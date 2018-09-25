Nation’s leading kick returner sidelined by torn ACL

One of the most electrifying special teams players in the country won’t see the field again until 2019.
South Florida’s Terrence Horne has been diagnosed with a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the 2018 season, the football program has confirmed. The freshman wide receiver suffered the injury during practice in the week leading up to this past Saturday’s win over East Carolina.
“You hate to lose a player, because he had worked so hard. Not only is he a good football player, he’s an unbelievable young man. Always has a smile on his face, would do anything you ask him to do,” head coach Charlie Strong said by way of the Tampa Bay Times. “That one kind of hurt us.”
Horne currently leads the FBS level in kick return average at an even 47 yards per. In Week 1, he tied an NCAA single-game record by returning a pair of kicks for touchdowns.
The repercussions from the death of Maryland football player Jordan McNair could potentially extend beyond the expected civil litigation.
According to USA Today, the Prince George County State’s Attorney’s Office is requesting the full, unredacted version of the University of Maryland’s report of the independent investigation into McNair’s passing following a football workout this past summer. In a heavily-redacted public release of the findings late last week, U-M acknowledged yet again that there was a failure to identify the symptoms of heatstroke that ultimately claimed the life of McNair.
Whether that failure rises to the level of criminal negligence on the part of the U-M training staff is to be determined.
“We will be requesting a full, un-redacted version of the Walters Report and will begin reviewing all circumstances surrounding Jordan McNair’s death for potential criminal charges,” a state’s attorney spokesperson told USA Today.
“We will investigate this in the same manner we do every case and we will apply the law to the evidence and go from there.”
A criminal investigation is likely to be launched and could lead to involuntary manslaughter charges being filed against members of the Terrapins’ football training staff, particularly head athletic trainer Wes Robinson. Per the independent investigation, Robinson reportedly yelled at McNair to “get the f**k up” after falling out during the workout and just prior to the collapse that preceded his death.
“[O]ther trainers on site were responsible for a ‘failure to identify escalating symptoms’ for heatstroke,” the report from the independent investigation stated.
Sorry, Nick. You’re gonna have to look elsewhere for the negativity you think your team needs.
With Week 4 in the books, Bovada.lv released its updated set of odds for the favorite to win both the 2018 College Football Playoff national championship and the 2018 Heisman Trophy. In both cases, the new set of numbers have a decidedly Crimson Tide hue to them — Alabama is, at more than a scratch favorite, listed at 5/7 to win the playoff while its quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, is at 6/5 to claim the latest version of the most prestigious award in college football.
Heading into Week 4, Alabama was at 19/10 to win the title. Tagovailoa, meanwhile, was at 3/2 to win the Heisman.
Clemson (4/1), Ohio State (9/2) and Georgia (7/1) are the only teams even remotely in the same neighborhood in Bovada‘s odds. The next-closest after that trio? Notre Dame and Oklahoma, both at 22/1.
When it comes to the Heisman, a trio of quarterbacks are at least within shouting distance of Tagovailoa with two-thirds of the season left to unfold — Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins (5/1), West Virginia’s Will Grier (13/2) and Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray (8/1).
Below is a portion of the latest odds released by Bovada.lv, first for the CFP title and second for the Heisman.
One of the odder Week 4 developments took yet another, and perhaps final, twist on Monday.
Initial reports over the weekend had Quart’e Sapp pulling a Vontae Davis and quitting on Tennessee in the midst of a 26-point loss to rival Florida this past Saturday; Jeremy Pruitt subsequently clarified that the linebacker had merely refused to enter the game when told and had been banished to the locker room; Sapp subsequently sent out a tweet in which he proclaimed he “was never asked nor did I refuse to go into the game.”
Regardless of what exactly went down this past Saturday, the developments left the linebacker’s future with the Vols up in the air. Monday, Pruitt confirmed that, after speaking man-to-man with Sapp and acknowledging that “everybody makes mistakes,” the redshirt junior will remain as a part of his football team.
“I’ve coached at a lot of places, and I’ve seen things like this happen before,” Pruitt said by way of the Associated Press. “I’ve seen guys not show up to practice on Tuesday, not show up to practice on Wednesday. When you’re dealing with 18- to 22-year-olds and there’s lots of things going on, things happen. Quart’e has been nothing but a great ambassador for our program, a really good student and (has) been a good leader for our team.”
After starting eight games last season, Sapp had been relegated to second-team linebacker the first four games of a 2018 season in which the Vols are 2-2 but have lost both of its games versus Power Five competition.
Depending on how the next few days play out, 1-3 Arkansas could be without a key piece of its offensive puzzle this coming weekend as it looks to right a listing ship.
In Week 4, Devwah Whaley sustained an unspecified injury in the 31-point loss to Auburn that the football program isn’t even willing to describe in generalities. With Texas A&M on tap in Week 5, the running back is officially being described as day-to-day with that unspecified injury.
When asked Monday if Whaley is in concussion protocol, head coach Chad Morris, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette wrote, “did not confirm or deny.”
A determination of his availability for the A&M game will likely be made much closer to Saturday’s kickoff.
Whaley currently leads the Razorbacks with 231 yards rushing and a pair of rushing touchdowns. Rakeem Boyd‘s 145 yards are second on the team.