to the five today.

The performance came on the same day a very nice feature on the quarterback — and his wife and daughter and, because of social media, more-famous younger brothers and sister — ran on ESPN‘s College GameDay show.

Fourth-ranked WVU is now 3-0 on the season, with Texas Tech up next in Lubbock in a matchup that should do nothing but add to Grier’s Heisman numbers.

Will Grier, David Sills V team up to help No. 12 West Virginia throttle Kansas State

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerSep 22, 2018, 6:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The West Virginia offense began the day a little rusty with two turnovers following a week off after a cancelled game. Safe to say that slow start was but a minor speed bump on their way to a win Saturday afternoon in Morgantown.

The No. 12 Mountaineers did just about whatever they wanted offensively to throttle Kansas State 35-6 in both teams’ Big 12 opener, showcasing the arm of Heisman candidate Will Grier and proving that Dana Holgorsen’s squad remains a dangerous threat for Oklahoma and others in the league in the process.

Grier shook off an interception just six plays into the game to throw for 356 yards and five touchdowns before the final whistle (he tossed two late picks as well when the score was well in hand). Wideout Marcus Simms had the most impressive of those five scores off an 82-yard catch-and-run in the first quarter but it was the signal-caller’s favorite target in David Sillswho was the most productive with 73 yards and three touchdowns.

If there was one area that wasn’t rolling on offense for the Mountaineers, it might have been the rushing attack. Kennedy McKoy needed only eight carries to record 57 yards but the team took until late in the fourth quarter to crack the century mark against KSU. It didn’t matter at all in the end but if there’s one area where Holgorsen and his staff will nitpick watching film on Sunday it might be the over-reliance on big passing plays and not getting consistent yardage on the ground.

Even so, that kind of productivity made the Wildcats jealous. Quarterback Skylar Thompson was a solid 11-of-17 passing for 145 yards but the offense never could find any sort of consistency despite a few short fields. Backup Alex Delton was inserted in the second half to provide a bit of a spark but failed to (59 total yards) and the team mustered only two field goal drives all game. Alex Barnes was also held in check with just 49 yards rushing.

The end result drops K-State to a disappointing 2-2 to open the season and gets Big 12 play off in a suboptimal way for Bill Snyder after an offseason spent lurking as a dark horse. The team everybody thought the Wildcats will be does not appear to be showing up between the lines so far in 2018 and a tough test awaits next Saturday against Texas to make matters worse.

As for the Mountaineers, they may find themselves in the top 10 by next week after moving to 3-0 and remain a quality team that will be in the thick of the Big 12 race this fall. They’ll hit the road to face Texas Tech next week but a 7-0 start to this year’s campaign seems increasingly likely if they keep playing like they did against Kansas State.

Ohio State blows past Tulane in Urban Meyer’s first game back

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 22, 2018, 6:53 PM EDT
1 Comment

Ohio State had been getting past opponents with relative ease without Urban Meyer on the sidelines. With him, nothing has changed. As expected.

In Meyer’s first game back, No. 4 OSU, which entered the game as 37.5-point favorites, barely covered the spread in blowing past overmatched Tulane 49-6 in Columbus. The head coach had missed the first three games of the season, wins over Oregon State, Rutgers and TCU, because of a suspension stemming from his handling of domestic abuse allegations involving one of his now-former assistants.

As has been the case thus far this season, the Buckeyes were led by first-year starter Dwayne Haskins.

In the first half alone, Haskins completed 21 of his 24 passes for 328 yards and a career-high-tying five touchdown passes.  His passer rating for the first two quarters?  A fairly-impressive 262.6.  Those would serve as Haskins’ final numbers as he watched from the sidelines the entire second half.

Haskins has now thrown 16 touchdown passes in the first four games against just one interception, and that lone pick came in the season opener against the Pac-12 OSU.  For the season, he’s also completed 75.7 percent of his 115 pass attempts.

It’s the touchdown tosses, though, that are defining the strong-armed sophomore.

Parris Campbell caught eight of Haskins’ passes for 147 yards and two of the touchdowns.  All of those numbers came in the first half as well.

Overall, Ohio State held a 570-254 advantage in total offense.  Tulane managed just 2.4 yards per carry — on 41 attempts — in the contest.

OSU will jump back headfirst into Big Ten play with a huge East Division matchup against No. 10 Penn State in Happy Valley.