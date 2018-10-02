Reports: Georgia baseball player directed racially derogatory comments toward Bulldogs football player during Tennessee game

Georgia is currently in the midst of an investigation into allegations made against a member of the university’s baseball team and involving a member of the football program, multiple media outlets are reporting.

According to Rivals.com, Bulldogs first baseman Adam Sasser allegedly made “racially derogatory comments directed toward a Bulldog football player during Saturday’s game between Georgia and Tennessee.” The Athletic is reporting that the comments made by Sasser, who is white, were directed towards quarterback Justin Fields, who is black.

247Sports.com attributed the tweet embedded below to a current UGA student who was in attendance at the game and claimed he heard the epithet, although he didn’t mention Sasser by name in the tweet.

“Put the n***er in…”- referring to Justin Fields is what a young adult white male screamed while surrounded by black students. — JoGo🐢 (@bigtimejg) September 29, 2018

“We are aware of a reported incident this weekend involving conduct by one of our student-athletes. While we are limited in what we can say about the incident at this time, I want to reemphasize that we do not c​ondone discriminatory behavior,” UGA athletic director Greg McGarity said in a statement. “The University’s Equal Opportunity Office thoroughly reviews all reported violations of our Non-Discrimination and Anti-Harassment Policy to ensure an appropriate response.”

Fields was the second-ranked player in the country in the 2018 recruiting class and has played in all five games this season. He’s completed 15-of-19 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns, and has added another 115 yards and three scores on the ground.

Sasser was named second-team All-SEC this past season.