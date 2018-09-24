Getty Images

Larry Scott defends Pac-12’s late night TV schedule

By Zach BarnettSep 24, 2018, 6:25 PM EDT
Judging from the outsider’s perspective, the Pac-12 seems like the angriest of the Power 5 conferences right now. Or at least the most angst-ridden. The league is angsty about the state of its product on the field after going 1-8 in bowl games and missing the College Football Playoff last year. It’s angsty about its place in the world, literally and metaphorically, isolated from the other four Power 5 leagues. And it’s especially angsty about its TV contract.

Twenty-four of the league’s 80 conference games started at or after 7 p.m. local time in 2017, 30 percent. I don’t have the numbers in front of me, but that feels like a higher number than the other conferences (and Pac-12 coaches and fans would likely agree).

There’s one reason for that: TV. In 2011, the Pac-12 announced a joint 12-year contract with ESPN and Fox worth a collective $3 billion. At the time, it felt like a game-changer. In time, we’ve learned that it wasn’t. The Pac-12 is still the only Power 5 conference in the Pacific time zone, and as such, it’s the only conference the networks are going to schedule in the 10:30 p.m. ET time slot.

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott was asked about the TV deal on Saturday:

“The reason we play almost a third of our games at night is that was a way to unlock significant value from television in our last negations,” Scott said, via The Oregonian. “ESPN and Fox placed a high value on us giving them a little more flexibility and being willing to play more night games.”

Translated from businesspeak to English, here’s what Scott is saying: Look, you like all that money, don’t you? The only way ESPN and Fox were paying us all those billions was if we played at 10:30 Eastern, because they’re certainly not playing SEC games at that time.

The economics here is simple: ESPN and Fox draw higher ratings for live college football games than they do for SportsCenter (or whatever the FS1 equivalent is). The Washington-Utah game drew 1.589 million viewers for ESPN on Sept. 15, while Fresno State-UCLA drew 301,000 for FS1. Both of those numbers are higher than anything else those networks could show at that time. As such, ESPN and Fox can charge higher prices for advertising, and then share some of that money with the conference. If there were no #Pac12AfterDark games there would be no (or significantly less) #Pac12AfterDark money. And everyone likes money, especially when they’ve already spent it it on coaching salaries and new facilities.

And, let’s face it, given the chance to show, say, Alabama-Ole Miss or Washington-Utah at 7 p.m. ET, ESPN is going to pick Alabama-Ole Miss every time. In fact, ESPN did that exact thing on Sept. 15, and Alabama-Ole Miss drew 4.109 million viewers.

The Pac-12 does own its own network, so if the league’s fans and coaches are truly that miserable in their current arrangement, the option to go it alone and pick its kickoff times will become available to the conference starting in 2024. In fact, the Pac-12 stands more to gain than any other conference by placing most or all of its TV inventory on its own network. The Pac-12 wholly owns all of Pac-12 Network, which means it would stand to keep all of the profits in the event its carriage fees skyrocket by putting every USC, Washington, Oregon, etc., football game on its network. But, of course, it would stand to take all of the losses the conference passed on the guaranteed money from ESPN and Fox and the carriage fees didn’t skyrocket.

The guess here is the Pac-12 will take the guaranteed money again.

Jeremy Pruitt says LB involved in sideline incident still a Volunteer

By John TaylorSep 25, 2018, 9:03 AM EDT
One of the odder Week 4 developments took yet another, and perhaps final, twist on Monday.

Initial reports over the weekend had Quart’e Sapp pulling a Vontae Davis and quitting on Tennessee in the midst of a 26-point loss to rival Florida this past Saturday; Jeremy Pruitt subsequently clarified that the linebacker had merely refused to enter the game when told and had been banished to the locker room; Sapp subsequently sent out a tweet in which he proclaimed he “was never asked nor did I refuse to go into the game.”

Regardless of what exactly went down this past Saturday, the developments left the linebacker’s future with the Vols up in the air.  Monday, Pruitt confirmed that, after speaking man-to-man with Sapp and acknowledging that “everybody makes mistakes,” the redshirt junior will remain as a part of his football team.

“I’ve coached at a lot of places, and I’ve seen things like this happen before,” Pruitt said by way of the Associated Press. “I’ve seen guys not show up to practice on Tuesday, not show up to practice on Wednesday. When you’re dealing with 18- to 22-year-olds and there’s lots of things going on, things happen. Quart’e has been nothing but a great ambassador for our program, a really good student and (has) been a good leader for our team.”

After starting eight games last season, Sapp had been relegated to second-team linebacker the first four games of a 2018 season in which the Vols are 2-2 but have lost both of its games versus Power Five competition.

Arkansas’ leading rusher’s status for Texas A&M game up in the air

By John TaylorSep 25, 2018, 8:08 AM EDT
Depending on how the next few days play out, 1-3 Arkansas could be without a key piece of its offensive puzzle this coming weekend as it looks to right a listing ship.

In Week 4, Devwah Whaley sustained an unspecified injury in the 31-point loss to Auburn that the football program isn’t even willing to describe in generalities.  With Texas A&M on tap in Week 5, the running back is officially being described as day-to-day with that unspecified injury.

When asked Monday if Whaley is in concussion protocol, head coach Chad Morris, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette wrote, “did not confirm or deny.”

A determination of his availability for the A&M game will likely be made much closer to Saturday’s kickoff.

Whaley currently leads the Razorbacks with 231 yards rushing and a pair of rushing touchdowns.  Rakeem Boyd‘s 145 yards are second on the team.

LSU starting guard Garrett Brumfield out for Ole Miss game

By John TaylorSep 25, 2018, 7:17 AM EDT
As has been pretty much par for the course thus far, LSU’s offensive line will once again be at less than full strength — although the injured cavalry could be on the way.

During the first quarter of this past Saturday’s closer-than-expected win over Louisiana Tech, Garrett Brumfield went down with a knee injury and didn’t return.  As a result of that injury, the starting left guard will miss this Saturday’s game against Ole Miss.

A timeline for a return has yet to be determined.

“We don’t know when Garrett will be back,” head coach Ed Orgeron said Monday. “I don’t know that yet.”

Brumfield’s injury is the latest offensive line issue that’s hit the fifth-ranked Tigers over the past month.  From the New Orleans Times-Picayune:

Starting left tackle Saahdiq Charles missed two of the last three games, and starting right tackle Adrian Magee has been out since Sept. 2 against Miami. If you add in the suspension of Ed Ingram before fall camp, LSU has played without four starters.

The good news is that Charles and Magee could potentially play this weekend, although they’re officially listed as questionable at this point in time.

Nation’s leading kick returner sidelined by torn ACL

By John TaylorSep 25, 2018, 6:26 AM EDT
One of the most electrifying special teams players in the country won’t see the field again until 2019.

South Florida’s Terrence Horne has been diagnosed with a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the 2018 season, the football program has confirmed.  The freshman wide receiver suffered the injury during practice in the week leading up to this past Saturday’s win over East Carolina.

“You hate to lose a player, because he had worked so hard. Not only is he a good football player, he’s an unbelievable young man. Always has a smile on his face, would do anything you ask him to do,” head coach Charlie Strong said by way of the Tampa Bay Times. “That one kind of hurt us.”

Horne currently leads the FBS level in kick return average at an even 47 yards per.  In Week 1, he tied an NCAA single-game record by returning a pair of kicks for touchdowns.