Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Report: Maryland informed of possible toxic football culture long before death of Jordan McNair

By Kevin McGuireSep 30, 2018, 4:55 PM EDT
11 Comments

The Maryland football program is currently being investigated for allegations of running what has been described as a toxic football program, an allegation made in a blistering ESPN profile in August that led to the suspension of head coach D.J. Durkin. The investigation is expected to wrap up as early as today, but new details from a new report from the Washington Post claim Maryland officials had been warned about a possible toxic culture as early as December 2016. That would have been about a year and a half before the passing of former Maryland football player Jordan McNair, whose death has sparked concern about how the program has been operating.

The report from the Washington Post outlines the possible schedule to release the findings of its investigation, noting the report will likely be presented to the board of regents at the next scheduled meeting, on October 19. The report also updates the previous reports about when the investigation may conclude, saying it is expected to be finalized on Monday.

The report is expected to include information received from interviews with former players and their families. One anonymous mother of a former player provided a copy of a letter submitted to Maryland officials in December 2016, pointing out concerns about a “calamitous culture and abusive behaviors in the football program.” The letter was reportedly sent to Maryland President Wallace D. Loh‘s office and other officials, including former athletic director Kevin Anderson and medical administrators and the compliance office.

From the Washington Post report, quoting the anonymous letter;

It was perhaps prescient, saying: “The fact that he allows his coaches to psychologically, physically, and emotionally abuse the athletes is paving the way for a multi-million dollar civil lawsuit against the school and the coaches, alleging assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress.”

“Are any of you aware or do you even care about the number of student athletes suffering from severe emotional distress because of the abusive actions of Coach Durkin?” it asked. “His actions are extreme and outrageous; intentional and reckless, and the sole cause of the emotional distress.”

It is unknown if this letter was reviewed by those currently conducting and organizing the investigation into the allegations of a toxic culture at Maryland.

The report goes on to provide details about how Durbin was accused of running the program, including the formation of a “Champions Club” for preferred players that was designed to be an incentive for competing within the program, but how those players in the club were treated compared to how those who were not could be seen as simply being divisive.

“If you were in that, you were treated with bags of gear, great food, massages,” one ex-player said. “Meanwhile, people not in the Champions Club were fed hot dogs and beans. They wanted to make a point. You were either loved or hated. If they didn’t like you, you were mentally and verbally abused by Coach Court and Coach Durkin.”

The details of other allegations of a toxic program only go on and one, including alleged fat-shaming by pouring treats on players having a bad weigh-in and having videos of violent images and animals killing each other playing in the training rooms to create a predator mentality.

You can read the full report HERE. In the meantime, we continue to wait for Maryland to close the books on this investigation and learn what the fallout may be. Durkin remains on administrative leave while Maryland’s football season continues.

AP Top 25 sees Kentucky reach highest ranking since 2007

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 30, 2018, 2:48 PM EDT
12 Comments

The SEC still holds the top two spots in the latest AP Top 25, but the top 10 had some sorting to do after this weekend’s action. Similar to the coaches poll that was released earlier in the day, Ohio State, Notre Dame and West Virginia all made some of the more notable changes within the top 10 of the poll this week. Toward the bottom of the poll, a brand new batch of five schools appeared in the poll after not being ranked a week ago.

Alabama continues to dominate the AP poll with 58 first-place votes to firmly keep them sitting atop the poll once again. They are followed by No. 2 Georgia, but No. 3 Ohio State swapped spots with No. 4 Clemson this week. Both the Buckeyes and Tigers received one first-place vote to prevent Alabama from being a unanimous No. 1.

No. 5 LSU stayed where they were a week ago as the changes were flying around them. No. 6 Notre Dame moved up two spots, skipping over No. 7 Oklahoma and benefitting from their win over previous No. 7 Stanford (the Cardinal fell to No. 14). No. 8 Auburn was followed by No. 9 West Virginia and No. 10 Washington, with both the Mountaineers and Huskies cracking their way into the top 10 this week. No. 11 Penn State fell two spots this week after losing to the Buckeyes Saturday night.

No. 13 Kentucky continues to climb the poll. This week marks the highest ranking in the AP poll by Kentucky since reaching as high as No. 8 in 2007.

No. 21 Colorado, No. 22 Florida, No. 23 NC State, No. 24 Virginia Tech, and No. 25 Oklahoma State all appear at the bottom of the ranking this week after not being ranked last week. Colorado and NC State are among the last 14 teams without a loss this season.

Here is this week’s full AP Top 25:

  1. Alabama (58)
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State (1)
  4. Clemson (1)
  5. LSU
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Auburn
  9. West Virginia
  10. Washington
  11. Penn State
  12. UCF
  13. Kentucky
  14. Stanford
  15. Michigan
  16. Wisconsin
  17. Miami
  18. Oregon
  19. Texas
  20. Michigan State
  21. Colorado
  22. Florida
  23. NC State
  24. Virginia Tech
  25. Oklahoma State

Nick Saban does not like the new redshirt rule

Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 30, 2018, 1:45 PM EDT
3 Comments

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has been one of the more progressive minds in the sport over the years, but he is not exactly on board with the new redshirt rule in college football this season.

