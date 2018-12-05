Iowa’s T.J. Hockenson becomes first underclassman to win Mackey Award

Known for its tight ends, Iowa has endured a lengthy dry spell when it came to the award honoring that position. Wednesday, that dry spell came to an end.
The John Mackey Award announced earlier in the day that T.J. Hockenson is the recipient of the 2018 version of its trophy, handed out annually since 2000. The sophomore made some history as well in claiming the honor as he’s the first underclassman to ever win the award.
Hockenson, who late last month was named the Big Ten’s Tight End of the Year, is the first Hawkeye player to win the award since Dallas Clark in 2002. Iowa also joins Arkansas as the only schools with two Mackey honorees.
The other seven semifinalists included teammate Noah Fant, Missouri’s Albert Okwuegbunam, Alabama’s Irv Smith, Texas A&M’s Jace Sternberger, Boston College’s Tommy Sweeney, Stanford’s Kaden Smith and UCLA’s Caleb Wilson.
As expected, Matt Wells‘ first Texas Tech coaching staff will have a decidedly Utah State look to it.
Not long after he was hired away from the Mountain West program to replace Kliff Kingsbury, it was confirmed that Wells would be bringing USU offensive coordinator David Yost and defensive coordinator Keith Patterson along with him to Lubbock. Wednesday, the Red Raiders confirmed that Wells has added five more Aggie assistants to his initial Tech coaching staff: outside receivers coach Jovon Bouknight, defensive backs coach Julius Brown, offensive line coach Steve Farmer, running backs coach DeAndre Smith and tight ends/inside receivers coach Luke Wells. The latter assistant is the brother of the new Red Raider head coach.
Additionally, Dave Scholz has been brought along as the football program’s new strength & conditioning coach.
With the additions, Wells still has three on-field openings on his initial 10-man coaching staff. It appears unlikely that Wells will retain any of Kingsbury’s assistants.
Charlie Strong will be looking at yet another important search for an offensive coordinator in the coming days.
According to a report from FootballScoop.com, USF OC Sterlin Gilbert is set to be named the head coach at McNeese State at some point this week.
Prior to his two year stint in Tampa, Gilbert got on the radar of most college football fans following his hire at Texas — which included the Longhorns going all-in to bring him to Austin after serving as OC at Tulsa. The Art Briles Air Raid disciple also coached at Bowling Green and Eastern Illinois under Dino Babers.
The former Angelo State quarterback is just 40 years old and will not only bring a young offensive mind to Lake Charles, but should help with recruiting in nearby Texas for the FCS program that will play at Oklahoma State in 2019.
South Florida averaged 29.2 points per game and 6.04 yards per play this past season under Gilbert, both numbers down from his initial campaign with the program that saw the team nearly knock off undefeated UCF and post several school records with Quinton Flowers at quarterback.
Gilbert will replace Lance Guidry, whose contract was not renewed by the school last month after a 21-12 tenure over three seasons.
Add two more players to the exodus of college football stars to the 2019 NFL Draft.
On Wednesday, former West Virginia and Florida Atlantic wide receiver Jovan Durante took to his Twitter account to address both fan bases and announce that he would be skipping his final year of eligibility to turn pro.
After transferring from Morgantown to Boca back in 2017, Durante turned into the Owls’ leading receiver in 2018 and finished his time under Lane Kiffin with 65 receptions for 873 yards and five touchdowns.
He’ll be joined at the next level by a fellow Group of Five prospect and ex-Big 12 transfer in Texas State TE Keenan Brown, who confirmed he would be moving on from the program following the firing of head coach Everett Withers.
Brown wrapped up his 2018 campaign with 51 catches, 577 yards and five scores with the Bobcats.
The 2019 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 next spring and will be held in Nashville, Tennessee.
The center of the college football universe the past 24 hours may very well be Columbia, Missouri.
Fresh off landing Clemson transfer QB Kelly Bryant on Tuesday, Tigers head coach Barry Odom received even better news for his future at his alma mater as the school announced a contract extension through 2024 that will see the head coach’s salary elevated to $3.05 million a season.
“Coach Odom has a tremendous passion for teaching and developing our student-athletes, on and off the field, which aligns well with our departmental philosophy to Win it Right,” MU athletic director Jim Sterk said in a release. “With this new contract, we felt it was important to recognize Coach Odom’s commitment to our football program and University, and we look forward to his continued leadership and watching him make a positive difference in the lives of our student-athletes.”
After going 4-8 and then 7-6 in his first two years in charge, Odom did enter 2018 with a bit of a hot seat given that Sterk didn’t hire him but he wound up leading the program to eight wins for just the 17th time in program history and a top 25 ranking from the College Football Playoff Selection Committee. The 2018 campaign also produced several big wins for the Tigers, including victories over Purdue, Florida and Tennessee to go with a heart-breaking loss at the goal line against Kentucky.
The extension also increases Odom’s incentive package as well by some $1.8 million all told and includes provisions for additional years should he reach specific win totals.
The Tigers will take on old Big 12 rival Oklahoma State on New Year’s Eve in the Liberty Bowl.