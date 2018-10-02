Former Alabama head coach Mike DuBose OK after accidentally shooting himself

One former Alabama head coach has apparently dodged a bullet, at least in the figurative sense.
According to multiple media outlets, Mike Dubose accidentally shot himself in the upper torso Monday afternoon while on family-owned property in Covington County, AL. DuBose initially drove himself to the emergency room after the incident, but then was taken to a different, unspecified medical facility by helicopter for further treatment.
The latest update on DuBose’s condition is that he sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of being struck by a bullet from a .38 caliber handgun. While initial reports had DuBose suffering the injuries while hunting, it was later clarified the incident happened as the coach was cutting grass*.
From WAAO-FM:
The family member said the pistol was being used for protection against snakes while cutting grass on the farm. Somehow, the pistol accidentally discharged while he was riding the mower, striking Dubose and eventually lodging in the clavicle area of his body.
DuBose played his college football at Alabama under the legendary Bear Bryant in the mid-seventies, then took over as the head coach of his alma mater in 1997. Saddled with steep scholarship restrictions stemming from the Gene Stallings era, the Crimson Tide went just 4-7 in DuBose’s first season in Tuscaloosa before, two years later, playing in and winning the 1999 SEC championship game. The Tide then plummeted to 3-8 the following season in 2000, the last year for DuBose in what turned out to be a 24-23 record during his four seasons at the helm.
Because of the highly-scrutinized recruitment of Albert Means on DuBose’s watch — the coach was cleared in an investigation that targeted a rogue booster — UA was hammered by the NCAA with sanctions that included the stripping of 21 scholarships over a three-year period, a two-year bowl ban and five years worth of probation.
After his stint at Alabama ended in 2000, DuBose coached at the FBS level just one more time — as the defensive line coach at Memphis from 2010-11.
(*As a resident of the Great State of West Virginia, I can attest to the value of being strapped whilst cutting grass/brush hogging/doing anything in non-residential areas that involves high grass/weeds.)