I do think that this is not a good rule,” Saban said of the redshirt rule, according to Yahoo! Sports. “The timing of guys being able to say ‘I want to get redshirted’ is not good — the fourth or fifth or sixth game of the season after they’ve played three or four games.”

Saban went on to suggest a player choosing to transfer after four games is unfair to the teammates that player is then leaving behind.

“We gave them a scholarship. I don’t really think it’s fair to their teammates to have the option to not continue to play,” Saban explained. “I think that’s not a good thing. I think the intent of the rule was so you can play a young player, a freshman player, and enhance his development. This has turned into something that I think is less than what we all desired it to be.”

The new redshirt rule allows a player to appear in up to four games without sacrificing a year of eligibility, as long as that player has a redshirt year to use. The transfer rule was implemented with the idea of providing some more roster flexibility throughout the season to get younger players some playing time and provide a possible buffer to fill in depth concerns that arise due to injuries as the season goes along. But one of the other impacts the rule is having is becoming more visible in that players can now appear in four games and then decide whether or not they want to transfer to another program for a shot at a better position on the field.

Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant made his decision to transfer out of the program last week, shortly after Dabo Swinney had decided to give the starting job to freshman Trevor Lawrence. Bryant’s decision to leave Clemson in the middle of the season may become the new norm under the redshirt rule, which is what is what is concerning Saban and perhaps other coaches around the country.

The reason this is relevant at Alabama is that Jalen Hurts just played in his fifth game for Alabama, thus burning his year of eligibility this season despite Tua Tagovailoa being the team’s starter. Saban said he was not going to be concerned about the redshirt rule as he went through this season, and perhaps that was evidenced by the decision to play Hurts as often as he has in games that were lopsided matchups favoring Alabama.

LOOK: Florida football equipment truck catches fire on way home from game

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 30, 2018, 1:16 PM EDT
5 Comments

The Florida Gators are anything but a tire fire this season under new head coach Dan Mullen. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the team’s equipment truck.

On the way home to Gainesville after Florida’s road win at Mullen’s old program, Mississippi State, the equipment truck apparently blew a tire, which then ignited on the road. According to the Florida football equipment Twitter account, there were no injuries and everything should be in good shape for this weekend’s next game.

Photos of the damaged truck made their way to Twitter, of course. To pour some salt on the wounds of the auto incident, this all went down not far away from the home of the Alabama Crimson Tide, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Florida improved to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in SEC play with a 13-6 victory at Mississippi State on Saturday.

Coaches Poll sees Ohio State, Notre Dame, West Virginia moving on up in top 10 shuffle

Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 30, 2018, 12:56 PM EDT
4 Comments

Alabama remains No. 1 in the latest coaches poll, with 61 first-place votes going to them after another easy week of college football for the defending national champions. But after Alabama, there were some changes within the top 10 after a couple of top 10 matchups offered a chance to mix things up a bit.

Despite a win at home against an undefeated conference opponent, Clemson fell two spots in the latest coaches poll from No. 2 down to No. 4. Taking advantage of their drop was No. 2 Georgia and No. 3 Ohio State, with the Bulldogs and Buckeyes each moving up one spot this week. Ohio State even picked up a first-place vote in the coaches poll. Clemson received two first-place votes.

No. 5 Oklahoma and No. 6 LSU remained in their positions from last week, while No. 7 Notre Dame, No. 8 West Virginia, No. 9 Auburn and No. 10 Washington all moved up at least one spot (WVU moved up four spots) to round out the top 10 in the coaches poll this week.

No. 11 Penn State dropped two spots after missing on a chance to slam the door on Ohio State Saturday night, but they stayed ahead of No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 13 UCF, each moving up one spot this week. Joining Penn State in falling out of the top 10 was No. 14 Stanford, who fell seven spots after a blowout loss at Notre Dame.

Mississippi State and Duke each fell out of the top 25 with losses this week, making room for No. 22 Colorado and No. 25 NC State to join the ranking this week.

Here is this week’s coaches poll:

  1. Alabama (61 first-place votes)
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State (1)
  4. Clemson (2)
  5. Oklahoma
  6. LSU
  7. Notre Dame
  8. West Virginia
  9. Auburn
  10. Washington
  11. Penn State
  12. Wisconsin
  13. UCFR
  14. Stanford
  15. Kentucky
  16. Michigan
  17. Miami
  18. Oregon
  19. Michigan State
  20. Texas
  21. Oklahoma State
  22. Colorado
  23. Virginia Tech
  24. Boise State
  25. NC State