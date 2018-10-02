Reports: Georgia baseball player directed racially derogatory comments toward Bulldogs football player during Tennessee game

Georgia is currently in the midst of an investigation into allegations made against a member of the university’s baseball team and involving a member of the football program, multiple media outlets are reporting.
According to Rivals.com, Bulldogs first baseman Adam Sasser allegedly made “racially derogatory comments directed toward a Bulldog football player during Saturday’s game between Georgia and Tennessee.” The Athletic is reporting that the comments made by Sasser, who is white, were directed towards quarterback Justin Fields, who is black.
247Sports.com attributed the tweet embedded below to a current UGA student who was in attendance at the game and claimed he heard the epithet, although he didn’t mention Sasser by name in the tweet.
“We are aware of a reported incident this weekend involving conduct by one of our student-athletes. While we are limited in what we can say about the incident at this time, I want to reemphasize that we do not condone discriminatory behavior,” UGA athletic director Greg McGarity said in a statement. “The University’s Equal Opportunity Office thoroughly reviews all reported violations of our Non-Discrimination and Anti-Harassment Policy to ensure an appropriate response.”
Fields was the second-ranked player in the country in the 2018 recruiting class and has played in all five games this season. He’s completed 15-of-19 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns, and has added another 115 yards and three scores on the ground.
Sasser was named second-team All-SEC this past season.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a Pennsylvania state police helicopter that buzzed a tailgate ahead of last Saturday’s Penn State-Ohio State game, according to WGAL-TV in Pennsylvania.
State police say they attempted to use ground patrol to bust up an unruly tailgate in which at least one partygoer was arrested. But when the ground forces could not tame the masses — one state trooper reportedly suffered a broken wrist, and two police horses were “assaulted” — state police called in the air force.
Cell phone video taken on the scene shows the chopper hovered low enough to jostle items on the ground. The video looks like an imitation version of how Michael Bay might film an alien invasion.
When WGAL asked the Pennsylvania state police if there were any regulations governing how low a police helicopter could fly, the response wasn’t exactly encouraging: “The helicopter can fly at whatever altitude will best accomplish the mission at hand while keeping safety in mind.”
Ohio State went on to win the game, 27-26.
Iowa State on Tuesday locked down a pair of home-and-homes for the latter part of the following decade.
The Cyclones will square off with Bowling Green in 2026-27, and do the same with Tulane in 2028-29. The first game of each home-and-home will be in Ames, with the latter two at Bowling Green and Tulane, respectively.
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell was a GA at Bowling Green in 2003-04 and returned as the Falcons’ offensive line coach in 2007-08. And, well, Tulane is in New Orleans.
“The series with Bowling Green allows our program to continue to make inroads in Ohio where Coach Campbell and his staff have strategic recruiting ties,” Iowa State AD Jamie Pollard said. “We are also very excited for our fans to have an opportunity to travel with us on the road to New Orleans when we play Tulane in 2029.”
Iowa State has played one previous home-and-home with Bowling Green, a 35-21 Cyclones win in 1977 in Bowling Green and a 38-10 triumph in Ames in ’79. Iowa State owns a 3-1 edge against Tulane, with the most recent meeting a 38-14 Cyclones win in Ames on Sept. 19, 1992.
Specific dates have not been nailed down for any of the four days.
Among the three teams in question, only one has another non-conference game also lined up for any of these seasons: Bowling Green will also visit Arizona State in 2026.
Prior to the ballyhooed arrival of Mekhi Sargent, Kyshaun Bryan seemed set for an expanded role in Iowa’s backfield. With Sargent in the fold and thriving? Bryan is gone.
In a tweet posted to his personal Twitter account Monday, Bryant announced that he “will no longer furthering my career as an Iowa Hawkeye.” “My family and I feel it is the best decision for my future,” the running back added.
A three-star 2017 signee, Bryant was rated as the No. 37 running back in the country coming out of high school in Fort Lauderdale. Only five recruits in the Hawkeyes’ 28-player class that year were rated higher than Bryant.
Bryant took a redshirt as a true freshman last season, and hasn’t been listed on the team’s official roster since summer camp kicked off in August. Head coach Kirk Ferentz stated in early September that the back had taken a leave from the team.
Sargent, meanwhile, currently leads the Hawkeyes in rushing touchdowns with three and is second in rushing yards with 151. Toren Young is the team’s leading rusher with 268 yards.
Two of the handful of college football teams whose schedules were impacted by Hurricane Florence and her aftermath have joined forces in an effort to get back their 12th games this season.
Both North Carolina State and East Carolina announced Tuesday afternoon that they have tentatively reached an agreement to play each other Dec. 1 of this year. The agreement is contingent upon neither team qualifying for their respective conference championship games, which are scheduled for that same Saturday.
NC State is currently 1-0 in ACC play, while ECU lost its only AAC game played this year.
If it goes off, the ECU-NC State game would be played at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.
“This replacement game makes sense for both schools,” said NCSU athletic director Debbie Yow in a statement. “NC State lost a home game and ECU lost a road game due to Hurricane Florence. We’re pleased to be able to secure this twelfth game for both our fans and our team.”
NC State’s game against West Virginia and East Carolina’s matchup with Virginia Tech were both canceled. A total of a dozen Week 3 FBS games were impacted in some form or fashion by the hurricane.
The Wolfpack and Pirates have met 29 times previously, and also have future games scheduled for 2019 and 2022. In announcing the Dec. 1 game, the two schools also confirmed that a future home-and-home series has been added for the 2025 (at NC State) and 2028 (at ECU) seasons.
“The opportunity to extend the football series with NC State is of great importance to ECU, the region and our fan base,” ECU Chancellor Cecil Staton said. “We had to make that decision Monday in order to formalize an agreement to capitalize on this opportunity and we are pleased that we could bring this to formal contract.”