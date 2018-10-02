Ruptured Achilles to sideline Duke RB Marvin Hubbard III for rest of 2018 season

One FCS program is attempting to make the best of an absolutely horrible situation that developed over the weekend.

After sustaining what was described as a head injury on a routine play late in the first half of Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt, Tennessee State middle linebacker Christion Abercrombie made his way to the sidelines where, after complaining of a headache, he quickly collapsed. Abercrombie was administered first aid, including oxygen, before being wheeled off and rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery on his brain.

Three days later, Abercrombie remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Two individuals — the sister of one of TSU’s assistant coaches and a Nashville resident — had set up GoFundMe accounts to benefit Abercrombie and his family, although those were taken down due to NCAA concerns. By mid-afternoon Monday, TSU publicly announced an NCAA-approved GoFundMe page, which you can donate to by clicking HERE.

The school’s goal is to raise $250,000.

According to the Tennessean, Abercrombie’s parents, who are from Atlanta, have been by their son’s side since he was injured. The newspaper wrote that “his teammates’ mothers have formed a network of football moms to be at Vanderbilt University Medical Center to make sure Abercrombie’s family has not been alone since the sophomore suffered a head injury.”

Vandy’s head football coach, among others, has been a presence at the hospital as well.

“I’ve been at the hospital the whole time except to go home to sleep for a few hours and take a shower,” TSU athletic director Teresa Phillips said. “When I went back Sunday morning the first person I saw off of the elevator was Derek Mason. He had been there and visited for a long while with the family.”

“[Abercrombie’s m]om, dad, brother know that the doctors have done all that they can do, and now it’s all about putting it in somebody else’s hands, somebody bigger than us,” said Mason. “For me, that strikes home because I believe in something bigger than myself.”

Abercrombie began his collegiate playing career at Illinois, playing in 11 games in 2017 after redshirting as a true freshman in 2016. He transferred to TSU from the Fighting Illini in January of this year, and was the Tigers’ second-leading tackler heading into the Week 5 game.

Again, if you are so inclined, you can make a donation set up through TSU to benefit the player and his family by clicking HERE.