Iowa’s T.J. Hockenson becomes first underclassman to win Mackey Award

Known for its tight ends, Iowa has endured a lengthy dry spell when it came to the award honoring that position. Wednesday, that dry spell came to an end.

The John Mackey Award announced earlier in the day that T.J. Hockenson is the recipient of the 2018 version of its trophy, handed out annually since 2000. The sophomore made some history as well in claiming the honor as he’s the first underclassman to ever win the award.

Hockenson, who late last month was named the Big Ten’s Tight End of the Year, is the first Hawkeye player to win the award since Dallas Clark in 2002. Iowa also joins Arkansas as the only schools with two Mackey honorees.

2018 @JohnMackeyAward Winner is T.J. Hockenson of Iowa! T.J. is the 1st sophomore in history to win award and @HawkeyeFootball becomes the second school in history to claim two Mackey trophies. Check out the live presentation tomorrow at 6pm EST on @ESPNU https://t.co/AYWn37xrqF pic.twitter.com/BXCduZlkgo — John Mackey Award (@JohnMackeyAward) December 5, 2018

The other seven semifinalists included teammate Noah Fant, Missouri’s Albert Okwuegbunam, Alabama’s Irv Smith, Texas A&M’s Jace Sternberger, Boston College’s Tommy Sweeney, Stanford’s Kaden Smith and UCLA’s Caleb Wilson.